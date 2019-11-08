Regenerative cardiac therapies take a critical step

Scientists have devised a technique to sort out which heart cells can replicate and which cannot, a critical step toward treatments that may one day help the heart heal itself after injury.
The method, published in the journal Circulation Research, removes a significant roadblock to developing ways to regrow healthy cardiac muscle tissue, a feat not currently possible.
“This new technique solves a longstanding problem that for years has stymied our ability to develop regenerative treatments for the heart,” said Stefan Jovinge, M.D., Ph.D., the study’s senior author and director of the DeVos Cardiovascular Research Program at Van Andel Institute and Spectrum Health. “It’s a major step forward that we aim to translate into improved patient care.”
For decades, scientists have searched for ways to harness the heart’s regenerative potential to fix damage related to heart attack and heart failure, but their attempts have been largely unsuccessful.
Unlike the skin or bones, which readily heal by stitching together wounds or breaks with new, healthy cells, heart muscle cells largely lose their ability to replicate early in life (instead, they progress through the cell cycle but, in most cases, they do not actually divide). This leaves patients and physicians with only a few surgical options to mitigate further damage and just one option to totally repair the problem should the damage be too severe: a heart transplant.
The new method combines two technologies — molecular beacon technology and fluorescence activated cell-sorting — to specifically isolate cells that successfully divide. This will allow scientists to determine the mechanisms underlying heart muscle cells’ regenerative potential, which is critical to the development of regenerative strategies aimed to cure patients with heart injury.
“Now that we can accurately identify these cells, we can start to determine the mechanisms that allow them to divide and develop ways to jump-start this process,” Jovinge said. “This work is an excellent example of how basic research can have a major impact on future clinical care.”
The findings build on previous research by Jovinge’s team that showed, contrary to long-held beliefs, some cells in the heart are indeed capable of replicating. This discovery was hailed as a “notable advance of 2015” by Nature Medicine, one of the world’s top medical research journals.
Learn more: New technique lays foundation for regenerative cardiac therapies
The Latest on: Regenerative cardiac therapies
via Google News
The Latest on: Regenerative cardiac therapies
- Recardio's Digital Platform, CardioCare, Rolled Out in Europeon November 6, 2019 at 5:05 pm
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recardio Inc., a life science company developing regenerative therapies for cardiovascular diseases ... a protein that is critical for cardiac regeneration.
- New technique lays foundation for regenerative cardiac therapieson November 6, 2019 at 12:07 pm
The method, published in the journal Circulation Research, removes a significant roadblock to developing ways to regrow healthy cardiac muscle ... ability to develop regenerative treatments ...
- Reactivation of Notch signaling is required for cardiac valve regenerationon November 5, 2019 at 2:15 am
Both of these types require life-long anticoagulative therapies and accumulate damages due to the stressful hemodynamic microenvironment of cardiac valves, since they do not contain any living cells ...
- InGeneron Announces Publication of Preclinical Results for its Cell Therapy in Chronic Ischemic Heart Failureon October 31, 2019 at 5:14 pm
The results show that the mean cardiac output increased by 37 ... safe and evidence-based regenerative medicine therapies. Our purpose is to set new therapeutic standards by developing treatments ...
- REANIMA project may overturn paradigms that underlie regenerative cardiology researchon October 31, 2019 at 8:45 am
This is the central goal of the REANIMA project (New generation cardiac therapeutic strategies directed ... from research in animal models in order to transform it into new regenerative therapies to ...
- Therapy Insight: Cardiovascular Complications Associated With Muscular Dystrophyon October 23, 2019 at 5:00 pm
New therapies for skeletal muscle degeneration are moving into clinical trials and, ultimately, into clinical practice. These therapies are expected to also improve the cardiac function ... there is a ...
- Regenerative Medicine: One Step Closer to Immortality?🧬on October 18, 2019 at 2:48 am
This is yet another form of how regenerative medicine can be used that can use the ... Tools such as VADs are used to assist in cardiac circulation which is used either to partially or completely ...
- LifeNet Health establishes world's first dedicated regenerative medicine logistics and distribution center in Indianapolison October 15, 2019 at 11:56 am
This year, LifeNet Health plans to distribute a record 700,000 tissue implants — for use in multiple surgical disciplines including orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiac and ... implants and cellular ...
- Medicine by Design to accelerate regenerative medicine discovery and translation with new $20-million investmenton October 11, 2019 at 11:52 am
with the goal of turning discoveries into new therapies, products and companies sooner. “Medicine by Design has generated breakthroughs that are transforming regenerative medicine and sparking ...
- Global Cell Therapy Technologies, Companies & Markets During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.comon October 9, 2019 at 5:53 am
Cell therapy technologies overlap with those of gene therapy, cancer vaccines, drug delivery, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine ... Other applications include cardiac disorders (myocardial ...
via Bing News