Safety and fairness guarantees get built into new artificial intelligence algorithms

UMass Amherst and Stanford team designs new framework for fairer, safer algorithms
Seventy years ago, science fiction writer Isaac Asimov imagined a world where robots would serve humans in countless ways, and he equipped them with built-in safeguards now known as Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics, to prevent them, among other goals, from ever harming a person.
Guaranteeing safe and fair machine behavior is still an issue today, says machine learning researcher and lead author Philip Thomas at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “When someone applies a machine learning algorithm, it’s hard to control its behavior,” he points out. This risks undesirable outcomes from algorithms that direct everything from self-driving vehicles to insulin pumps to criminal sentencing, say he and co-authors.
Writing in Science, Thomas and his colleagues Yuriy Brun, Andrew Barto and graduate student Stephen Giguere at UMass Amherst, Bruno Castro da Silva at the Federal University of Rio Grande del Sol, Brazil, and Emma Brunskill at Stanford University this week introduce a new framework for designing machine learning algorithms that make it easier for users of the algorithm to specify safety and fairness constraints.
“We call algorithms created with our new framework ‘Seldonian’ after Asimov’s character Hari Seldon,” Thomas explains. “If I use a Seldonian algorithm for diabetes treatment, I can specify that undesirable behavior means dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia. I can say to the machine, ‘while you’re trying to improve the controller in the insulin pump, don’t make changes that would increase the frequency of hypoglycemia.’ Most algorithms don’t give you a way to put this type of constraint on behavior; it wasn’t included in early designs.”
“But making it easier to ensure fairness and avoid harm is becoming increasingly important as machine learning algorithms impact our lives more and more,” he says.
However, “a recent paper listed 21 different definitions of fairness in machine learning. It’s important that we allow the user to select the definition that is appropriate for their intended application,” he adds. “The interface that comes with a Seldonian algorithm allows the user to do just this: to define what ‘undesirable behavior’ means for their application.”
In Asimov’s Foundation series, Seldon is in the same universe as his Robot series. Thomas explains, “Everything has fallen apart, the galactic empire is collapsing, partly because the Three Laws of Robotics require certainty. With that level of safety required, robots are paralyzed with indecision because they cannot act with certainty and guarantee that no human will be harmed by their actions.”
Seldon proposes fixing this by turning to reasoning probabilistically about safety. “That’s a good fit to what we’re doing, Thomas says. The new approach he and colleagues provide allows for probabilistic constraints and requires the algorithm to specify ways the user can tell it what to constrain. He says, “The framework is a tool for the machine learning researcher. It guides them toward creating algorithms that are easier for users to apply responsibly to real-world problems.”
To test the new framework, they applied it to predict grade point averages in a data set of 43,000 students in Brazil by creating a Seldonian algorithm with constraints. It successfully avoided several types of undesirable gender bias. In another test, they show how an algorithm could improve the controller in an insulin pump while guaranteeing that it would not increase the frequency of hypoglycemia.
Thomas says, “We believe there’s massive room for improvement in this area. Even with our algorithms made of simple components, we obtained impressive results. We hope that machine learning researchers will go on to develop new and more sophisticated algorithms using our framework, which can be used responsibly for applications where machine learning used to be considered too risky. It’s a call to other researchers to conduct research in this space.”
Learn more: New Machine Learning Algorithms Offer Safety and Fairness Guarantees
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Artificial intelligence algorithms
The Latest Bing News on:
Artificial intelligence algorithms
- Microsoft, Baker Hughes announce artificial intelligence partnership for oil and gas industryon November 24, 2019 at 1:23 pm
Artificial intelligence can help companies increase their efficiency ... Of course, AI is still a developing field, and it hasn't been without its growing pains. Tech experts have accused the AI ...
- To AI, or Not To AI: Artificial Intelligence Helps Define Shakespeareon November 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm
The MIT Technology Review reports that a scientist claims he knows for sure where Shakespeare ends and his long-suspected collaborator begins. Petr Plecháč used machine learning to train an algorithm ...
- Artificial Intelligence Market 2019: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2026 Forecast Research Reporton November 22, 2019 at 11:59 am
However, at present, the number of experts working in the field of AI technology is very limited. This is why artificial intelligence market is facing numerous challenges in recent years.
- Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Predictions For 2020 From IDC and Forresteron November 22, 2019 at 6:25 am
IDC and Forrester issued recently their predictions for artificial intelligence (AI) in 2020 and beyond ... will be continuously hyper personalized by combining a variety of data and newer ...
