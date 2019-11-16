Helping world food security by unlocking a key to photosynthesis

- Scientists reveal ‘beating heart’ of photosynthesis that is responsible for significantly influencing plant growth.
- Study shows how an electrical reaction in protein complex cytochrome b6f provides the energy that plants need to turn carbon dioxide into the carbohydrates and biomass that sustain the global food chain.
- Discovery could allow experts to redesign future photosynthesis in crop plants to achieve higher yields and meet urgent food security needs for a growing global population.
The study, led by the University of Sheffield and published today (Wednesday 13 November 2019) in the journal Nature, reveals the structure of cytochrome b6f – the protein complex that significantly influences plant growth via photosynthesis.
Photosynthesis is the foundation of life on Earth providing the food, oxygen and energy that sustains the biosphere and human civilisation.
Using a high-resolution structural model, the team found that the protein complex provides the electrical connection between the two light-powered chlorophyll-proteins (Photosystems I and II) found in the plant cell chloroplast that convert sunlight into chemical energy.
Lorna Malone, the first author of the study and a PhD student in the University of Sheffield’s Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, said: “Our study provides important new insights into how cytochrome b6f utilises the electrical current passing through it to power up a ‘proton battery’. This stored energy can then be then used to make ATP, the energy currency of living cells. Ultimately this reaction provides the energy that plants need to turn carbon dioxide into the carbohydrates and biomass that sustain the global food chain.”
With the new insights we have obtained from our structure we can hope to rationally redesign photosynthesis in crop plants to achieve the higher yields we urgently need to sustain a projected global population of 9-10 billion by 2050.
DR MATT JOHNSON, UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD
The high-resolution structural model, determined using single-particle cryo-electron microscopy, reveals new details of the additional role of cytochrome b6f as a sensor to tune photosynthetic efficiency in response to ever-changing environmental conditions. This response mechanism protects the plant from damage during exposure to harsh conditions such as drought or excess light.
Dr Matt Johnson, reader in Biochemistry at the University of Sheffield and one of the supervisors of the study added: “Cytochrome b6f is the beating heart of photosynthesis which plays a crucial role in regulating photosynthetic efficiency.
“Previous studies have shown that by manipulating the levels of this complex we can grow bigger and better plants. With the new insights we have obtained from our structure we can hope to rationally redesign photosynthesis in crop plants to achieve the higher yields we urgently need to sustain a projected global population of 9-10 billion by 2050.”
The research was conducted in collaboration with the Astbury Centre for Structural Molecular Biology at the University of Leeds using their cryo-electron microscope facilities.
Researchers now aim to establish how cytochrome b6f is controlled by a myriad of regulatory proteins and how these regulators affect the function of this complex.
Learn more: Experts unlock key to photosynthesis, a find that could help us meet food security demands
The Latest on: Photosynthesis
- Brendt Christensen Now: Where Is He Today in 2019?on November 15, 2019 at 5:57 pm
Zhang was a researcher in crop productivity and photosynthesis. She arrived at the university in the spring of 2017. On Friday, June 9, 2017, she spent the morning at Turner Hall, where she conducted ...
- ASU study shows some aquatic plants depend on the landscape for photosynthesison November 14, 2019 at 1:07 pm
All plants need carbon dioxide, or CO2 to live. They extract it from the air and use it during the photosynthesis process to feed themselves. But what happens to aquatic plants? How do they get carbon ...
- Many Aquatic Plant Species Have Developed Alternative Strategies to Find Carbon (image)on November 14, 2019 at 1:05 pm
Photosynthesis activity and growth of aquatic plants in lakes and ponds are restricted by limited CO2 concentrations in these habitats. In order to maintain growth via photosynthesis, many species in ...
- Some aquatic plants depend on the landscape for photosynthesison November 14, 2019 at 12:03 pm
Arizona State University. (2019, November 14). Some aquatic plants depend on the landscape for photosynthesis: Runoff from soils and surrounding environments provide life-sustaining carbon.
