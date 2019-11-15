Could the chemical factories of the future be run by artificial intelligence

A new proof-of-concept study details how an automated system driven by artificial intelligence can design, build, test and learn complex biochemical pathways to efficiently produce lycopene, a red pigment found in tomatoes and commonly used as a food coloring, opening the door to a wide range of biosynthetic applications, researchers report.
The results of the study, which combined a fully automated robotic platform called the Illinois Biological Foundry for Advanced Biomanufacturing with AI to achieve biomanufacturing, are published in the journal Nature Communications.
“Biofoundries are factories that mimic the foundries that build semiconductors, but are designed for biological systems instead of electrical systems,” said Huimin Zhao, a University of Illinois chemical and biomolecular engineering professor who led the research.
However, because biology offers many pathways to chemical production, the researchers assert that a system driven by AI and capable of choosing from thousands of experimental iterations is required for true automation.
Previous biofoundry efforts have produced a wide variety of products such as chemicals, fuels, and engineered cells and proteins, the researchers said, but those studies were not performed in a fully automated manner.
“Past studies in biofoundry development mainly focused on only one of the design, build, test and learn elements,” Zhao said. “A researcher was still required to perform data analysis and to plan for the next experiment. Our system, dubbed BioAutomata, closes the design, build, test and learn loop and leaves humans out of the process.”
BioAutomata completed two rounds of fully automated construction and optimization of the lycopene-production pathway, which includes the design and construction of the lycopene pathways, transfer of the DNA-encoding pathways into host cells, growth of the cells, and extraction and measurement of the lycopene production.
“BioAutomata was able to reduce the number of possible lycopene-production pathways constructed from over 10,000 down to about 100 and create an optimized quantity of lycopene-overproducing cells within weeks – greatly reducing time and cost,” Zhao said.
Zhao envisions fully automated biofoundries being a future revolution in smart manufacturing, not unlike what automation did for the automobile industry.
“A hundred years ago, people built cars by hand,” he said. “Now, that process is much more economical and efficient thanks to automation, and we imagine the same for biomanufacturing of chemicals and materials.”
Learn more: Artificial intelligence to run the chemical factories of the future
The Latest on: Biomanufacturing
- Artificial intelligence to run the chemical factories of the futureon November 14, 2019 at 5:06 am
The results of the study, which combined a fully automated robotic platform called the Illinois Biological Foundry for Advanced Biomanufacturing with AI to achieve biomanufacturing, are published in ...
- Data Analytics to Become “Central Pillar” of Biomanufacturingon November 13, 2019 at 7:42 am
DataHow, a spinoff company from ETH Zurich, has developed an algorithmic toolbox to analyze biomanufacturing processes. The aim, he says, is to help process operators with decision planning and to aid ...
- Highly selective adsorbent material attracts undesirables to benefit biomanufacturingon November 13, 2019 at 7:36 am
Defined universally as brewing, baking and caseiculture (OK, cheese making), they are examples of what, today, we call biomanufacturing. While you may not associate such an industrial term with ...
- Towards a fully automated algorithm driven platform for biosystems designon November 13, 2019 at 2:16 am
A paired predictive model and Bayesian algorithm select experiments which are performed by Illinois Biological Foundry for Advanced Biomanufacturing (iBioFAB). BioAutomata excels with black-box ...
- Medical tools, supplies 3D printed in desert deploymenton November 6, 2019 at 11:10 pm
This advancement could potentially change the way care deployed war fighters receive care. The pilot program, called Fabrication in Austere Environments, or Fab AE, was developed by USU’s ...
- Shifting the biomanufacturing paradigm - intensifying upstream processeson November 5, 2019 at 6:02 am
Adoption of next-generation processing and technologies can enable improvements in productivity by streamlining workflows, reducing the manufacturing plant footprint and increasing flexibility. And ...
- WuXi builds momentum for Worcester biomanufacturing parkon November 3, 2019 at 9:01 am
WORCESTER — The site’s master plan is done. The subdivision plan is approved, and the zoning is in place. And Worcester’s biomanufacturing park, The Reactory, is in final negotiations with its first ...
- Modality Solutions is a Silver Sponsor and Cold Chain Workshop Presenter at the Biomanufacturing World Summit Conferenceon October 29, 2019 at 3:14 am
HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Modality Solutions, a biopharmaceutical cold chain engineering firm, is pleased to announce its Silver sponsorship and cold chain validation workshop at ...
- Modality Solutions is a Silver Sponsor and Cold Chain Workshop Presenter at the Biomanufacturing World Summit Conferenceon October 29, 2019 at 3:08 am
Modality Solutions, a biopharmaceutical cold chain engineering firm, is a Silver sponsor and cold chain workshop presenter at the upcoming Biomanufacturing World Summit Conference (BMWS19). Modality ...
- Astellas to help build out new LabCentral biomanufacturing incubator with $13Mon October 4, 2019 at 7:46 am
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech incubator LabCentral is scaling up its biomanufacturing capabilities with plans for a new 100,000-square-foot facility and nearly $13 million in investments from ...
via Bing News
The Latest on: Biofoundries
- Artificial intelligence to run the chemical factories of the futureon November 14, 2019 at 5:06 am
“Biofoundries are factories that mimic the foundries that build semiconductors, but are designed for biological systems instead of electrical systems,” said Huimin Zhao, a University of Illinois ...
- KNOWLEDGE SHARINGon July 28, 2019 at 10:48 pm
The Genome Foundry works with leading biofoundries around the world committed to sharing knowledge and expertise, with a view to establishing a global alliance for greater cooperation. We host regular ...
- Author Correction: Building a global alliance of biofoundrieson July 11, 2019 at 2:12 am
The original version of this Comment contained errors in the legend of Figure 2, in which the locations of the fifteenth and sixteenth GBA members were incorrectly given as ‘(15) Australian Genome ...
- Are biofoundries the solution to synbio democratization?on May 16, 2019 at 7:23 am
A global network of biofoundries was announced last week. Could such an international effort help making synthetic biology more accessible and better concentrate resources? One of the most appealing ...
- Concordia co-founds the Global Biofoundry Allianceon May 9, 2019 at 5:56 am
The collective of foundries was introduced at the Integrated Research Center of Kobe University in Japan on May 9. “Using biofoundries effectively requires a paradigm shift in how we do biological ...
- Building a global alliance of biofoundrieson May 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm
Biofoundries provide an integrated infrastructure to enable the rapid design, construction, and testing of genetically reprogrammed organisms for biotechnology applications and research. Many ...
- Synthetic Biology Is Becoming the Next IT Industry. Here's What Investors Need to Knowon September 6, 2018 at 9:31 am
But that's just one application. As of July, Ginkgo is now synthesizing 50 million base pairs of DNA every month. Their biofoundries have doubled in output every six months for the past three years.
- How to Grow Crops on Mars Before Humans Colonize the Red Planeton July 29, 2018 at 12:26 am
The technology has progressed so far that precision genetic engineering and automation can now be merged into automated robotic facilities, known as biofoundries. These biofoundries can test millions ...
- How to grow crops on Mars if we are to live on the red planeton July 26, 2018 at 6:40 am
Preparations are already underway for missions that will land humans on Mars in a decade or so. But what would people eat if these missions eventually lead to the permanent colonisation of the red ...
- How to grow crops on Mars if we are to live on the red planeton July 25, 2018 at 10:39 pm
The technology has progressed so far that precision genetic engineering and automation can now be merged into automated robotic facilities, known as biofoundries. These biofoundries can test millions ...
via Bing News