Scientists engineer on-demand high resolution wrinkling for reversible printing and thermal regulation
Researchers at Tufts University School of Engineering have developed silk materials that can wrinkle into highly detailed patterns – including words, textures and images as intricate as a QR code or a fingerprint. The patterns take about one second to form, are stable, but can be erased by flooding the surface of the silk with vapor, allowing the researchers to “reverse” the printing and start again. In an article published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers demonstrate examples of the silk wrinkle patterns, and envision a wide range of potential applications for optical electronic devices.
The smart textile takes advantage of the natural ability of silk fiber proteins – fibroin — to undergo a change of conformation in response to external conditions, including exposure to water vapor, methanol vapor and UV radiation. Water and methanol vapor, for example, can soak into the fibers and interfere with hydrogen bond cross links in the silk fibroin, causing it to partially ‘unravel’ and release tension in the fiber. Taking advantage of this property, the researchers fabricated a silk surface from dissolved fibroin by depositing it onto a thin plastic membrane (PDMS). After a cycle of heating and cooling, the silk surface of the silk/PDMS bilayer folds into nanotextured wrinkles due to the different mechanical properties of the layers.
Exposing any part of that wrinkled surface to water or methanol vapor causes the fibers to relax and the wrinkles to flatten. The smooth surface transmits more than 80% of light, while the wrinkled surface only allows 20% or less through, creating a visible contrast and the perception of a printed pattern. The surface can be selectively exposed to vapor using a patterned mask, resulting in a matched pattern in the textured silk. Patterns may also be created by depositing water using inkjet printing. The resolution of this printing method is determined by the resolution of the mask itself, or the nozzle diameter of the inkjet printer.
Alternatively, use of UV creates a virtual mask, since UV exposed parts of the silk surface become less permeable to water or methanol and remain wrinkled when treated with vapor, while the parts not exposed to UV absorb the vapor and flatten out. The printed pattern reflects the pattern of UV light exposed to the silk surface.
After erasing a pattern with vapor, the textured silk can be regenerated with a cycle of heating and cooling. The authors demonstrated the ability to print patterns over at least 50 cycles, without any diminishment in contrast or resolution.
“We can print patterns of remarkably high resolution in the silk – and we even showed that we can pick up the moisture pattern left by a fingerprint,” said Yu Wang, post-doctoral fellow in the Tufts University School of Engineering, and first author of the study. “But beyond the novelty of reversible printing, there are many other functional applications that the silk patterning technology could provide.”
The list of potential applications that Wang points to include materials with tunable optical properties, some of which may involve the use of dopants that allow the patterned fabric to absorb or emit different wavelengths of light and energy, or exhibit patterns only from specific angles; and materials that modulate their thermal properties, changing the amount of heat they let through. Due to the biocompatibility of the silk fibers, the micropatterning material could be used in various biomedical applications.
The study also demonstrated how the patterns could be switched on and off at will by connecting the bilayer to a small electrical heating element, transitioning the silk between wrinkled and wrinkle-free states.
“Because of its versatility, and ease of manufacture, I think there may be many future applications that we and others will come up with that we have not even imagined yet,” said Fiorenzo Omenetto, corresponding author and the Frank C. Doble Professor of Engineering at Tufts’ School of Engineering.
Learn more: New silk materials can wrinkle into detailed patterns, then unwrinkle to be “reprinted”
The Latest on: Reversible printing
via Google News
The Latest on: Reversible printing
- New technology allows scientists to 3D print body partson October 10, 2019 at 1:18 pm
The researchers latest version of the 3D bioprinting technique was getting better at bioprinting collagen. This version is called Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels v.2.0. FRESH v2.0 ...
- New silk materials can wrinkle into detailed patterns, then unwrinkle to be 'reprinted'on October 8, 2019 at 6:45 am
"But beyond the novelty of reversible printing, there are many other functional applications that the silk patterning technology could provide." The list of potential applications that Wang points to ...
- Dior's Luxury Bucket Hats Are Finally Hereon October 8, 2019 at 2:17 am
The hats are also reversible, meaning that you can go for both a low-key look as well as a full logomania aesthetic. Finished off with delicate mini veils, the hats are the ultimate luxury accessories ...
- Material lattice morphs into doubly curved shapeson October 7, 2019 at 11:25 am
Sanders Researchers have succeeded in 4D-printing material lattices that can shape-morph ... responsive materials and different material designs to produce scalable, reversible, shape-shifting ...
- UK team 3D prints soft biomaterialson October 4, 2019 at 1:21 am
Called Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH), these offer many advantages, but frictions within the gel medium can distort the printing. In a study published in Advanced ...
- Researchers develop new way of 3D printing soft biomaterialson October 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Called Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH), these offer many advantages, but frictions within the gel medium can distort the printing. In a study published in Advanced ...
- New 3-D printing technique for biomaterialson October 3, 2019 at 4:11 pm
Called Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH), these offer many advantages, but frictions within the gel medium can distort the printing. In a study published in Advanced ...
- Will Smith Launches 90's-Themed 'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air' Clothing Lineon October 3, 2019 at 3:24 am
Matching tracksuit bottoms to the reversible jacket will cost you another £74 and you can complete the look with 'Academy socks' for £14. You can even get your hands on a 'Money Ball' basketball which ...
- New USB-C FeedThrough Connector from Cliff Electronics’ is reversibleon September 30, 2019 at 9:33 am
Our plastics expertise includes injection-moulding, blow-moulding, extrusion, sonic-welding and printing. Metalwork includes stamping, machining, aluminium extrusion, finishing and printing. We also ...
- Secure printing with water-based invisible inkon September 25, 2019 at 8:47 am
The paper can be ready for another round of printing after erasing the message by heating it with a blow dryer for 15-30 seconds. The method allows reversible secure printing for at least 30 cycles.
via Bing News