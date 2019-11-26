Low calorie sugar from bacteria could go commercial

Biomanufacturing can speed production of a low-glycemic sweetener—and may unlock its commercial potential, Tufts researchers say.
Imagine a sugar that has only 38 percent of the calories of traditional table sugar, is safe for diabetics, and will not cause cavities. Now add that this dream sweetener is not an artificial substitute but a real sugar found in nature and it tastes like, well, sugar. You’d probably want to use that in your next cup of coffee, right?
This sugar is called tagatose. The FDA has approved it as a food additive, and there have been no reports to date of the problems that many sugar substitutes have—such as a metallic taste, or worse, links to cancer—according to researchers and the FAO/WHO, which certified the sugar as “generally regarded as safe.”
So why isn’t it in all your favorite desserts? The answer lies in the expense of producing it. While derived from fruits and dairy products, tagatose is not abundant and is difficult to extract from those sources. The manufacturing process involves a conversion from more easily obtained galactose to tagatose and is highly inefficient, with yields that may reach only 30 percent.
But researchers at Tufts University have developed a process that may unlock the commercial potential of this low-calorie, low-glycemic sugar. In a recent publication in Nature Communications, Assistant Professor Nikhil Nair and postdoctoral fellow Josef Bober, both from the School of Engineering, came up with an innovative way to produce the sugar using bacteria as tiny bioreactors that encapsulate the enzymes and reactants.
Using this approach, they achieved yields up to 85 percent. Although there are many steps from the lab to commercial production, yields this high could lead to large-scale manufacturing and getting tagatose on every supermarket shelf.
The enzyme of choice to make tagatose from galactose is called L-arabinose isomerase (LAI). However, galactose is not the main target for the enzyme, so the rates and yields of the reaction with galactose are less than optimal.
In a solution, the enzyme itself is not very stable, and the reaction can only push forward until about 39 percent of the sugar is converted to tagatose at 37 degrees Celsius (about 99 degrees Fahrenheit), and only up to 16 percent at 50 degrees Celsius (about 122 degrees Fahrenheit), before the enzyme degrades.
Nair and Bober looked to overcome each of those hurdles through biomanufacturing, using Lactobacillus plantarum—a food-safe bacterium—to make large quantities of the LAI enzyme and keep it safe and stable within the confines of the bacterial cell wall.
They found that when expressed in L. plantarum, the enzyme kept converting galactose to tagatose and pushed the yield to 47 percent at 37 degrees Celsius. But now that the LAI enzyme was stabilized within the cell, it could increase yield to 83 percent at the higher temperature of 50 degrees Celsius without degrading significantly, and it was producing tagatose at a much faster rate.
To determine if they could push the reaction even faster, Nair and Bober examined what might still be limiting it. They found evidence that the transport of the starting material, galactose, into the cell was a limiting factor. To resolve that issue, they treated the bacteria with very low concentrations of detergents—just enough to make their cell walls leaky, according to the researchers. The galactose was able to get in and tagatose released from the cells, allowing the enzyme to convert galactose to tagatose at a faster rate, shaving a couple hours off the time needed to get to 85 percent yield at 50 degrees Celsius.
“You can’t beat thermodynamics. But while that’s true, you can circumvent its limitations by engineering solutions,” said Nair, who is corresponding author of the study. “This is like the fact that water will not naturally flow from lower elevation to higher elevation because thermodynamics won’t allow it. However, you can beat the system by, for example, using a siphon, which pulls the water up first before letting it out the other end.”
Encapsulating the enzyme for stability, running the reaction at higher temperature, and feeding it more starting material through leaky cell membranes are all “siphons” used to pull the reaction forward.
Although more work is needed to determine if the process can be scaled up to commercial applications, biomanufacturing has the potential to improve yields and have an impact on the sweetener substitute market, which was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2018, according to the market research firm Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence.
Nair and Bober also note that there are many other enzymes that can benefit from using bacteria as tiny chemical reactors that increase enzyme stability for high temperature reactions and improve rates and yields of conversion and synthesis. As they look ahead to exploring other applications, from the manufacture of food ingredients to plastics, there will be a lot on their plate.
Learn more: Bacteria Help Make Low-Calorie Sugar
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Tagatose
The Latest Bing News on:
Tagatose
- Scientists make low-calorie sugar using bacteriaon November 24, 2019 at 11:51 pm
The sugar called tagatose is approved by the US Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) as a food additive, and there have been no reports to date of the problems that many sugar substitutes have, such as a ...
- Bacteria help make low-calorie sugaron November 22, 2019 at 5:52 am
You'd probably want to use that in your next cup of coffee, right? This sugar is called tagatose. The FDA has approved it as a food additive, and there have been no reports to date of the problems ...
- Bacteria Help Make Low-Calorie Sugaron November 21, 2019 at 7:23 am
You’d probably want to use that in your next cup of coffee, right? This sugar is called tagatose. The FDA has approved it as a food additive, and there have been no reports to date of the problems ...
