Capturing and converting a toxic gaseous air pollutant into a useful industrial commodity using only water and air

A toxic pollutant produced by burning fossil fuels can be captured from the exhaust gas stream and converted into useful industrial chemicals using only water and air thanks to a new advanced material developed by an international team of scientists.
New research led by The University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework (MOF) material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable capability to capture nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a toxic air pollutant produced particularly by diesel and bio-fuel use. The NO2 can then be easily converted into nitric acid, a multi-billion dollar industry with uses including, agricultural fertilizer for crops; rocket propellant and nylon.
MOFs are tiny three-dimensional structures which are porous and can trap gasses inside, acting like cages. The internal empty spaces in MOFs can be vast for their size, just one gram of material can have a surface area equivalent to a football pitch.
The highly efficient mechanism in this new MOF was characterised by researchers using neutron scattering and synchrotron X-ray diffraction at the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Berkeley National Laboratory, respectively. The team also used the National Service for Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy at Manchester to study the mechanism of adsorption of NO2. The technology could lead to air pollution control and help remedy the negative impact nitrogen dioxide has on the environment.
As reported in Nature Chemistry, the material, named MFM-520, can capture nitrogen dioxide at ambient pressures and temperatures—even at low concentrations and during flow—in the presence of moisture, sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide. Despite the highly reactive nature of the pollutant, MFM-520 proved capable of being fully regenerated multiple times by degassing or by treatment with water in air—a process that also converts the nitrogen dioxide into nitric acid.
The global market for nitric acid in 2016 was USD $2.5 billion, so there is a lot of potential for manufacturers of this MOF technology to recoup their costs and profit from the resulting nitric acid production. Especially since the only additives required are water and air.
“This is the first MOF to both capture and convert a toxic, gaseous air pollutant into a useful industrial commodity.” said Dr Sihai Yang, a lead author and a senior lecturer at The University of Manchester’s Department of Chemistry. “It is also interesting that the highest rate of NO2 uptake by this MOF occurs at around 45 degrees Centigrade, which is about the temperature of automobile exhausts.”
Professor Martin Schröder, Vice-President and Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering at The University of Manchester, said: “The global market for nitric acid in 2016 was USD $2.5 billion, so there is a lot of potential for manufacturers of this MOF technology to recoup their costs and profit from the resulting nitric acid production. Especially since the only additives required are water and air.”
As part of the research, the scientists used neutron spectroscopy and computational techniques at ORNL to precisely characterize how MFM-520 captures nitrogen dioxide molecules.
“This project is an excellent example of using neutron science to study the structure and activity of molecules inside porous materials,” said Timmy Ramirez-Cuesta, co-author and coordinator for the chemistry and catalysis initiative at ORNL’s Neutron Sciences Directorate. “Thanks to the penetrating power of neutrons, we tracked how the nitrogen dioxide molecules arranged and moved inside the pores of the material, and studied the effects they had on the entire MOF structure.”
“The characterisation of the mechanism responsible for the high, rapid uptake of NO2 will inform future designs of improved materials to capture air pollutants.” said Jiangnan Li, the first author and a PhD student at The University of Manchester.
In the past, capturing greenhouse and toxic gases from the atmosphere was a challenge because of their relatively low concentrations and because water in the air competes and can often affect negatively the separation of targeted gas molecules from other gases. Another issue was finding a practical way to filter out and convert captured gases into useful, value-added products. The MFM-520 material offers solutions to many of these challenges.
Learn more: Clean air research converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemical
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Metal-organic framework
The Latest Bing News on:
Metal-organic framework
- New material captures and converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 5:59 am
An international team of scientists, led by the University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework, or MOF, material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable ...
- New material turns toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 3:56 am
The technology could lead to air pollution control and help remedy the negative impact nitrogen dioxide has on the environment. The metal-organic framework (MOF) material provides a selective, fully ...
- New Material Converts Toxic Air Pollutant into Industrial Chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 3:28 am
New research led by The University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework (MOF) material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable capability to capture nitrogen ...
