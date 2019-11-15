A new evolving artificial intelligence system can evade internet censorship

Researchers at the University of Maryland developed a new tool based on genetic evolution that automatically learned to evade censorship in China, India and Kazakhstan
Internet censorship by authoritarian governments prohibits free and open access to information for millions of people around the world. Attempts to evade such censorship have turned into a continually escalating race to keep up with ever-changing, increasingly sophisticated internet censorship. Censoring regimes have had the advantage in that race, because researchers must manually search for ways to circumvent censorship, a process that takes considerable time.
New work led by University of Maryland computer scientists could shift the balance of the censorship race. The researchers developed a tool called Geneva (short for Genetic Evasion), which automatically learns how to circumvent censorship. Tested in China, India and Kazakhstan, Geneva found dozens of ways to circumvent censorship by exploiting gaps in censors’ logic and finding bugs that the researchers say would have been virtually impossible for humans to find manually.
The researchers will introduce Geneva during a peer-reviewed talk at the Association for Computing Machinery’s 26th Conference on Computer and Communications Security in London on November 14, 2019.
“With Geneva, we are, for the first time, at a major advantage in the censorship arms race,” said Dave Levin, an assistant professor of computer science at UMD and senior author of the paper. “Geneva represents the first step toward a whole new arms race in which artificial intelligence systems of censors and evaders compete with one another. Ultimately, winning this race means bringing free speech and open communication to millions of users around the world who currently don’t have them.”
All information on the internet is broken into data packets by the sender’s computer and reassembled by the receiving computer. One prevalent form of internet censorship used by authoritarian regimes works by monitoring the data packets sent during an internet search. The censor blocks requests that either contain flagged keywords (such as “Tiananmen Square” in China) or prohibited domain names (such as “Wikipedia” in many countries).
When Geneva is running on a computer that is sending out web requests through a censor, Geneva modifies how data is broken up and sent, so that the censor does not recognize forbidden content or is unable to censor the connection.
Known as a genetic algorithm, Geneva is a biologically inspired type of artificial intelligence that Levin and his team developed to work in the background as a user browses the web from a standard internet browser. Like biological systems, Geneva forms sets of instructions from genetic building blocks. But rather than using DNA as building blocks, Geneva uses small pieces of code. Individually, the bits of code do very little, but when composed into instructions, they can perform sophisticated evasion strategies for breaking up, arranging or sending data packets.
Geneva evolves its genetic code through successive attempts (or generations). With each generation, Geneva keeps the instructions that work best at evading censorship and kicks out the rest. Geneva mutates and crossbreeds its strategies by randomly removing instructions, adding new instructions, or combining successful instructions and testing the strategy again. Through this evolutionary process, Geneva is able to identify multiple evasion strategies very quickly.
“This completely inverts how researchers typically approach the problem of censorship,” said Levin, who holds a joint appointment in the University of Maryland Institute for Advanced Computer Studies. “Ordinarily we identify how a censorship strategy works and then devise strategies to evade it. But now we let Geneva figure out how to evade the censor, and then we learn what censorship strategies are being used by seeing how Geneva defeated them.”
The team tested Geneva in the laboratory against mock censors and in the real world against real censors. In the lab, the researchers developed censors that functioned like those known from previous research to be deployed by autocratic regimes. Within days, Geneva identified virtually all the packet-manipulation strategies that had been discovered by previously published work.
To demonstrate that Geneva worked in the real world against undiscovered censorship strategies, the team ran Geneva on a computer in China with an unmodified Google Chrome browser installed. By deploying strategies identified by Geneva, the user was able to browse free of keyword censorship. The researchers also successfully evaded censorship in India, which blocks forbidden URLs, and Kazakhstan, which was eavesdropping on certain social media sites at the time. In all cases, Geneva successfully circumvented censorship.
“Currently, the evade-detect cycle requires extensive manual measurement, reverse engineering and creativity to develop new means of censorship evasion,” said Kevin Bock (B.S. ’17, M.S. ’18, computer science), a computer science Ph.D. student at UMD and lead author of the paper. “With this research, Geneva represents an important first step in automating censorship evasion.”
The researchers plan to release their data and code in the hopes that it will provide open access to information in countries where the internet is restricted. The team acknowledges that there may be many reasons why individuals living under autocratic regimes might not want or be able to install the tool on their computers. However, they remain undeterred. The researchers are exploring the possibility of deploying Geneva on the computer supplying the blocked content (known as the server) rather than on the computer searching for blocked content (known as the client). That would mean websites such as Wikipedia or the BBC could be available to anyone inside countries that currently block them, such as China and Iran, without requiring the users to configure anything on their computer.
“If Geneva can be deployed on the server side and work as well as it does on the client side, then it could potentially open up communications for millions of people,” Levin said. “That’s an amazing possibility, and it’s a direction we’re pursuing.”