- Galactose to tagatose isomerization at moderate temperatures with high conversion and productivityon October 7, 2019 at 2:08 am
These data suggest that the treatment with 0.01% SDS maintains cellular integrity while increasing tagatose synthesis rate due to a decreased kinetic penalty presented upon encapsulation. Enzyme ...
- USA: Biospherics' Tagatose On Track For U.S. Approval; Expanded Market To Include Health Snack Barson October 4, 2019 at 5:30 am
Biospherics Incorporated (Nasdaq: BINC), today reported significant progress on commercialization of its natural sweetener, Tagatose, following a meeting in Denmark with Arla Foods. Officials at ...
- D-Tagatose Market 2019 : Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Forecasts to 2026on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 pm
Oct 01, 2019 (Market Prediction via COMTEX) -- The report published by Ameco Research provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data that aids in better understanding of the Global ...
- D-Tagatose Market 2019-2026 | In-Depth Analysis of the Latest & Upcoming Market Scenarioon August 21, 2019 at 12:05 am
Aug 21, 2019 (Global QYResearch via COMTEX) -- D-Tagatose Market is projected to grow at magnificent CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 A new research... MarketWatch site logo Latest ...
- New Insights into Low-calorie Sweetener Tagatoseon April 16, 2019 at 8:09 pm
A yeast strain was found to metabolize lactose (sugar in dairy products) into tagatose, a natural sweetener with less than half the calories of table sugar. The researchers published their work in the ...
- Yeast-based production process for tagatose could unlock low GI sweetener's commercial potential, say researcherson April 16, 2019 at 9:28 am
A newly-engineered strain of yeast that can efficiently metabolize lactose into tagatose (a low-calorie, low-glycemic sweetener) may be the key to unlocking commercial-scale availability of the ...
- Yeast strain provides manufacturing boost to low-calorie sweetener derived from lactoseon April 16, 2019 at 3:48 am
The quest to satisfy the sweet tooth without adding to the waistline has a new weapon in its arsenal: a strain of yeast that can metabolize lactose, the sugar in dairy products, into tagatose, a ...
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Low-glycemic sweetener
The Latest Bing News on:
Low-glycemic sweetener
- Bacteria help make low-calorie sugaron November 22, 2019 at 5:52 am
Now add that this dream sweetener is not an artificial substitute but a real sugar found in nature ... But researchers at Tufts University have developed a process that may unlock the commercial ...
- Alternative Sweeteners Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025on November 14, 2019 at 4:21 pm
These sweeteners have a low glycemic index that keeps the insulin levels unaffected after their consumption, and thus, are used as food additives. Variants of alternative sweeteners are being produced ...
- The best sugar substituteon November 8, 2019 at 3:56 am
Best bang for your buck: Pyure's Organic All-Purpose Stevia Sweetener Blend Our take: Blend of stevia and erythritol meets taste expectations while maintaining a low glycemic impact. What we like: ...
- Alternative Sweeteners with Low Glycemic Impacton October 4, 2019 at 10:46 am
Below are 6 popular natural sugar alternatives that are considered healthier than consuming sugar itself. A natural liquid sweetener made from dates, which are known to be rich in fiber, antioxidants, ...
- Alternative Sweeteners Market Growth & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Playerson July 25, 2019 at 8:46 am
These sweeteners have a low glycemic index that keeps the insulin levels unaffected after their consumption, and thus, are used as food additives. Variants of alternative sweeteners are being produced ...
- Sugar derived from sucrose and berry-based sweetener prepped for takeoffon July 16, 2019 at 7:04 am
Through a patent-pending process, Laetose combines insulin-mimetic – a natural compound found in berries – and sucrose to create the low-calorie, low-glycemic sweetener. Sweet Sense believes it is the ...
- "Added Sugars" Study Reveals Which Sweeteners Are Best for Your Healthon July 1, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Many artificial sweeteners are available at the grocery store ... We measure this using the glycemic index. Which foods have a low glycemic index and are better choices for those trying to control ...
- A Guide to Baking & Cooking With 10 Healthy Sweetenerson May 7, 2019 at 2:04 am
Health information: Xylitol belongs to a class of sugar alcohols that are non-nutritive, low calorie, low carbohydrate sweeteners. It has around 40 percent fewer calories than real sugar and an ...
- Pet Docs: Natural sweetener can be deadly for petson May 3, 2019 at 4:06 am
Xylitol is a natural sweetener derived from the bark of the birch tree. In humans, it has little effect on insulin release or blood sugar levels. This attribute is referred to as a low glycemic index.
- Yeast-based production process for tagatose could unlock low GI sweetener's commercial potential, say researcherson April 16, 2019 at 9:28 am
A newly-engineered strain of yeast that can efficiently metabolize lactose into tagatose (a low-calorie, low-glycemic sweetener) may be the key to unlocking commercial-scale availability of the ...