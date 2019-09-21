Better repair of sun and age-damaged skin?

In the future, you could be your very own fountain of youth – or at least your own skin repair reservoir. In a proof-of-concept study, researchers from North Carolina State University have shown that exosomes harvested from human skin cells are more effective at repairing sun-damaged skin cells in mice than popular retinol or stem cell-based treatments currently in use. Additionally, the nanometer-sized exosomes can be delivered to the target cells via needle-free injections.
Exosomes are tiny sacs (30 – 150 nanometers across) that are excreted and taken up by cells. They can transfer DNA, RNA or proteins from cell to cell, affecting the function of the recipient cell. In the regenerative medicine field, exosomes are being tested as carriers of stem cell-based treatments for diseases ranging from heart disease to respiratory disorders.
“Think of an exosome as an envelope with instructions inside – like one cell mailing a letter to another cell and telling it what to do,” says Ke Cheng, professor of molecular biomedical sciences at NC State, professor in the NC State/UNC-Chapel Hill Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering and corresponding author of a paper describing the work. “In this case, the envelope contains microRNA, non-coding RNA that instructs the recipient cell to produce more collagen.”
To test whether exosomes could be effective for skin repair, Cheng and his team first grew and harvested exosomes from skin cells. They used commercially available human dermal fibroblast cells, expanding them in a suspension culture that allowed the cells to adhere to one another, forming spheroids. The spheroids then excreted exosomes into the media.
“These 3D structures generate more procollagen – more potent exosomes – than you get with 2D cell expansion,” says Cheng.
In a photoaged, nude mouse model, Cheng tested the 3D spheroid-grown exosomes against three other treatments: retinoid cream; 2D-grown exosomes; and bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) exosomes, a popular stem cell-based anti-aging treatment currently in use. The team compared improvements in skin thickness and collagen production after treatment. They found that skin thickness in 3D exosome treated mice was 20% better than in the untreated and 5% better than in the MSC-treated mouse. Additionally, they found 30% more collagen production in skin treated with the 3D exosomes than in the MSC treated skin, which was the second most effective treatment.
“I think this study shows the potential for 3D exosomes to be used in anti-aging skin treatments,” says Cheng. “There are two major benefits to exosome treatments over conventional treatments: one, you can use donor skin cells from anyone to grow and harvest these exosomes – they aren’t cells, so you don’t run the risk of rejection. And two, the treatment can be administered without needles – exosomes are small enough to be able to penetrate the skin via pressure, or jet injection methods.
“Our hope is that eventually people may be able to ‘bank’ skin samples and come back to them, or use donor exosome treatments that they can administer themselves. We believe that this work is an important step toward potentiating future human clinical trials in the prevention and treatment of cutaneous aging.”
Learn more: Suntanner, Heal Thyself: Exosome Therapy May Enable Better Repair of Sun, Age-Damaged Skin
The Latest on: Exosome treatments
via Google News
The Latest on: Exosome treatments
- APEX Biologix, LLC Announces Agreement With New Exosome Supplieron September 19, 2019 at 6:26 pm
This national agreement also allows APEX Biologix to provide their customers with extremely competitive pricing on all exosomes products ... provide regenerative treatments to their patients ...
- Avalon GloboCare Announces Initiation of First-in-Human Clinical Trial of its CAR-T Candidate, AVA-001, for Treatment of B-Cell Malignancieson September 19, 2019 at 10:53 am
The clinical trial will interrogate the treatment of relapsed/refractory ... to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics.
- R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Exosome Training at Aesthetics Courseson September 19, 2019 at 7:00 am
Our training allows attendees to perform and receive aesthetics treatments with hands on procedures like no other course! Now this includes exosome training too." The next aesthetics training ...
- Novel breast cancer screening: combined expression of miR-21 and MMP-1 in urinary exosomes detects 95% of breast cancer without metastasison September 19, 2019 at 2:10 am
Urine samples were collected before surgical treatment before breakfast as the first morning urine and stored at −80 °C until the exosomes were separated. All urine samples were collected before the ...
- Exosome Therapy can Repair Sun, Age-damaged Skinon September 18, 2019 at 10:31 pm
Exosomes collected from human skin cells are more effective at repairing age-damaged and sun-damaged skin cells than the popular retinol or stem cell-based treatments currently in use. The findings of ...
- Suntanner, heal thyself: Exosome therapy may enable better repair of sun, age-damaged skinon September 18, 2019 at 1:46 pm
In the regenerative medicine field, exosomes are being tested as carriers of stem cell-based treatments for diseases ranging from heart disease to respiratory disorders. "Think of an exosome as an ...
- Chinese American Couple Charged With Theft of Trade Secrets From Ohio Hospitalon September 16, 2019 at 6:43 pm
The purloined exosome-related trade secrets play a key role in the diagnosis and treatment of a range of pediatric medical conditions, including liver cancer and a condition found in premature babies, ...
- Aethlon Medical Receives National Cancer Institute Contract Awardon September 16, 2019 at 5:50 am
Aethlon's contract, entitled "A Device Prototype for Isolation of Melanoma Exosomes for Diagnostics and Treatment Monitoring", will potentially advance a device having the capabilities of ...
- Aruna Bio to Present at Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summiton September 12, 2019 at 4:00 am
ATHENS, Ga. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(Business Wire)--Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr.
- Scientists discover metal used in car exhausts could play vital role in new cancer therapieson September 9, 2019 at 11:24 pm
essentially reducing the side-effects of chemotherapy without compromising the treatment. Professor Asier Unciti-Broceta, from the university’s CRUK Edinburgh Centre, said: “We have tricked exosomes ...
via Bing News