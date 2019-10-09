Testing ground robots performing military-style exercises

Army researchers tested ground robots performing military-style exercises, much like Soldier counterparts, at a robotics testing site in Pennsylvania recently as part of a 10-year research project designed to push the research boundaries in robotics and autonomy.
RoMan, short for Robotic Manipulator, is a tracked robot that is easily recognized by its robotic arms and hands — necessary appendages to remove heavy objects and other road debris from military vehicles’ paths.What’s harder to detect is the amount of effort that went into programming the robot to manipulate complex environments.
The exercise was one of several recent integration events involving a decade of research led by scientists and engineers at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory who teamed with counterparts from the NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory, University of Washington, University of Pennsylvania, Carnegie Mellon University and General Dynamics Land Systems.
As part of ARL’s Robotics Collaborative Technology Alliance, the work focused on state-of-the-art basic and applied research related to ground robotics technologies with an overarching goal of developing autonomy in support of manned-unmanned teaming. Research within the RCTA program serves as foundational research in support of future combat ground vehicles.
The recent robot exercise was the culmination of research to develop a robot that reasons about unknown objects and their physical properties, and decides how to best interact with different objects to achieve a specific task.
“Given a task like ‘clear a path’, the robot needs to identify potentially relevant objects, figure out how objects can be grasped by determing where and with what hand shape, and decide what type of interaction to use, whether that’s lifting, moving, pushing or pulling to achieve its task,” said CCDC ARL’s Dr. Chad Kessens, Robotic Manipulation researcher.
During the recent exercise, RoMan successfully completed such as multi-object debris clearing, dragging a heavy object (e.g., tree limb), and opening a container to remove a bag.
Kessens said Soldier teammates are able to give verbal commands to the robot using natural human language in a scenario.
“Planning and learning and their integration cut across all these problems. The ability of the robot to improve its performance over time and to adapt to new scenarios by building models on-the-fly while incorporating the power of model-based reasoning will be important to achieving the kinds of unstructured tasks we want to be able to do without putting Soldiers in harm’s way,” Kessens said.
Learn more: Army researchers test human-like robots
The Latest on: Ground robots
via Google News
The Latest on: Ground robots
- New Scientist Live: From time travel to robots, there's plenty to choose fromon October 9, 2019 at 12:00 am
"It’s packed with ground-breaking immersive experiences ... Humans: Shedding new light on the human body and exporing how artificial intelligence, robots and 3D printing are transforming the future of ...
- Robot Operating System Market Overview and scope, Rising Demand, Share, Trends,Opportunities and Top Key 2023on October 8, 2019 at 11:45 pm
Future robots are expected to be equipped with voice and language ... etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the ...
- Meet and Engage with Robots at MassRobotics' 3rd Annual Robot Block Partyon October 8, 2019 at 9:26 pm
The Robot Block Party is a free event and open ... Cleo Robotics, FLIR Unmanned Ground Systems, Franklin Robotics, GreenSightAG, Harmonic Drive, iRobot, MITRE, MVP Robotics, National Guard ...
- Beetle-like Iranian robots can roll under tankson October 8, 2019 at 1:48 pm
Can a small, cheap robot prove useful against the vehicles of an enemy at war? A recent exhibition of unmanned ground vehicles by Iran suggests that the possibility, if not the reality, is already in ...
- Controlling robots across oceans and spaceon October 8, 2019 at 5:47 am
This Autumn is seeing a number of experiments controlling robots from afar ... satellites almost 36 000 km high and then down to a US ground station in New Mexico, via NASA Houston and through ...
- Study: Banks Will Replace 200,000 Workers With Robots by Next Decadeon October 8, 2019 at 4:30 am
Traditional middle-class job sectors like manufacturing—the literal means of production which offered workplace organizers a simple and straightforward opportunity—have been seen as most at risk to ...
- Military drills for robotson October 7, 2019 at 7:58 am
Researchers tested ground robots performing military-style exercises, much like Soldier counterparts, at a robotics testing site in Pennsylvania recently as part of a 10-year research project designed ...
- Mr. Robot Season 4 Premiere: Review & Recapon October 7, 2019 at 1:03 am
Mr. Robot tells Fred to buy a ticket home ... A phone is near, but too far away for him to reach. Elliot falls to the ground, trying to knock the phone off the table. This scene is making me ...
- NASA's billion dollar InSight robot is struggling to dig into the surface of Mars and is simply bouncing up and down on the groundon October 4, 2019 at 12:10 pm
NASA's InSight rover has provided the American space agency with weather reports, images and other interesting findings on Mars – but has struggled to probe its surface. In nearly eight months, the ...
- FLIR buys Aria patents, aiming to merge ground and drone robots for military useon October 4, 2019 at 3:40 am
The combination of ground robots with flying robots for military applications is one of the goals of FLIR Systems Inc. — and it's the idea behind the Portland, Oregon-based company's acquisition this ...
via Bing News