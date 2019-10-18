Could AI predict potential serious side effects of drug-drug interactions?

The more medications a patient takes, the greater the likelihood that interactions between those drugs could trigger negative side effects, including long-term organ damage and even death. Now, researchers at Penn State have developed a machine learning system that may be able to warn doctors and patients about possible negative side effects that might occur when drugs are mixed.
In a study, researchers designed an algorithm that analyzes data on drug-drug interactions listed in reports — compiled by the Food and Drug Administration and other organizations — for use in a possible alert system that would let patients know when a drug combination could prompt dangerous side effects.
“Let’s say I’m taking a popular over-the-counter pain reliever and then I’m put on blood pressure medicine, and these medications have an interaction with each other that, in turn, affects my liver,” said Soundar Kumara, the Allen E. Pearce and Allen M. Pearce Professor of Industrial Engineering, Penn State. “Essentially, what we have done, in this study, is to collect all of the data on all the diseases related to the liver and see what drugs interact with each other to affect the liver.”
Drug-drug interaction problems are significant because patients are frequently prescribed multiple drugs and they take over-the-counter medicine on their own, added Kumara, who also is an affiliate of the Institute for CyberScience, which provides supercomputing resources for Penn State researchers.
“This study is of very high importance,” said Kumara. “Most patients are not on one single drug. They’re on multiple drugs. A study like this is of immense use to these people.”
To create the alert system, the researchers relied on an autoencoder model, which is a type of artificial neural network that is loosely designed on how the human brain processes information. Traditionally, computers require labeled data, which means people need to describe the data for the system, to produce results. For drug-drug interactions, it might require programmers to label data from thousands of drugs and millions of different combinations of possible interactions. The autoencoder model, however, is suited for semi-supervised algorithms, which means it can use both data that is labeled by people, and unlabeled data.
The high number of possible adverse drug-drug interactions, which can range from minor to severe, may inadvertently cause doctors and patients to ignore alerts, which the researchers call “alert fatigue.” In order to avoid alert fatigue, the researchers identified only interactions that would be considered high priority, such as life-threatening, disability, hospitalization and required intervention.
Kumara said that analyzing how drugs interact is the first step. Further development and refinement of the technology could lead to more precise — and even more personalized — drug interaction alerts.
“The reactions are not independent of these chemicals interacting with each other — that’s the second level,” said Kumara. “The third level of this is the chemical-to-chemical interactions with the genomic data of the individual patient.”
The researchers, who released their findings in a recent issue of Biomedical and Health Informatics, used self-reported data from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System and information on potentially severe drug-drug interactions from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. They also used information from online databases at DrugBank and Drugs.com. Duplicate reports and reports about non-serious interactions were removed.
The list included about 2,891 drugs, or approximately 110,495 drug combinations. The researchers found a total of 1,740,770 reports on serious health outcomes from drug-drug interactions.
Learn more: AI could offer warnings about serious side effects of drug-drug interactions
The Latest on: Drug-drug interactions
via Google News
The Latest on: Drug-drug interactions
- Machine Learning Could Identify Harmful Drug-Drug Interactionson October 16, 2019 at 11:06 am
October 16, 2019 - Researchers at Penn State have developed a machine learning tool that analyzes data on drug-drug interactions and may be able to warn providers about potential negative side effects ...
- Clinical Challenges: Reducing Psychiatric Drug Interactionson October 16, 2019 at 11:04 am
When prescribing multiple long-term psychiatric medications, managing drug-drug interactions can pose a clinical challenge to prescribers. "The real problem with drug-drug interactions are the ones ...
- Machine Learning Warns of Serious Drug-drug Interactionson October 16, 2019 at 4:32 am
The system was developed by researchers at Penn State. In a study, researchers designed an algorithm that analyzes data on drug-drug interactions listed in reports -- compiled by the Food and Drug ...
- AI could offer warnings about serious side effects of drug-drug interactionson October 15, 2019 at 11:22 am
In a study, researchers designed an algorithm that analyzes data on drug-drug interactions listed in reports—compiled by the Food and Drug Administration and other organizations—for use in a possible ...
- Clinical Decision Support Software Market Still Has Room to Grow | Roche, Claricode, Philips Healthcare, Persiviaon October 14, 2019 at 6:18 am
It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Drug Allergy Alerts, Drug Reminders, Drug-drug Interactions, Clinical Reminders, Drug Dosing Support & Others, , Web-based, ...
- Interaction between antiretroviral boosters and corticosteroids can lead to development of Cushing's syndromeon September 19, 2019 at 10:17 pm
Also known as a drug-drug interaction. When a person is taking more than one drug, and drug A interferes with the functioning of drug B. Blood levels of the drug may be lowered or raised, potentially ...
- Supp AI uses machine learning to identify supplement interactionson September 19, 2019 at 7:05 am
Leveraging similarities between supplement-drug and supplement-supplement interactions, they used labeled data for categorizing drug-drug interactions to train and fine-tune a supplement interactions ...
- Elsevier Joins Forces with Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders to Build new Drug-Drug Interaction Risk Calculatoron September 11, 2019 at 6:15 am
One reason for the increase in ADRs is the growth in prescription use—especially among aging populations where drug–drug interactions (DDIs) are more likely. Currently, 9 percent of Americans over age ...
- Elsevier Joins Forces with Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders to Build new Drug-Drug Interaction Risk Calculatoron September 11, 2019 at 6:06 am
Predicting pharmacokinetic Drug-Drug Interactions (DDI) with the maximum of relevance, precision and reactivity is therefore essential," said Yannick Parmentier, Head of the Biopharmaceutical Research ...
- Drug–Drug Interaction Studies Look Beyond CYP Activityon September 3, 2019 at 4:11 am
Regulators, developers, and testing laboratories are exploring in silico models, transporter assays, and other options to better predict drug combination outcomes In the future, many drug–drug ...
via Bing News