Learn more: New Artificial Intelligence System Automatically Evolves to Evade Internet Censorship
The Latest on: Evolving artificial intelligence system
- Hawkeye Systems' Subsidiary Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Awardon November 14, 2019 at 4:24 pm
The Artificial Intelligence Awards were launched ... and opportunities to more fully harness this evolving technology. Radiant's AXA system debuted at the National Broadcasters Association in ...
- UofL partners with industry experts to launch Artificial Intelligence Innovation Consortiumon November 14, 2019 at 2:50 pm
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a cornerstone of the digital revolution. While we’ve heard of AI for many years, today we sit at a unique crossroads where the volume of data, accessibility of ...
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Projected to Exceed $200 Billion by 2026on November 14, 2019 at 5:49 am
Active companies in the markets this week include Hawkeye Systems ... The Artificial Intelligence Awards were launched to acknowledge exemplary performance and innovation to those companies and key ...
- nCino Boosts Its Bank Operating System with Artificial Intelligence to Drive Automation and Provide Predictive Analyticson November 14, 2019 at 4:30 am
WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced it has expanded its Bank Operating System with nCino IQ (nIQ). nIQ uses artificial ...
- New artificial intelligence system automatically evolves to evade internet censorshipon November 13, 2019 at 1:35 pm
"Geneva represents the first step toward a whole new arms race in which artificial intelligence systems of censors and evaders compete ... The paper "Geneva: Evolving Censorship Evasion Strategies," ...
- Hankook Tire is Using Artificial Intelligence to Develop Tireson November 8, 2019 at 7:13 am
The VCD system uses technology that predicts the characteristics of compounds ... through cloud computing platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google’s TensorFlow, an artificial ...
- Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Communication Systems Explored in Upcoming Episode of Advancements with Ted Dansonon November 6, 2019 at 4:54 am
Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and autonomous systems. This episode is ...
- Evolution of learning is key to better artificial intelligenceon September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am
Since "2001: A Space Odyssey," people have wondered: could machines like HAL 9000 eventually exist that can process information with human-like intelligence? Researchers say that true, human-level ...
- Evolution of learning is key to better artificial intelligenceon September 20, 2019 at 6:50 am
Since the evolution of learning cannot be observed through fossils ... "This opens the door to creating artificial intelligence systems without the limitations imposed by human design." ...
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With ABB and Alphabet | Technavioon September 17, 2019 at 8:31 am
systems, and global financing. The company’s key offerings in the AI market include IBM Watson and Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services. Siemens provides digital AI-based solutions for power ...
via Bing News
The Latest on: Internet censorship
- AI discovers tricks to bypass internet censorshipon November 14, 2019 at 4:58 am
A team of researchers has created a machine-learning tool that can ‘learn’ to circumvent internet censorship. So far, it has found dozens of paths around internet censorship in China, India, and ...
- 'AI tool helps overcome internet censorship in India, China'on November 14, 2019 at 4:27 am
Washington, Nov 14 (PTI) Researchers have built an artificial intelligence (AI) tool which can automatically learn and adapt itself to circumvent censorship on the internet, an advance that may ...
- New Artificial Intelligence Tool Can Help Evade Internet Censorship in India, China: Researcherson November 14, 2019 at 4:12 am
Geneva tool will be showcased during a peer-reviewed talk at the Association for Computing Machinery's 26th Conference.
- New AI tool helps evade Internet censorship in India, Chinaon November 14, 2019 at 3:18 am
One prevalent form of Internet censorship works by monitoring the data packets sent during an Internet search. The censor blocks requests that either contain flagged keywords (such as "Tiananmen ...
- New artificial intelligence system automatically evolves to evade internet censorshipon November 13, 2019 at 12:59 pm
Tested in China, India and Kazakhstan, Geneva found dozens of ways to circumvent censorship by exploiting gaps in censors' logic and finding bugs that the researchers say would have been virtually ...
- Internet censorship and access to software in other countrieson November 11, 2019 at 9:37 am
If you are considering visiting a country which has higher levels of control of the internet, then please consider what software services you intend to be using whilst there, what files will be ...
- The Democrats’ campaign for internet censorship: Who is to determine what are “lies”?on November 8, 2019 at 10:54 pm
While couched in demagogic language accusing Facebook of “profiting” off of “disinformation,” the Democrats’ campaign for internet censorship is devoid of any progressive content. It is a pretext for ...
- ‘A fight against the future:’ this digital art takes aim at Russia’s new internet censorship lawon November 4, 2019 at 8:38 am
Other images seem to come from a post-apocalyptic future, including a graffitied screenshot of the Google search “censorship in Russia”, with “no results found”, and plaques with screen grabs of ...
- Internet Censorship Rankings – The Worst Countries for a Free Webon October 31, 2019 at 8:37 am
We list the worst offenders of internet censorship, tell you which countries to avoid for a break if you care about online freedom, as well as look at the future of internet suppression.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs internet censorshipon October 24, 2019 at 9:58 pm
The US intelligence agencies initiated a campaign for internet censorship in 2017 after WikiLeaks released a trove of emails documenting the rigging of the 2016 primary by the Clinton campaign, to the ...
via Bing News