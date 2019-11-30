Will cycle benchmarking help to set universal measurement standards for quantum computers?

Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a method that could pave the way to establishing universal standards for measuring the performance of quantum computers.
The new method, called cycle benchmarking, allows researchers to assess the potential of scalability and to compare one quantum platform against another.
“This finding could go a long way toward establishing standards for performance and strengthen the effort to build a large-scale, practical quantum computer,” said Joel Wallman, an assistant professor at Waterloo’s Faculty of Mathematics and Institute for Quantum Computing. “A consistent method for characterizing and correcting the errors in quantum systems provides standardization for the way a quantum processor is assessed, allowing progress in different architectures to be fairly compared.
Cycle benchmarking provides a solution that helps quantum computing users determine the comparative value of competing hardware platforms and increase the capability of each platform to deliver robust solutions for their applications of interest.
The breakthrough comes as the quantum computing race is rapidly heating up, and the number of cloud quantum computing platforms and offerings is quickly expanding. In the past month alone, there have been significant announcements from Microsoft, IBM and Google.
This method determines the total probability of error under any given quantum computing applications when the application is implemented through randomized compiling. This means that cycle benchmarking provides the first cross-platform means of measuring and comparing the capabilities of quantum processors that is customized to users’ applications of interest.
“Thanks to Google’s recent achievement of quantum supremacy, we are now at the dawn of what I call the `quantum discovery era’, said Joseph Emerson, a faculty member at IQC. “This means that error-prone quantum computers will deliver solutions to interesting computational problems, but the quality of their solutions can no longer be verified by high-performance computers.
“We are excited because cycle benchmarking provides a much-needed solution for improving and validating quantum computing solutions in this new era of quantum discovery.”
Emerson and Wallman founded the IQC spin-off Quantum Benchmark Inc., which has already licensed this technology to several world-leading quantum computing providers, including Google’s Quantum AI effort.
Quantum computers offer a fundamentally more powerful way of computing, thanks to quantum mechanics. Compared to a traditional or digital computer, quantum computers can solve certain types of problems more efficiently. However, qubits—the basic processing unit in a quantum computer—are fragile; any imperfection or source of noise in the system can cause errors that lead to incorrect solutions under a quantum computation.
Gaining control over a small-scale quantum computer with just one or two qubits is the first step in a larger, more ambitious endeavour. A larger quantum computer may be able to perform increasingly complex tasks, like machine learning or simulating complex systems to discover new pharmaceutical drugs. Engineering a larger quantum computer is challenging; the spectrum of error pathways becomes more complicated as qubits are added and the quantum system scales.
Characterizing a quantum system produces a profile of the noise and errors, indicating if the processor is performing the tasks or calculations, it is being asked to do. To understand the performance of any existing quantum computer for a complex problem or to scale up a quantum computer by reducing errors, it’s first necessary to characterize all significant errors affecting the system.
Wallman, Emerson and a group of researchers at the University of Innsbruck identified a method to assess all error rates affecting a quantum computer. They implemented this new technique for the ion trap quantum computer at the University Innsbruck and found that error rates don’t increase as the size of that quantum computer scales up a very promising result.
“Cycle benchmarking is the first method for reliably checking if you are on the right track for scaling up the overall design of your quantum computer,” said Wallman. “These results are significant because they provide a comprehensive way of characterizing errors across all quantum computing platforms.”
Learn more: Researchers reach milestone in quantum standardization
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Cycle benchmarking
The Latest Bing News on:
Cycle benchmarking
- UWaterloo develops quantum computer benchmarkon November 27, 2019 at 11:01 am
Researchers at the University of Waterloo announced the development of a benchmark method by which one quantum computer can be compared against another. Called cycle benchmarking, the process also ...
- Quantum milestone reached: worlds first quantum computing benchmarkon November 26, 2019 at 12:15 am
Researchers have managed to create the very first quantum computing benchmark, paving the way forward for more universal standards of measuring their immense performance. Researchers out of the ...
- With MSCI quadrupling China A shares’ weighting in its global benchmarks, fund managers expect inflows of US$7 billionon November 25, 2019 at 9:50 pm
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index, however ... differences in trading holidays between mainland China and Hong Kong, and the short settlement cycle of China A shares,” Thomas Taw, head of iShares ...
