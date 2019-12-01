A new approach to diagnosis and treatment for rare diseases that cumulatively affect millions 

Better definition could lead to better diagnosis and treatment for rare diseases that cumulatively affect millions
Thousands of rare diseases cumulatively affect millions of people across the globe, yet because each case is so rare doctors struggle to accurately diagnose and effectively treat individual patients. Every time a patient with an unspecified disorder walks into a new clinic or shows up in an emergency room, doctors must start from scratch. The patients often go through years of such experiences before they ever get a diagnosis.
Scientists believe they’ve hit upon a way to get a handle on this problem.
In a commentary published this month in the journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, an international team of data scientists and rare disease specialists write that they’ve come up with a way to characterize and define diseases so that they eventually would be sharable among physicians across the globe. For years, patient advocacy groups and regulators have often cited an estimate that there are roughly 7,000 “rare” diseases, however the new research suggests this number may be undercounting by thousands.
“This preliminary analysis suggests that there could be a substantially higher number of rare diseases than typically assumed … with obvious implications for diagnostics, drug discovery and treatment,” they write.
The scientists call for a coordinated effort to better define rare diseases so that clinicians can effectively diagnose and treat patients.
The reason: Doctors can’t successfully treat what they can’t recognize. The lack of agreement and imperfections in current rare disease definitions also affect research on rare disease mechanisms and potential therapies.
“Most of these diseases they’ll never see again in their lifetime,” said lead author Melissa Haendel, Ph.D., associate professor of medical informatics and clinical epidemiology in the Oregon Clinical and Translational Research Institute (OCTRI). “If we can’t count them, that means we also can’t define them, and therefore we can’t adequately diagnose them.”
Researchers estimate that as much as 10% of the world’s population suffers from a rare disease, translating into hundreds of millions of people. Yet the inability to reliably diagnose a specific rare disease hinders doctors’ ability to treat individual patients and researchers’ ability to develop effective treatments.
Haendel wrote the commentary with 18 co-authors from the United States, Australia, France and Germany. In it, the authors call upon the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agencies, the National Academy of Medicine and other entities to adopt a unified definition of rare disease.
Learn more: Scientists suggest new solution to the rare-disease problem
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Rare diseases
The Latest Bing News on:
Rare diseases
- Hundreds grant Christmas wish of Berks County 9-year-old battling rare diseaseon November 30, 2019 at 3:52 pm
The honorary firefighter fought plenty of battles himself this year. Two months ago, Zaavan was diagnosed with Juvenile Huntingdon Disease--a rare degenerative illness that his dad died from when he ...
- More than meets the eye: Exhibit of children's portraits meant to raise awareness of rare diseaseson November 29, 2019 at 11:19 am
“People look at them and think there’s nothing wrong with these kids,” said Weltin, whose two daughters also have the disease. “You don’t have to look ill to be ill.” That’s one of the messages Weltin ...
- Diagnosed with a rare disease, defying odds is this UNC grad student’s ‘normal’on November 29, 2019 at 1:15 am
Megan doesn’t mind being with someone 24 hours a day. She prefers it. It’s the only way the 22-year-old ever knows how to live. At 15 months old, she was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare genetic ...
- 'We didn’t think he’d be here', After beating the odds, 18-year-old with rare diseases hopes an alert dog can help himon November 28, 2019 at 2:45 pm
"The Pierpont Syndrome, which is a chromosome defect, causes his mitochondria to never have a chance. The rare disease has a 50% chance of surviving by the age of two." Stone says, it's a miracle her ...
- ChemoCentryx Up on Encouraging Rare Disease Candidate Dataon November 27, 2019 at 4:07 pm
The pivotal study assessed avacopan in patients with anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis), a rare disease affecting small blood vessels. Data from the study ...
- Rare Disease Treatment Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025on November 27, 2019 at 8:19 am
Nov 27, 2019 (Market Insight Reports via COMTEX) -- The Rare Disease Treatment MarketSize, Status and Forecast 2019-2025: This report focuses on Rare Disease Treatment volume and value at global level ...
- Scientists suggest new solution to the rare-disease problemon November 26, 2019 at 7:32 am
Thousands of rare diseases cumulatively affect millions of people across the globe, yet because each case is so rare doctors struggle to accurately diagnose and effectively treat individual patients.
- AI Startup Healx Looks to Find Repurposable Drugs for Rare Diseaseson November 26, 2019 at 6:06 am
Off the heels of a $56 million Series B funding round, Cambridge, UK-headquartered Healx is looking to partner with rare disease patient groups to advance treatments toward the clinic. The company ...
- Diagnosed with a rare disease, UNC grad student’s ‘normal’ is defying the oddson November 26, 2019 at 5:17 am
UNC graduate student Megan Crowley has Pompe disease, which has deteriorated her muscles and organs, leaving her in a wheelchair. Her family’s story is told in the book “The Cure,” and the film, ...
- How AI Is Helping Diagnose Rare Genetic Diseaseson November 25, 2019 at 9:14 am
AI has the power to search through millions of genetic variants at high speed and identify likely ... [+] causes of rare diseases, while also comparing what they find with the existing medical ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Disease definition
The Latest Bing News on:
Disease definition
- Gout Disease Treatment Market Development Analysis, Growth Rate and Forecast 2019-2025: Polaris, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Chemipharon November 29, 2019 at 8:12 pm
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) The prime goal of this Gout Disease Treatment Market advertise report is to enable the ...
- ‘We shouldn’t classify pet obesity as a disease’on November 29, 2019 at 6:43 am
When I have questioned the use of the word ‘disease’ to characterise obesity I have been referred to the accepted definition: ‘A condition of the living animal...or of one of its parts, that impairs ...
- Rare Disease Treatment Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025on November 27, 2019 at 8:19 am
Comprising 6000-7000 life threatening diseases, rare diseases affect small percentage of the population. Every country has their own definition of rare disease based on the country's population. In ...
- Acute Kidney Injury in the Outpatient Setting Associates with Risk of End-Stage Renal Disease and Death in Patients with CKDon November 27, 2019 at 3:22 am
In 2013, the first large-scale estimate of CA-AKI prevalence in the Chinese population was conducted at 44 hospitals of 22 provinces in four geographic regions of China with 2.2 million adult patients ...
- Better definition could lead to better diagnosis, treatment for rare diseaseson November 26, 2019 at 10:34 am
Haendel wrote the commentary with 18 co-authors from the United States, Australia, France and Germany. In it, the authors call upon the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
- Scientists suggest new solution to the rare-disease problemon November 26, 2019 at 7:40 am
In it, the authors call upon the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agencies, the National Academy of Medicine and other entities to adopt a ...
- Gout linked to increased cardiovascular disease riskon November 25, 2019 at 8:45 am
Cai and colleagues determined sex-specific baseline 5-year risk for cardiovascular disease — including cardiovascular-related death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, stroke and other events — using the ...
- Pompe Disease Treatment Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2025on November 22, 2019 at 8:23 am
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Audentes Therapeutics are some of major players in the global Pompe disease treatment market. The report includes a brief overview that covers a ...
- Taiwan allows patients of 11 rare diseases decision-making poweron November 22, 2019 at 5:56 am
As part of its implementation of the Act, the ministry included 11 rare diseases in the definition of the disease conditions determined to be unbearable or incurable, after a series of expert meetings ...
- Whole grain diet can slash risk of cardiovascular disease, says researcherson November 22, 2019 at 4:01 am
Cardiovascular diseases – Europes biggest killer Although death rates related to CVD have ... She highlighted, in particular, the need for the creation of a common, global whole grain definition, ...