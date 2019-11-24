A very promising stepping stone toward much more energy-efficient and faster computing

Scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and the University of Tokyo (UTokyo) developed a new three-valued memory device inspired by solid lithium-ion batteries. The proposed device, which has an extremely low energy consumption, may be key for the development of more energy-efficient and faster random-access memories (RAMs), which are ubiquitous in modern computers.
Virtually all digital devices that perform any sort of processing of information require not only a processing unit, but also a quick memory that can temporarily hold the inputs, partial results, and outputs of the operations performed. In computers, this memory is referred to as dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM. The speed of DRAM is very important and can have a significant impact in the overall speed of the system. In addition, lowering the energy consumption of memory devices has recently become a hot topic to achieve highly energy-efficient computing. Therefore, many studies have focused on testing out new memory technologies to surpass the performance of conventional DRAM.
The most basic unit in a memory chip are its memory cells. Each cell typically stores a single bit by adopting and holding one of two possible voltage values, which correspond to a stored value of either “0” or “1”. The characteristics of the individual cell largely determine the performance of the overall memory chip. Simpler and smaller cells with high speed and low energy consumption would be ideal to take highly efficient computing to the next level.
A research team from Tokyo Tech led by Prof. Taro Hitosugi and student Yuki Watanabe recently reached a new milestone in this area. These researchers had previously developed a novel memory device inspired by the design of solid lithium-ion batteries. It consisted of a stack of three solid layers made of lithium, lithium phosphate, and gold. This stack is essentially a miniature low-capacity battery that functions as a memory cell; it can be quickly switched between charged and discharged states that represent the two possible values of a bit. However, gold combines with lithium to form a thick alloy layer, which increases the amount of energy required to switch from one state to the other.
In their latest study, the researchers created a similar three-layer memory cell using nickel instead of gold. They expected better results using nickel because it does not easily form alloys with lithium, which would lead to lower energy consumption when switching. The memory device they produced was much better than the previous one; it could actually hold three different voltage states instead of two, meaning that it is a three-valued memory device. “This system can be viewed as an extremely low-capacity thin-film lithium battery with three charged states,” explains Prof. Hitosugi. This is a very interesting feature that has potential advantages for three-valued memory implementations, which may be more area efficient.
The researchers also found that nickel forms a very thin nickel oxide layer between the Ni and the lithium phosphate layers (see Fig. 1), and this oxide layer is essential for the low-energy switching of the device. The oxide layer is much thinner than that of the gold–lithium alloys that formed in their previous device, which means that this new “mini-battery” cell has a very low capacity and is therefore quickly and easily switched between states by applying minuscule currents. “The potential for extremely low energy consumption is the most noteworthy advantage of this device,” remarks Prof. Hitosugi.
Increased speed, lower energy consumption, and smaller size are all highly demanded features in future memory devices. The memory cell developed by this research team is a very promising stepping stone toward much more energy-efficient and faster computing.
Learn more: Small, fast, and highly energy-efficient memory device inspired by lithium-ion batteries
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Faster computing
The Latest Bing News on:
Faster computing
- Quantum computing, the new frontier of financeon November 24, 2019 at 9:21 am
Instead of binary bits – the classic elementary unit of information – quantum computing uses qubits (quantum bits), obtained by the superposition of binary states. This would allow them to process a ...
- Intelligent edge or cloud computing: Which is the killer app for IoT?on November 23, 2019 at 4:52 am
Edge computing is becoming a viable reality since the cost of IoT hardware and sensors is dropping and devices continue to get smarter (and smaller). With new connectivity technologies such as 5G on ...
- This computer is 26 inches tall and houses a 400,000-core processoron November 22, 2019 at 10:10 am
It doesn't qualify as one (so don't expect to see any Black Friday deals on this rig). The CS-1 is a computer, though, and according to Cerebras there is no other system in the world that is faster at ...
- Small, fast, and highly energy-efficient memory device inspired by lithium-ion batterieson November 22, 2019 at 10:04 am
Hitosugi. Increased speed, lower energy consumption, and smaller size are all highly demanded features in future memory devices. The memory cell developed by this research team is a very promising ...
- Windows 10 20H1 build 19030 rolls out to Fast ring Insiderson November 22, 2019 at 9:13 am
For more on the Fast ring release, you can check out Microsoft's full release notes ... We lay things out to help you decide. Instant computer, just add a screen! That’s the general idea of the ...
