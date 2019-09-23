A new way to kill pathogens resistant to antibiotics

A new Trojan horse approach could lead to treatments for some antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
A deadly, antibiotic-resistant bacterium can be sterilized by hijacking its haem-acquisition system, which is essential for its survival. The new strategy, developed by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in Japan, was published in the journal ACS Chemical Biology.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a dangerous bacterium that causes infections in hospital settings and in people with weakened immune systems. It can cause blood infections and pneumonia, while severe infections can be deadly. Highly resistant to antibiotic treatment, P. aeruginosa is one of the most critical pathogens urgently requiring alternative treatment strategies, according to the World Health Organization.
This bacterium is one of many that have evolved a system that allows them to acquire difficult-to-access iron from the human body. Iron is essential for bacterial growth and survival, but in humans, most of it is held up within the ‘haem’ complex of haemoglobin. To get hold of it, P. aeruginosa and other bacteria secrete a protein, called HasA, which latches onto haem in the blood. This complex is recognized by a membrane receptor on the bacterium called HasR, permitting haem entry into the bacterial cell, while HasA is recycled to pick up more haem.
Bioinorganic chemist Osami Shoji of Nagoya University and collaborators have found a way to hijack this ‘haem acquisition system’ for drug delivery. They developed a powder formed of HasA and the pigment gallium phthalocyanine (GaPc), which, when applied to a culture of P. aeruginosa, was consumed by the bacteria.
“When the pigment is exposed to near-infrared light, harmful reactive oxygen species are generated inside the bacterial cells,” explains Shoji. When tested, over 99.99% of the bacteria were killed following treatment with one micromolar of HasA with GaPc and ten minutes of irradiation.
The strategy also worked on other bacteria with the HasR receptor on their membranes, but not on ones without it.
The haem acquisition system is so essential to these bacteria’s survival that it is not expected to change, making it unlikely the bacteria will develop resistance to this drug strategy, the researchers believe.
“Our findings support the use of artificial haem proteins as a Trojan horse to selectively deliver antimicrobials to target bacteria, enabling their specific and effective sterilization, irrespective of antibiotic resistance,” the team reports in their study.
The researchers next aim to test their strategy for treating infections, and are working on modifying their approach for sterilizing other pathogens that possess a similar haem acquisition system.
Learn more: New strategy to kill pathogens resistant to antibiotics
The Latest on: Antibiotic resistance
via Google News
The Latest on: Antibiotic resistance
- Transient antibiotic resistance calls for attentionon September 20, 2019 at 8:13 am
Clinicians have long observed that infections diagnosed as susceptible to antibiotics can sometimes resist treatment. New studies show that such treatment failures can be explained by subpopulations ...
- Stuart Levy, microbiologist who sounded alarm on antibiotic resistance, dies at 80on September 19, 2019 at 1:20 pm
Stuart B. Levy, a physician and microbiologist who sounded the alarm on the dangers of antibiotic resistance, demonstrating that drugs routinely given to fatten farm animals posed a threat to human ...
- Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in farm animals are rising in low- and middle-income countrieson September 19, 2019 at 12:37 pm
Much of the meat on our dinner plates contains a not-so-secret ingredient: antibiotics. When these bacteria-fighting compounds were first introduced nearly a century ago, they were hailed as miracle ...
- Antibiotic resistance rising in farmyard chickens and pigson September 19, 2019 at 11:19 am
The proportion of pathogens infecting chickens and pigs in developing countries that are also significantly resistant to antibiotics grew from 2000 to 2018, with the highest levels of resistance seen ...
- Spike in Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Threatening Global Meat Supplyon September 19, 2019 at 11:00 am
(CN) – As the demand for meat in developing countries increases, large-scale meat producers have turned to the use of antibiotics for growth promotion and disease reduction. If left unchecked for much ...
- Farm Animals Are the Next Big Antibiotic Resistance Threaton September 19, 2019 at 7:09 am
Across the world, the antibiotics that farmers use to prevent illness in their animals are losing effectiveness as bacteria develop antibiotic resistance. According to new research, it’s a huge ...
- Genomic migration analysis shows antibiotic resistance moving from humans to animalson September 17, 2019 at 10:53 am
A Clemson University professor's research has documented the movement of antibiotic resistance in humans into animal species. College of Science researcher Vincent Richards recently published ...
- How animal research is helping fight antibiotic resistanceon September 17, 2019 at 8:16 am
People do not expect to die from a simple infection. But that might change: the world is running out of effective antibiotics. For decades, diseases like bacterial gastroenteritis and colitis have ...
- Antibiotic Resistance Market Size, Trends and Growth By 2018 to 2026 – ARC Analysison September 17, 2019 at 1:25 am
Sep 17, 2019 (Global QYResearch via COMTEX) -- According to the ARC, the global Antibiotic Resistance Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 12.11 Bn by 2026, along with the projected CAGR of 5.5% from ...
- Antibiotic resistance surges in dolphins, mirroring humanson September 15, 2019 at 10:53 am
Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges in the world today since many common bacterial infections are developing resistance to the drugs once used to treat them, and ...
via Bing News