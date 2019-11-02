Deep learning shows its thinking by explaining the reasoning behind its predictions

New research aims to open the ‘black box’ of computer vision
It can take years of birdwatching experience to tell one species from the next. But using an artificial intelligence technique called deep learning, Duke University researchers have trained a computer to identify up to 200 species of birds from just a photo.
The real innovation, however, is that the A.I. tool also shows its thinking, in a way that even someone who doesn’t know a penguin from a puffin can understand.
The team trained their deep neural network — algorithms based on the way the brain works — by feeding it 11,788 photos of 200 bird species to learn from, ranging from swimming ducks to hovering hummingbirds.
The researchers never told the network “this is a beak” or “these are wing feathers.” Given a photo of a mystery bird, the network is able to pick out important patterns in the image and hazard a guess by comparing those patterns to typical species traits it has seen before.
Along the way it spits out a series of heat maps that essentially say: “This isn’t just any warbler. It’s a hooded warbler, and here are the features — like its masked head and yellow belly — that give it away.”
Duke computer science Ph.D. student Chaofan Chen and undergraduate Oscar Li led the research, along with other team members of the Prediction Analysis Lab directed by Duke professor Cynthia Rudin.
They found their neural network is able to identify the correct species up to 84% of the time — on par with some of its best-performing counterparts, which don’t reveal how they are able to tell, say, one sparrow from the next.
Rudin says their project is about more than naming birds. It’s about visualizing what deep neural networks are really seeing when they look at an image.
Similar technology is used to tag people on social networking sites, spot suspected criminals in surveillance cameras, and train self-driving cars to detect things like traffic lights and pedestrians.
The problem, Rudin says, is that most deep learning approaches to computer vision are notoriously opaque. Unlike traditional software, deep learning software learns from the data without being explicitly programmed. As a result, exactly how these algorithms ‘think’ when they classify an image isn’t always clear.
Rudin and her colleagues are trying to show that A.I. doesn’t have to be that way. She and her lab are designing deep learning models that explain the reasoning behind their predictions, making it clear exactly why and how they came up with their answers. When such a model makes a mistake, its built-in transparency makes it possible to see why.
For their next project, Rudin and her team are using their algorithm to classify suspicious areas in medical images like mammograms. If it works, their system won’t just help doctors detect lumps, calcifications and other symptoms that could be signs of breast cancer. It will also show which parts of the mammogram it’s homing in on, revealing which specific features most resemble the cancerous lesions it has seen before in other patients.
In that way, Rudin says, their network is designed to mimic the way doctors make a diagnosis. “It’s case-based reasoning,” Rudin said. “We’re hoping we can better explain to physicians or patients why their image was classified by the network as either malignant or benign.”
Learn more: THIS A.I. BIRDWATCHER LETS YOU ‘SEE’ THROUGH THE EYES OF A MACHINE
The Latest on: Deep learning
via Google News
The Latest on: Deep learning
- Progress and Challenges for the Use of Deep Learning to Improve Weather Forecastson November 1, 2019 at 12:53 pm
In this video from the UK HPC Conference, Peter Dueben from ECMWF presents: Progress and Challenges for the Use of Deep Learning to Improve Weather Forecasts. I will present recent studies that use ...
- Deep Learning Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazonon November 1, 2019 at 8:49 am
Nov 01, 2019 (HTF Market Intelligence via COMTEX) -- An extensive analysis of the Global Deep Learning Software market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, ...
- Deep Learning Is Making Video Game Characters Move Like Real Peopleon October 31, 2019 at 5:07 pm
So to prevent those awkward transitions between pre-programmed movements, researchers have turned to AI and deep learning to make video game characters move almost as realistically as real humans do.
- New deep learning tool will advance personalized medicine for musculoskeletal diseaseson October 31, 2019 at 7:58 am
Deep learning is one tool that will be key to realizing personalized medicine. A new study by Japanese researchers describes a new deep learning tool that will advance personalized medicine for ...
- Using deep learning to make video game characters move more realisticallyon October 31, 2019 at 3:52 am
All of this occurs before the action of picking up the item. The researchers refer to this as "planning and adaptation," and it is where deep learning begins to come into play. "Achieving this in ...
- Can Deep Learning Eradicate Cancer Doctor Shortages?on October 31, 2019 at 2:04 am
Because of this, they’ve become reliant on overtime. However, Swedish AI firm Peltarion worked with a radiotherapy company to develop a deep learning model that targets tumors for radiotherapy. This ...
- Decoding crystallography from high-resolution electron imaging and diffraction datasets with deep learningon October 30, 2019 at 11:25 am
As examples, we benchmarked against alloys to two-dimensional materials to cross-validate our deep-learning model against high-resolution transmission electron images and diffraction patterns. We ...
- Beyond Deep Learning with Gary Marcuson October 30, 2019 at 6:45 am
What newborn ibexes can teach us about intelligence and learning. How deep learning widens the gap between big companies and startups. What we need for a breakthrough in AI.
- Rapid identification of pathogenic bacteria using Raman spectroscopy and deep learningon October 30, 2019 at 3:20 am
Here we generate an extensive dataset of bacterial Raman spectra and apply deep learning approaches to accurately identify 30 common bacterial pathogens. Even on low signal-to-noise spectra, we ...
- A deep learning framework to predict binding preference of RNA constituents on protein surfaceon October 30, 2019 at 3:05 am
However, the task of predicting these interactions given a protein structure is difficult. Here we show that, by leveraging a deep learning model NucleicNet, attributes such as binding preference of ...
via Bing News