- Artificial Intelligence is Helping Get the Lead Out of Flinton November 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm
of Michigan researchers turned to a form of artificial intelligence (AI), that searches large collections of data looking ... Onscreen: Using census data and city records, the algorithm makes ...
- Artificial intelligence for precision medicine in neurodevelopmental disorderson November 21, 2019 at 2:17 am
Taking advantage of high performance computer capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can now achieve reasonable success in predicting risk in certain cancers and cardiovascular disease ...
- Drones And Artificial Intelligence Help Combat The San Francisco Bay’s Trash Problemon November 21, 2019 at 2:04 am
With drone photography, “we can track all of the trash in a creek, river, or stream, examine how it’s distributed, and then apply machine-learning algorithms to analyze those images as often as we ...
- 5 Myths about Artificial Intelligenceon November 20, 2019 at 11:52 pm
Artificial intelligence (AI) is competent to have a revolutionary impact on businesses ... The concept works by amalgamating enormous data with quick, smart algorithms, and iterative processing, ...
- Artificial Intelligence Could Help Solve America's Impending Mental Health Crisison November 20, 2019 at 5:10 am
Even then, Dr. John Torous, director of digital psychiatry at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, cautions that “artificial intelligence is only as strong as the data it’s trained on,” and ...
- Artificial intelligence expert joins Chesapeake Conservancy’s Conservation Innovation Centeron November 20, 2019 at 3:00 am
To help manage the demands of water for agriculture and wildlife, Mainali wrote algorithms that optimize the water flow and release from reservoirs by various agencies. These algorithms will be used ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Safe and fair machine behavior
The Latest Bing News on:
Safe and fair machine behavior
- Unwanted sexual behavior in iOS chat apps; calls for Apple to act- 9to5Macon November 22, 2019 at 5:06 pm
A Washington Post analysis of iOS chat app reviews found more than 1,500 reports of unwanted sexual behavior, some of it directed against ... in contrast to what Apple prominently markets as a “safe ...
- Apple says its App Store is 'a safe and trusted place.' We found 1,500 reports of unwanted sexual behavior on six apps, some targeting minors.on November 22, 2019 at 9:41 am
More than 1,500 complaints of unwanted sexual approaches, many targeting children, have been made against popular social networking apps in Apple's App Store, in contrast to what Apple prominently ...
- A licensed and regulated online casinoon November 22, 2019 at 4:47 am
Therefore, more and more governments are looking into ways that can regulate and provide safety not only for the players but ... main concern is that the casino acts in a fair way to their customers ...
- Preventing undesirable behavior of intelligent machineson November 21, 2019 at 11:29 am
we used it to create machine learning algorithms that precluded the dangerous behavior caused by standard machine learning algorithms in our experiments. Our framework for designing machine learning ...
- New machine learning algorithms offer safety and fairness guaranteeson November 21, 2019 at 11:05 am
Guaranteeing safe and fair machine behavior is still an issue today, says machine learning researcher and lead author Philip Thomas at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "When someone applies a ...
- Neighbors briefs: Composting, hoop shoot, safe sitter, holiday wellness fairon November 18, 2019 at 6:32 pm
will offer two courses to teach life and safety skills to youth ages 11 to 15. The Module I Safe Sitter® course will offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30. This course will cover safe and nurturing ...
- How Culture Influences Brand Safety And What Brands Can Doon November 18, 2019 at 5:04 am
Consider this example of shifting cultural norms: October is the two-year anniversary of the #metoo movement, a cultural phenomenon that empowers women around the globe to speak out in favor of fair ...
- Taylor Swift's Fabricating and Manipulating, Says Big Machineon November 15, 2019 at 2:46 pm
Big Machine says it was shocked to see Taylor's comments Thursday, and denies ever saying she could not perform at the awards show or blocking her Netflix special. It adds ... "In fact, we do not have ...
- Eversource Nationally Recognized by Forbes and JUST Capital as One of America’s “Most JUST” Companieson November 14, 2019 at 1:30 am
Energy company ranked #1 utility and 26 th overall out of 1000 companies evaluated for annual list celebrating positive corporate behavior In recognition of its unyielding commitment ... and ...
- Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respecton August 27, 2019 at 1:38 pm
Below are videos that show examples of actions deemed "acceptable" and "unacceptable" to help illustrate expected behavior. What is the Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respect? When the USA ...