- Metal-organic framework captures and converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 1:50 am
(Nanowerk News) An international team of scientists, led by the University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework, or MOF, material that provides a selective, fully reversible and ...
- New Material Captures Toxic Air Pollutant and Converts Into Useful Chemicalon November 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm
Metal-organic framework material requires only water and air to convert the captured gas into nitric acid for industrial use. An international team of scientists, led by the University of Manchester, ...
- Nitrogen Dioxide Molecule Captured in a Nano-Size Pore of a Metal-Organic Framework Material (image)on November 22, 2019 at 1:43 pm
Illustration of a nitrogen dioxide molecule (depicted in blue and purple) captured in a nano-size pore of an MFM-520 metal-organic framework material as observed using neutron vibrational spectroscopy ...
- Scientists turn fossil fuel pollutant into usable industrial chemicalon November 22, 2019 at 1:02 pm
Nov. 22 (UPI) --Scientists have developed a new material, called a metal-organic framework, that successfully captures nitrogen dioxide, or NO2, a toxic pollutant produced by fossil fuel combustion.
- Toxic fumes from car exhausts are being converted into fertiliseron November 22, 2019 at 8:32 am
University of Manchester scientists developed a 'metal-organic-framework' (MOF) system that uses water and air to capture and convert the pollutant. 'The global market for nitric acid in 2016 was ...
- Clean air research converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 22, 2019 at 8:03 am
New research led by The University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework (MOF) material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable capability to capture nitrogen ...
- Surface Architecture of Ni-Based Metal Organic Framework Hollow Spheres for Adjustable Microwave Absorptionon November 17, 2019 at 10:16 am
Find more information on the Altmetric Attention Score and how the score is calculated. Ni-based metal organic framework (MOF) hollow spheres were successfully synthesized by hydrothermal method.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
MOF
The Latest Bing News on:
MOF
- New material captures and converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 5:59 am
An international team of scientists, led by the University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework, or MOF, material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable ...
- Metal-organic framework captures and converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 23, 2019 at 1:50 am
(Nanowerk News) An international team of scientists, led by the University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework, or MOF, material that provides a selective, fully reversible and ...
- Clean air research converts toxic air pollutant into industrial chemicalon November 22, 2019 at 8:03 am
New research led by The University of Manchester, has developed a metal-organic framework (MOF) material that provides a selective, fully reversible and repeatable capability to capture nitrogen ...
- Equanimity sale proceeds can now be placed in MoF asset recovery accounton November 21, 2019 at 10:31 pm
KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): About US$124.5 million in proceeds from the sale of superyacht Equanimity — which was allegedly purchased with money stolen from scandal-ridden 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) ...
- MPI in talks with MoF to set up biodiesel stabilisation fundon November 20, 2019 at 10:08 pm
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 -- The Ministry of Primary Industries is currently in talks with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to set up a biodiesel stabilisation fund and has proposed that three per cent of the ...
- MOF Announces Strategic Partnership With Finovate Middle Easton November 20, 2019 at 3:53 am
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced its strategic partnership with the second edition of Finovate Middle East The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced its strategic partnership with the second ...
- Japan Oct exports fall 9.2% year/year - MOFon November 19, 2019 at 9:20 pm
The trade balance came to a surplus of 17.3 billion yen ($159.49 million), against the median estimate of a 301.0 billion yen surplus. To view the full tables, go to the MOF website at: ...
- UPDATE 1-Japan considers issuing 50-year bonds to support yieldson November 19, 2019 at 7:43 am
MOF looked into idea of 50-year bonds, keeps it on table * BOJ scrutinising impact on yield curve control * Doubts emerge on whether idea could prevent yield falls (Adds ruling party lawmaker quote in ...
- MoF: Specific legislation regulating the insolvency of a natural person will bolster UAE's leading positionon November 19, 2019 at 7:27 am
MoF added that although important, independent legislation dealing with the insolvency of a natural person through specialized independent legislation is rare Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) ...
- New insolvency law will bolster UAE finacial stability: MoFon November 19, 2019 at 7:14 am
The new UAE law on insolvency of natural persons will bolster the country's financial and economic stability, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has stated. MoF said although important, independent ...