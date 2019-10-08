In recent years, the seemingly inevitable “internet of things” has attracted considerable attention: the idea that in the future, everything in the physical world — machines, objects, people — will be connected to the internet. Drawing on lessons learned from studies on a variety of marine animals outfitted with sensors, researchers in a new perspective article in ACS Sensors describe how an “internet of health” could revolutionize human medicine.
Imagine a world where you could present your doctor with an entire year’s worth of data on your eating habits, heart rate, sleep-wake cycles, and biomarkers of health, all obtained non-obtrusively from wearable sensors attached to skin or clothing or contained in cell phones. These data could be correlated with information about the environment, such as airborne pollutants and geographical location, to evaluate risks for illnesses or perhaps even prevent them. Michael Strano and colleagues have decades of collective experience with biologging — tagging marine animals with sensors to gain ecological insights, ranging from feeding behaviors to migration. In this perspective article, they share insights from these experiences that could someday help scientists develop an “internet of health.”
Surprisingly, a sensor attached to an organism can potentially uncover new information about seemingly disconnected behaviors, the researchers say. For example, a jaw-motion sensor attached to a sea turtle’s mouth can provide data on the animal’s specific anatomy, but it might also reveal detailed information on the type of food and the duration of feeding, as well as how the turtle captured the prey and ate it. In a study referenced in this article, the researchers used sensors to track the motions of 23 species of marine animals for a decade. The animals’ movements revealed migratory patterns, which the researchers correlated with data on seawater temperature and photosynthetic and human activities to predict how habitats could shift because of climate change. The team emphasizes that each sensor forms a partial but incomplete picture of an organism’s physical state, necessitating the use of multiple sensors. As with animal studies, a challenge for human medicine will be developing comfortable sensors that don’t impact people’s behaviors, the researchers say.
Learn more: Swimming toward an ‘internet of health’?
The Latest on: Internet of health
via Google News
The Latest on: Internet of health
- Connected Health Conference 2019 Keynote Presentations Announcedon October 8, 2019 at 6:30 am
"The World's Most Connected Human" -- health and wellness pioneer, entrepreneur and author, responsible for platform and tech development for the internet startup of WebMD Ariel Garten, Co-founder, ...
- Health anxiety tends to rise after age 50. It doesn’t have to take over your life.on October 8, 2019 at 6:00 am
For some, though, the distress is extreme enough that life starts to revolve around health fears. There are hours spent on the Internet that can fuel cyberchondria and constant doctor visits. Health ...
- Opinion: Blockchain promises a future of securityon October 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm
Most smart home technologies are connected by an Internet of Things (IoT ... use resources more sustainably and ease the increasing strain on urban areas. Health care will improve as well; a recent ...
- Provo company releases browser for enhanced privacy, Revere Health hires new CFOon October 7, 2019 at 6:36 pm
Revere Health is in the forefront of where medical care needs to be: high-quality medical care focused on the patient with cost consciousness in the overall approach.” Comcast makes Xfinity Flex ...
- Web giants 'cashing in' on misery of children, says NHS boss, amid surge in treatment for gaming addictionon October 7, 2019 at 6:04 pm
The head of the health service has accused internet firms of "cashing in" on addiction, as he announced NHS plans to treat children with disorders caused by gaming and social media. Simon Stevens said ...
- Internet of Things Healthcare Market 2019 Analysis and Depth Research Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024on October 7, 2019 at 12:39 pm
North America is the most matured markets owing to its extensive health infrastructure and the ever increasing pressure to control the healthcare costs. Internet Of things (IOT) is a network which ...
- The Internet of Humanson October 6, 2019 at 6:08 am
... of Things into an Internet of Health stands to benefit everyone if we think carefully about the machine/organism interface, regardless of whether one has legs or fins,” they conclude.
- How the Internet of Things is Impacting Health Careon October 4, 2019 at 10:04 am
The concept of the Internet of Things (IoT) entails the use of electronic devices that help to capture or monitor data and are linked to a public or private network, empowering them to mechanically ...
- Internet Of Things In Healthcare (Iot)Market: Analysis by Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development and Demand Forecast To 2025on October 3, 2019 at 12:32 am
Among various other services, an online appointment service is the most common e-health service. Online appointment services ... of the global IoT in the healthcare market. The global Internet of ...
- Researchers show how "internet of health" could revolutionize human medicineon October 2, 2019 at 10:29 pm
In recent years, the seemingly inevitable "internet of things" has attracted considerable attention: the idea that in the future, everything in the physical world -- machines, objects, people -- will ...
via Bing News