- iboss Wins Mobile Security Award and CISO/CSO of the Year at the 2019 Computing Security Excellence Awardson November 22, 2019 at 4:00 am
iboss has made strides in mobile security ensuring fast and secure connections to cloud applications and enabling cloud adoption in a secure and scalable way. Backed by over 190 issued and pending ...
- TELUS and MobiledgeX first in North America to unleash live edge computing accesson November 21, 2019 at 4:22 pm
Leveraging the world-class TELUS mobile network, the MobiledgeX Early Access Program will allow Canadian developers to build innovative apps and devices for planned deployment on MobiledgeX’s ...
- B2BZone, LLC Announces Issuance of US Patent for Smart Computer Protection off Faston November 21, 2019 at 7:04 am
Off Fast® is a combination of desktop software and a wallet-sized plastic device that accepts a computer power cord on one end and plugs into a power outlet on the other end. "Tech gurus say the two ...
- A super-fast 'light switch' for future cars and computerson November 20, 2019 at 12:03 pm
ETH Zurich. (2019, November 20). A super-fast 'light switch' for future cars and computers. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 20, 2019 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191120131327.htm ETH ...
- The next 10 years of Apple will include self-driving cars, computer glasses, and — yes — a much faster iPhoneon November 16, 2019 at 5:47 am
Apple has dominated the last decade in tech, and it has no plans of slowing down in the next 10 years.
The Latest Google Headlines on:
Faster random-access memory
The Latest Bing News on:
Faster random-access memory
- Barclays Analyst Leaks Three Major iPhone 12 Specson November 23, 2019 at 3:20 am
While Apple does not disclose iPhone memory, a recent teardown and previous regulatory findings reveal the exact amount of Random Access Memory (RAM). In the case of Apple iPhone ... It will ...
- Small, fast, and highly energy-efficient memory device inspired by lithium-ion batterieson November 22, 2019 at 1:29 pm
Scientists have developed a new three-valued memory device inspired by solid lithium-ion batteries. The proposed device, which has an extremely low energy consumption, may be key for the development ...
- IBM Engineer Bob Dennard And The Chip That Changed The Worldon November 22, 2019 at 12:57 pm
From that insight, Bob Dennard invented dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM. Dennard’s insight would soon lead to DRAM chips ... Simply put: As more and more transistor could be packed into ever ...
- In Memory Computing Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast By 2022on November 18, 2019 at 10:00 pm
In-Memory Computing (IMC) is a technology which helps in storing data in Random Access Memory (RAM) of the server rather than in complicated relational ... This results in HANA's performance faster ...
- How to change virtual memory size on Windows 10on November 14, 2019 at 11:00 am
designed to remove and temporarily store less frequently use modified pages allocated in RAM (random-access memory) to the hard drive. Using this approach allows the system to prioritize faster ...
- 3 emerging memory technologies that will change how you handle dataon November 13, 2019 at 10:20 am
Most are non-volatile, like the NAND flash inside of SSDs, and dramatically faster than NVMe-attached solid-state drives. In this first of a two-part series, we’ll look at three technologies with ...
- Software’s Accelerating Data Needs May Benefit From Intel’s High-Optane Pushon November 12, 2019 at 2:02 am
Dynamic random access memory can read and write data quickly ... It’s still unclear whether the technology will find its place as a new tier of computer architecture, versus just being a faster ...
- Smartphone Rebound Sparks Signs of Life in Asia’s Tech Cycleon November 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm
Samsung, which also dominates memory chips, said the inventory of dynamic random access memory -- or DRAM, its biggest cash cow -- would probably ... that promise wireless transfers of data dozens ...
- Next-Generation Memory (NGM) Market 2019 Global Sales, Revenue, Trends, Price and Gross Margin by Forecast to 2022on October 10, 2019 at 11:35 pm
Oct 11, 2019 (Heraldkeepers) -- Global Next Generation Memory Market Overview: Next generation memory can be defined as a common label applied to a major upgrade of hardware or a software product. The ...
- Intel Announces SSD 665p: Denser, Faster QLC NANDon September 25, 2019 at 9:30 pm
Intel's Memory and Storage Day event today in South Korea was ... 40-50% improvement to sequential transfer speeds and about 30% faster random access speeds. Caveats: given the short test duration and ...