Really interesting possibilities: A glue which can unstick when placed in a magnetic field

Industry-strength adhesive means products can be dismantled and recycled, rather than thrown into landfill
Researchers at the University of Sussex have developed a glue which can unstick when placed in a magnetic field, meaning products otherwise destined for landfill, could now be dismantled and recycled at the end of their life.
Currently, items like mobile phones, microwaves and car dashboards are assembled using adhesives. It is a quick and relatively cheap way to make products but, due to problems dismantling the various materials for different recycling methods, most of these products will be destined for landfill.
However, Dr Barnaby Greenland, Lecturer in Medicinal Chemistry, working in conjunction with Stanelco RF Technologies Ltd and Prof Wayne Hayes at the University of Reading, may have found a solution.
In a new research paper, published by the European Polymer Journal, Dr Greenland and the team describe a new type of adhesive which contains tiny particles of metal. When passed through an alternating electromagnetic field, the glue melts and products simply fall apart.
The adhesive works with plastic, wood, glass and metal and in terms of strength, is comparable to those currently used in industry.
Dr Greenland said: “In as little as 30 seconds, we can unstick items using a relatively weak magnetic field.
“A power source connected to an inductor creates the electro-magnetic field which produces heat in the metal particles within the glue and effectively melts it so that the various materials that were previously held together are separated.
“There’s little glue residue left over – although this wouldn’t be a problem for metal objects which are melted down for recycling anyway.
“Using these specific levels of magnetic field to heat is also incredibly safe. The energy only heats the metal specks in the glue, so we could place our bare hands in the field and feel absolutely no heat at all.”
In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation which could be incorporated into industry relatively easily.
Dr Greenland said: “In essence, we could have a big conveyor belt of products going through a magnetic field where they enter fully assembled, and come out the other end completely dismantled.
“We’re really excited because the glue has provided a simple and green solution to quite a large problem. At the moment, glued products can often only be dismantled using chemicals so not only are we saving items from going to landfill, but we’re also reducing the need to use potentially harmful substances when it comes to getting rid of products.”
The team have also demonstrated that this heating technique can be used to stick items together, and as the project continues, efforts will focus on investigating this process further.
Learn more: Adhesive which debonds in magnetic field could reduce landfill waste
The Latest on: Thermal magnetic adhesive
via Google News
The Latest on: Thermal magnetic adhesive
- This new type of adhesive can significantly reduce landfill wasteon November 4, 2019 at 7:55 pm
A new adhesive which debonds in magnetic field can reduce landfill waste ... In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation, which could be incorporated ...
- A new adhesive which debonds in magnetic field can reduce landfill wasteon November 4, 2019 at 5:34 pm
"Using these specific levels of the magnetic field to heat is also incredibly safe ... In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation, which could be ...
- Adhesive which debonds in magnetic field could reduce landfill wasteon November 4, 2019 at 11:22 am
In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation which could be incorporated into industry relatively easily. Dr Greenland said: "In essence, we could have a ...
- Scientists develop industrial-strength adhesive which can be unstuck in magnetic fieldon November 4, 2019 at 7:40 am
"Using these specific levels of magnetic field to heat is also incredibly ... In principle, the formula could be applied to any thermal adhesive making it an innovation which could be incorporated ...
- ADATA XPG SX8200 M.2 NVMe SSD Review (480GB): A Killer Valueon June 4, 2018 at 8:21 am
The box itself, however, isn’t quite as high end as the Gammix S10’s which features a magnetic flip-up front cover that ... spreader is included with it and has some very strong thermal adhesive ...
- Strategies for electrical labeling and documentationon October 4, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Compliance with UL 969-2017: Standard for Marking and Labeling Systems should be specified for adhesive labels ... The latter may cause changes in existing circuit breakers from thermal magnetic to ...
- Another Domino N610i ink jet label press installed in Spainon September 6, 2017 at 5:13 am
The company, founded in 1964, specialises in the printing of self-adhesive labels for industrial and commercial ... from simple product labeling applications to cardboard, thermal, electro-magnetic ...
- The synergy between natural polyphenol-inspired catechol moieties and plant protein-derived bio-adhesive enhances the wet bonding strengthon August 28, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Both the solid content and residual mass analysis also confirmed that the enhancement in the STP adhesive was attributable to the network crosslinking density and stiffness after integrating the TAPI ...
- Geckoes inspire light-activated sticky padson January 18, 2017 at 8:37 pm
“The stimulus enabling surfaces to switch from an adhesive to a non-adhesive state or vice versa can be mechanical, magnetic, or thermal,” the researchers write in their paper . “Besides these, light ...
- Cooling down your wireless power receiveron July 25, 2012 at 6:02 am
However, thermal ... to avoid magnetic flux generated during wireless power operation from coupling to the ferromagnetic metal. This induces eddy currents resulting in excess heating, which is ...
via Bing News