- A love of insects and their microbial partners helped this biologist reveal secrets of symbiosison November 14, 2019 at 11:27 am
Today, such symbioses are widely recognized for creating life as we know it. Energy-producing mitochondria power all complex cells; chloroplasts, where photosynthesis takes place, make plant life ...
- Study shows some aquatic plants depend on the landscape for photosynthesison November 14, 2019 at 11:06 am
All plants need carbon dioxide, or CO 2 to live. They extract it from the air and use it during the photosynthesis process to feed themselves. But what happens to aquatic plants? How do they get ...
- Scientists ‘unlock’ photosynthesis to help meet growing food demandon November 14, 2019 at 5:08 am
Scientists have solved the structure of one of the key components of photosynthesis, an advance that could lead to the process being ‘redesigned’ to achieve higher yields, and meet urgent food ...
- Promising Plant Sciences Breakthrough Could Lead To Photosynthesis 2.0on November 13, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Photosynthesis is a brilliant invention of nature, but that’s not stopping scientists from trying to make it even better. New research published today in Nature describes how a team at the University ...
- Key Photosynthesis Complex Viewed in Spinachon November 13, 2019 at 10:21 am
Getting these details on the structure of cytochrome b 6 f is “very exciting,” says Maria Ermakova, a postdoctoral researcher at the ARC Center of Excellence for Translational Photosynthesis at the ...
- Experts unlock key to photosynthesis, a find that could help us meet food security demandson November 13, 2019 at 10:04 am
Scientists have solved the structure of one of the key components of photosynthesis, a discovery that could lead to photosynthesis being 'redesigned' to achieve higher yields and meet urgent food ...
via Bing News
The Latest on: World food security
- Beating Nazi Germany's Enigma Code Won The Allies World War IIon November 15, 2019 at 5:43 pm
Something needed to be done about Admiral Dönitz’s deadly underwater predators before they completely choked off the supplies of food, munitions, and fuel needed to keep Britain ... s armed services ...
- Leader of food security nonprofits to head World Food Prizeon November 15, 2019 at 11:27 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The foundation that awards the World Food Prize to individuals who work to improve food security in hopes of ending world hunger announced Tuesday that its new president will ...
- Restoring the balance between wildlife and food securityon November 14, 2019 at 12:33 pm
In Guyana, the activities are being carried out by the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission in coordination with CIFOR. The SWM Programme is working to return the balance between ...
- A new president for the Iowa-based World Food Prizeon November 12, 2019 at 8:31 am
The co-founder of a non-profit who has been focused on international food safety and food security issues for the past decade will be the new leader of the Iowa-based World Food Prize Foundation. Iowa ...
- At Museums Around the World, a Focus on Foodon November 12, 2019 at 2:00 am
“There are thematic food museums around the world, but here we wanted to take gastronomy and approach it from a cultural and educational point of view.” But in recent years, conversations around food ...
- China, U.S. urged to team up for food securityon October 19, 2019 at 1:29 am
Conflict is one of the major challenges facing world food security, said Kenneth Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, on Wednesday as he also hailed the United States and China as the ...
- European Union funding helps strengthen global governance of food security and nutritionon October 18, 2019 at 4:04 am
ROME – The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of €3 million from the European Union (EU), which will strengthen global efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition by supporting ...
- UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security's Multi-Year Programme of Work for 2020-2023on October 17, 2019 at 12:17 pm
(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM)) ROME, 17th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will continue to provide financial support to the Committee on World Food Security to help achieve its ...
- World Food Day: Obaseki assures on policies on food securityon October 17, 2019 at 1:42 am
“As we commemorate World Food Day, we are calling on stakeholders and investors, especially those in the private sectors to join hands with the state government to boost food security through food ...
- World Food Day: Obaseki assures on policies on food security, as initiatives yield bumper harveston October 16, 2019 at 5:28 pm
“As we commemorate the World Food Day, we are calling on stakeholders and investors, especially those in the private sectors to join hands with the state government to boost food security through food ...
via Bing News