Transforming how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure with artificial intelligence

The University of Surrey and King’s College London have developed a new machine learning algorithm (AI) that could transform the way we monitor major infrastructure – such as dams and bridges.
In a paper published by the journal Structural Health Monitoring, researchers from Surrey and Kings detail how they created an AI system named SHMnet to analyse and assess the damage of bolt connections used in metallic structures.
Built on the foundations of a modified Alex-Net neural network, the research team set up an impact hammer test under lab conditions and tasked SHMnet with accurately identifying the subtle condition changes of connection bolts on a steel frame under 10 damage scenarios.
The team found that when SHMnet is trained using four repeated datasets, it had a flawless (100 per cent) identification record in their tests.
Dr Ying Wang, the corresponding author of the paper and Assistant Professor at the University of Surrey, said:
“The performance of our neural network suggests that SHMnet could be incredibly useful to structural engineers, governments and other organisations tasked with monitoring the integrity of bridges, towers, dams and other metal structures.
“While there is more to do, such as testing SHMnet under different vibration conditions and obtaining more training data, the real test is for this system to be used in the field where a reliable, accurate and affordable way of monitoring infrastructure is sorely needed.”
Learn more: AI could transform how we monitor structural health of civil infrastructure
The Latest on: Monitoring major infrastructure
- Ask an expert: Hospitals, health care facilities: Electrical and lighting systemson November 19, 2019 at 8:41 am
A high degree of power monitoring ... call for major normal and standby power system components to be installed well above the 500-year flood plain and for two or more utility feeders where the ...
- The $5.2 Billion World Power Monitoring Market, 2024 Insights & Outlook - ResearchAndMarkets.comon November 19, 2019 at 8:16 am
... a vital role by reducing energy costs and maximizing the reliability of electrical infrastructure. It hence offers opportunities for the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies. The global ...
- Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Cisco Systems, Inc. and Dell Technologies | Technavioon November 18, 2019 at 4:11 pm
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technavio has been monitoring the global converged infrastructure market since 2015 ... View market snapshot before purchasing Major Five Converged Infrastructure Market ...
- AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructureon November 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm
Scientists have developed a new machine learning algorithm (AI) that could transform the way we monitor major infrastructure - such as dams and bridges. In a paper published by the journal Structural ...
- Cloud Monitoring Market 2018-2023|Overview and scope, Rising Demand, Share, Trends, Growthon November 18, 2019 at 5:16 am
In addition to monitoring and ensuring cloud infrastructure/solution/service availability ... and store files in Dropbox are examples of cloud computing for consumers.Compliance requirements are the ...
- The power monitoring market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%on November 18, 2019 at 1:52 am
The power monitoring system plays a vital role by reducing the energy costs and maximizing the reliability of electrical infrastructure. It hence offers opportunities for ... The global power ...
- Emerging Trends, Drivers and Opportunities in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2019-2028 | Elster Group GmbH, Sensus USA, Tietoon November 18, 2019 at 12:15 am
The competitive evaluation of the application market brings monitoring into the product usage types of the present ... to analyze the latest performance of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.
- Sidewalk Labs stays mum on infrastructure costson November 15, 2019 at 3:44 pm
This and other planned site-wide plans, including energy-efficient building-monitoring systems and neighbourhood-wide internet access ... fully review the many hundreds of pages of digital policy it ...
- Bringing IoT Data to Life with Smart Monitoring for Asset Managementon November 13, 2019 at 4:24 am
A major source of constant data generation is the Internet of Things ... With this pairing, surface movements, like in the sample image below, are visible. In the example, which shows infrastructure ...
- Power Monitoring Market Worth $5.2 billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™on November 11, 2019 at 4:36 am
The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in this region. The governments of these countries in North America are currently focusing on upgrading and replacing their aging infrastructure, ...
via Bing News
The Latest on: Monitoring civil infrastructure
- Young civil servants come up with suggestions to boost Kerala developmenton November 19, 2019 at 5:12 pm
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Young civil servants in the state came up with a slew of suggestions ... The other key suggestions included, documenting the 2018 Kerala flood, improving the basic infrastructure ...
- AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructureon November 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm
accurate and affordable way of monitoring infrastructure is sorely needed." University of Surrey. (2019, November 18). AI could transform how we monitor the structural health of civil infrastructure.
- In Photos: Civil.ge Joins EUMM Patrol, Visits Occupation Lineon November 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm
On Wednesday, November 13, together with his colleagues, Civil.ge’s Otar Kobakhidze joined the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM ... The ruined houses and damaged infrastructure in Tvaurebi ...
- CM launches civil construction work for Kanpur Metro priority sectionon November 15, 2019 at 10:32 am
The Chief Minister said that strict financial monitoring ... the civil construction work for the priority corridor had now begun, a press release issued by UPMRC’s public relations department said.
- Airbus to highlight critical infrastructure protection capabilitieson November 14, 2019 at 8:15 pm
These aircraft are all ideally adapted to perform ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) protection or monitoring missions, both for military and civil applications. In the context of ...
- SolSpec Transforms Risk Assessments for Civil Infrastructure Inspections with New Aerial Data Geoprocessing Platformon October 29, 2019 at 6:03 am
a cloud-based geoprocessing solution that transforms aerial data into actionable risk analysis and predictive modeling to empower civil and energy infrastructure owners and operators to identify and ...
- Citizens and civil workson October 6, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Civil works are infrastructure designed, constructed, used and maintained in the name of the public. But often, these do not work for the public, unless the citizens themselves actively participate in ...
- Postdoctoral Fellow, Civil Infrastructure and Environmental Engineeringon September 18, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Be responsible for the experimental aspects of the optical fiber sensor project for pavement monitoring and the management of the test results for development of a database to analyze the pavement ...
- Dan M. Frangopol awarded 2019 George W. Housner Structural Control and Monitoring Medalon June 17, 2019 at 7:30 am
Housner was a professor at the California Institute of Technology and his research profoundly influenced structural control and monitoring of civil infrastructure systems worldwide. Formal ...
- How a bridge collapse inspired this founder to launch a civil infrastructure monitoring startupon May 24, 2019 at 10:32 am
That’s what happened to Harsh Rathod, who was doing his Ph.D research work in civil engineering ... that uses acoustic-monitoring drones and image processing technology. Traditional inspections take ...
via Bing News