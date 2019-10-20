A research group at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has developed an efficient process for breaking down any plastic waste to a molecular level. The resulting gases can then be transformed back into new plastics – of the same quality as the original. The new process could transform today’s plastic factories into recycling refineries, within the framework of their existing infrastructure.
?The fact that plastics do not break down, and therefore accumulate in our ecosystems, is one of our major environmental problems. But at Chalmers, a research group led by Henrik Thunman, Professor of Energy Technology, sees the resilience of plastic as an asset. The fact that it does not degrade makes it possible for circular usage, creating a true value for used plastic, and therefore an economic impetus to collect it.
“We should not forget that plastic is a fantastic material – it gives us products that we could otherwise only dream of. The problem is that it is manufactured at such low cost, that it has been cheaper to produce new plastics from oil and fossil gas than from reusing plastic waste,” says Henrik Thunman.
Now, through experimenting with chemical recovery via steam cracking of plastic, the researchers have developed an efficient process for turning used plastics into plastics of virgin quality.
“Through finding the right temperature – which is around 850 degrees Celsius – and the right heating rate and residence time, we have been able to demonstrate the proposed method at a scale where we turn 200 kg of plastic waste an hour into a useful gas mixture. That can then be recycled at the molecular level to become new plastic materials of virgin quality,” says Henrik Thunman.
The experiments were carried out at the Chalmers Power Central facility in Gothenburg.
In 2015, around 350 million tonnes of plastic waste were generated worldwide. In total, 14 per cent was collected for material recovery – 8 per cent was recycled into plastic of lower quality, and 2 per cent to plastics of similar quality as the original. Around 4 per cent was lost in the process.
Overall, around 40 per cent of global plastic waste in 2015 was processed after collection, mainly through incineration for energy recovery or volume reduction – releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
The rest – about 60 per cent – went to landfill. Only around 1 per cent was left uncollected and leaked into natural environments. Though only a small percentage, this nevertheless represents a significant environmental problem, since the amount of plastic waste is so high overall, and since the natural degradation of plastic is so slow, it accumulates over time.
The current model for recycling plastic tends to follow what is known as the ‘waste hierarchy’. This means the plastic is repeatedly degraded, to lower and lower quality before finally being burned for energy recovery.
“Instead of this, we focused on capturing the carbon atoms from the collected plastic and using them to create new plastic of original quality – that is, back to the top of the waste hierarchy, creating real circularity.”
Today, brand new plastics are made by shattering fossil oil and gas fractions in a device known as a ‘cracker’ in petrochemical plants. Inside the cracker, building blocks consisting of simple molecules are created. These can then be combined in many different configurations, resulting in the enormous variety of plastics we see in our society.
To do the same from collected plastics, new processes need to be developed. What the Chalmers researchers now present are the technical aspects of how such a process could be designed and integrated into existing petrochemical plants, in a cost-effective way. Eventually, this kind of development could enable a hugely significant transformation of today’s petrochemical plants into recycling refineries of the future.
The researchers are continuing their work on the process.
“We are now moving on from the initial trials, which aimed to demonstrate the feasibility of the process, to focusing on developing more detailed understanding. This knowledge is needed to scale up the process from a few tonnes of plastic a day, to hundreds of tonnes. That is when it becomes commercially interesting,” says Henrik Thunman.
Learn more: All plastic waste could be recycled into new plastic
The Latest on: Recycling plastics
via Google News
The Latest on: Recycling plastics
- Plastic industry in recycling pushon October 19, 2019 at 4:29 pm
Part of that management involves collecting plastic waste, which can be sold for recycling, said Mr Jones, who emphasised that 82% of plastic bottles are already collected and re-used in one form or ...
- Total to build plastics recycling plant in Nigeriaon October 19, 2019 at 4:04 pm
Total Group has said it will build a plastics recycling plant in Nigeria to convert waste to useful products as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda. The oil major said it would set ...
- Method found for creating virgin quality plastics from wasteon October 19, 2019 at 8:14 am
Today's plastic factories could become recycling refineries, within the framework of their existing infrastructure. The research team, led by Henrik Thunman, Professor of Energy Technology, says ...
- Curbside confusion complicates Rumpke's push to encourage proper recyclingon October 18, 2019 at 7:28 pm
"You can already start to see some of the problems we face here at the recycling center - plastic bags being our No. 1 problem," Yeager said. "Plastic bags can basically bring this plant to a ...
- Seattle, King County will stop accepting plastic bags in recycle binson October 18, 2019 at 3:38 pm
Seattle and King County will no longer accept plastic bags or plastic film in recycling bins. Jeff Gaisford, Recycling and Environmental Services Manager for King County, says of all the tons of ...
- Leaked Audio Reveals How Coca-Cola Undermines Plastic Recycling Effortson October 18, 2019 at 7:54 am
Meanwhile, as one of the world’s most polluting brands, Coke has quietly fought efforts to hold the company accountable for plastic waste. Audio from a meeting of recycling leaders obtained by ...
- King County will no longer accept plastic bags, wraps in recycling starting next yearon October 18, 2019 at 1:02 am
SEATTLE — The city of Seattle and King County will no longer accept plastic bags and plastic wrap in curbside recycling in the new year. King County announced the changes Thursday, saying in part that ...
- Stop recycling plastic bags, Seattle. Also could you do us a favor...on October 17, 2019 at 4:51 pm
Return them to a store. Consider this your New Year's resolution. Starting January 1, plastic bags and wrap will no longer be accepted in curbside recycling in Seattle and the rest of King County. Nor ...
- King County Bans Plastic Bags From Recycling, Starting Next Yearon October 17, 2019 at 12:15 pm
King County is tighening up its list of accepted recycling items. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA — Starting on New Year's Day plastic bags and thin wrapping materials will not be ...
- Seattle, King County to stop taking plastic bags in recyclingon October 17, 2019 at 9:34 am
“They don’t end up getting recycled and they become an inefficient barrier to the recycling process,” said Pat McLaughlin, director of King County’s Solid Waste Division, of plastic bags and film.
via Bing News