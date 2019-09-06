Cognitive Behavioural Therapy tailored specifically for IBS works over the phone or online

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder affecting 10 – 20 per cent of people. Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient’s quality of life and can force them to take days off work.
Previous research (the ACTIB trial) led by Professor Hazel Everitt at the University of Southampton in collaboration with researchers at King’s College London, showed that that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) tailored specifically for IBS and delivered over the telephone or through an interactive website is more effective in relieving the symptoms of IBS than current standard care one year after treatment.
This 24 month follow up research published in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology this week has shown that benefits continue two years after treatment despite patients having no further therapy after the initial CBT course. These results are important as previously there was uncertainty whether the initial benefits could be sustained in the long term. Currently there is limited availability of CBT for IBS in a resource constrained NHS but this research indicates that easily accessible treatment could be provided to a large number of patients and provide them with effective, long-term relief.
Professor Everitt added: “the fact that both telephone and web based CBT sessions were shown to be effective treatments is a really important and exciting discovery. Patients are able to undertake these treatments at a time convenient to them, without having to travel to clinics and we now know that the benefits can last long term.’’
The study was funded by the Health Technology and Assessment Programme of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
The research team are working towards making the CBT therapy widely available in the NHS.
Learn more: Benefits of cognitive behavioural therapy for IBS continue 2 years after treatment
The Latest on: Cognitive behavioural therapy
via Google News
The Latest on: Cognitive behavioural therapy
- Study Gives Boost to Psychotherapy for Refractory IBSon September 6, 2019 at 11:14 am
Source Reference: Everitt HA, et al "Cognitive behavioural therapy for irritable bowel syndrome: 24-month follow-up of participants in the ACTIB randomised trial" Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2019; ...
- Thinking of seeing a psychologist? Here’s how to choose the therapy best for youon September 4, 2019 at 12:52 pm
So what are the key types of therapy psychologists offer and who are they best suited to? Cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) is one of the most widely used and well-known talking therapies.
- Mental health prejudices are a learned behaviouron September 4, 2019 at 7:00 am
David Reville notes in Mental Health Establishment Gives Doug Ford’s Hate Talk A Pass (NOW Online, August 26) that “two out of three people are prevented from seeking help because of the ...
- Benefits of cognitive behavioural therapy for IBS continue 2 years after treatmenton September 4, 2019 at 6:29 am
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder affecting 10 to 20 percent of people. Abdominal pain, bloating and altered bowel habit significantly affect patient's quality ...
- Research shows benefits of cognitive behavioral therapy for IBS continue 2 years after treatmenton September 4, 2019 at 5:22 am
Previous research (the ACTIB trial) led by Professor Hazel Everitt at the University of Southampton in collaboration with researchers at King's College London, showed that that Cognitive Behavioural ...
- Orchard to file gene therapy in life-threatening rare disease next yearon September 4, 2019 at 5:15 am
Orchard also markets Strimvelis, a gene therapy for the immune deficiency ... experience neurological problems such as motor, behavioural and cognitive regression, severe spasticity and seizures ...
- Therapy, Volunteer Hours to Replace Jail for Some Offenders: DAon August 29, 2019 at 11:57 am
If they complete 12 hours of cognitive behavioural therapy classes along with four hours of volunteer work, the case would be dismissed and the defendant’s record sealed. “No violent offenses qualify, ...
- CAMH to develop therapy geared toward South Asianson August 29, 2019 at 6:11 am
CAMH says it hopes to have a culturally adapted manual on the specialized form of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy as well as a therapist training package ready by November. (Michael Wilson/CBC) Canada's ...
- CAMH to develop therapy geared towards South Asianson August 29, 2019 at 3:38 am
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto says it hopes to have a culturally adapted manual on the targeted form of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy — or CBT — as well as a therapist training ...
- Toronto mental-health hospital to develop therapy geared towards South Asianson August 29, 2019 at 1:33 am
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto says it hopes to have a culturally adapted manual on the targeted form of Cognitive Behavioural Therapy -- or CBT -- as well as a therapist ...
via Bing News