- Characterizing large-scale quantum computers via cycle benchmarkingon November 25, 2019 at 2:19 am
Here we develop cycle benchmarking, a rigorous and practically scalable protocol for characterizing local and global errors across multi-qubit quantum processors. We experimentally demonstrate its ...
- Preparing now can help your business withstand the next economic cycleon November 24, 2019 at 10:03 pm
The Fed eased some of those anxieties by forestalling plans for 2019 hikes, and then, on Oct. 30, reduced its benchmark interest rate by ... That’s still low enough to give businesses time to prepare ...
- QQQX: Not A Great Strategy Today, But The CEF Generally Outperforms Its Benchmarkon November 22, 2019 at 5:51 am
Now, to end this discussion, I want to make the fairest benchmark on which to judge QQQX ... the end of an economic cycle usually has the greatest upside returns which would be limited if you ...
- Commercial Real Estate: Should You Be A Buyer Or A Lender At This Point In The Cycle?on November 21, 2019 at 5:03 am
It’s been going on so long that observers have been able to stick “late cycle” to it for a couple of years now ... these floating-rate mortgage assets maintain their yields because they are designed ...
- Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026on November 21, 2019 at 4:42 am
The cycle starts after the provider has conducted a patient visit ... an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The ...
- China trims new benchmark lending rate again to shore up sputtering economyon November 20, 2019 at 2:17 am
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China lowered its lending benchmark rate on Wednesday ... suggesting the start of “a new easing cycle”, said Ji Tianhe, China head of foreign exchange and local markets ...
- Abenomics Virtuous Cycle Lacks Traction as Milestone Loomson November 17, 2019 at 4:42 pm
Yet a virtuous cycle of rising corporate profits that feed into higher wages ... Increasingly, senior government officials, including Abe himself, have switched the benchmark of Abenomics’ success ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Quantum discovery
The Latest Bing News on:
Quantum discovery
- Best Black Friday TV deals 2019: Save hundreds on QLED and OLED screens from Samsung, TCL and moreon November 29, 2019 at 10:14 am
We've found the usual array of doorbuster deals on cheap TVs, but we've also discovered some incredible savings on TVs that are genuinely ... Read CNET's full Vizio P-Series Quantum X PX75-G1 review.
- Superconductivity theory under attackon November 29, 2019 at 7:09 am
"We don't have any theoretical machinery for this," says theoretical physicist Jan Zaanen, coauthor of a Science article, "this is something that only a quantum computer can calculate." ...
- International symposium on quantum information technology in Pune from December 2on November 28, 2019 at 3:57 am
Having a genesis that can be traced back to the origins of quantum theory itself —with the discovery of quantum features as quantum superposition, entanglement and no-cloning, the field of quantum ...
- Will Quantum Numbers (CVE:QNC) Spend Its Cash Wisely?on November 26, 2019 at 4:04 pm
For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky ...
- Milestone in quantum standardizationon November 26, 2019 at 2:24 pm
"Thanks to Google's recent achievement of quantum supremacy, we are now at the dawn of what I call the `quantum discovery era', said Joseph Emerson, a faculty member at IQC. "This means that ...
- Paving the way for standards to measure quantum computing performanceon November 26, 2019 at 4:18 am
"We are now at the dawn of what I call the `quantum discovery era', said Joseph Emerson, a faculty member at IQC. "This means that error-prone quantum computers will deliver solutions to interesting ...
- The quantum computer revolutionon November 25, 2019 at 2:30 pm
Quantum computers are expected to help discover exotic materials for a variety of requirements, provide foolproof cryptographic protection against online frauds, enable drug discovery to fight ...
- Researchers reach milestone in quantum standardizationon November 25, 2019 at 1:02 pm
"Thanks to Google's recent achievement of quantum supremacy, we are now at the dawn of what I call the `quantum discovery era', said Joseph Emerson, a faculty member at IQC. "This means that ...
- Proof-of-concept for a loss-free quantum battery | IDTechEx Research Articleon November 20, 2019 at 1:58 am
The research provides a theoretical demonstration that the creation of a loss-free excitonic quantum battery is possible—a discovery of great interest as the field of quantum technology continues to ...
- Artificial intelligence algorithm can learn the laws of quantum mechanicson November 19, 2019 at 8:59 am
In scientific research, Artificial Intelligence is establishing itself as a crucial tool for scientific discovery. In Chemistry AI has become instrumental in predicting the outcomes of experiments or ...