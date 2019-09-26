A new way to capture heat and turn it into electricity

Scientists find new way to capture heat that otherwise would have been lost
An international team of scientists has figured out how to capture heat and turn it into electricity.
The discovery, published last week in the journal Science Advances, could create more efficient energy generation from heat in things like car exhaust, interplanetary space probes and industrial processes.
“Because of this discovery, we should be able to make more electrical energy out of heat than we do today,” said study co-author Joseph Heremans, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and Ohio Eminent Scholar in Nanotechnology at The Ohio State University. “It’s something that, until now, nobody thought was possible.”
The discovery is based on tiny particles called paramagnons—bits that are not quite magnets, but that carry some magnetic flux. This is important, because magnets, when heated, lose their magnetic force and become what is called paramagnetic. A flux of magnetism—what scientists call “spins”—creates a type of energy called magnon-drag thermoelectricity, something that, until this discovery, could not be used to collect energy at room temperature.
“The conventional wisdom was once that, if you have a paramagnet and you heat it up, nothing happens,” Heremans said. “And we found that that is not true. What we found is a new way of designing thermoelectric semiconductors—materials that convert heat to electricity. Conventional thermoelectrics that we’ve had over the last 20 years or so are too inefficient and give us too little energy, so they are not really in widespread use. This changes that understanding.”
Magnets are a crucial part of collecting energy from heat: When one side of a magnet is heated, the other side—the cold side—gets more magnetic, producing spin, which pushes the electrons in the magnet and creates electricity.
The paradox, though, is that when magnets get heated up, they lose most of their magnetic properties, turning them into paramagnets—“almost-but-not-quite magnets,” Heremans calls them. That means that, until this discovery, nobody thought of using paramagnets to harvest heat because scientists thought paramagnets weren’t capable of collecting energy.
What the research team found, though, is that the paramagnons push the electrons only for a billionth of a millionth of a second—long enough to make paramagnets viable energy-harvesters.
The research team—an international group of scientists from Ohio State, North Carolina State University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (all are equal authors on this journal article)—started testing paramagnons to see if they could, under the right circumstances, produce the necessary spin.
What they found, Heremans said, is that paramagnons do, in fact, produce the kind of spin that pushes electrons.
And that, he said, could make it possible to collect energy.
Learn more: A new way to turn heat into energy
The Latest on: Turning heat into electricity
via Google News
The Latest on: Turning heat into electricity
- Scientists Discover New Way To Turn Heat Into Energyon September 25, 2019 at 2:21 am
A international team of researchers at Ohio State University said, in a press release, that they discovered a way on how to generate electricity from heat. The research, which is published in the ...
- New efficient way to convert heat into electricity found: Studyon September 23, 2019 at 11:02 pm
WASHINGTON: Researchers have found a new way to capture heat and turn it into electricity, an advance that could increase the efficiency of energy generation from car exhaust, interplanetary space ...
- A new way to turn heat into useful energyon September 23, 2019 at 8:38 am
An international team of scientists has figured out how to capture heat and turn it into electricity. The discovery could create more efficient energy generation from heat in things like car exhaust, ...
- A new way to turn heat into energyon September 23, 2019 at 8:03 am
An international team of scientists has figured out how to capture heat and turn it into electricity. The discovery, published last week in the journal Science Advances, could create more ...
- A new solar-power device can turn salt water into clean drinking water and produce electricity at the same timeon September 3, 2019 at 5:42 am
The technology could turn salt water into drinking water in drought-prone areas, all while generating renewable energy.
- University of Utah scientists want to turn wasted heat into useful energyon July 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — New research from the University of Utah could blaze a path to help wasted energy become a source of added electrical power. Scientists from the U.'s Department of Mechanical ...
- Researchers develop device that channels heat into lighton July 16, 2019 at 10:04 pm
That’s about three years of electricity just for the state of Texas. That’s a lot of energy being wasted. “The most efficient way to turn heat into electricity now is to use turbines, and steam or ...
- Device recycles waste heat into light to boost solar systemson July 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm
That’s about three years of electricity just for the state of Texas. That’s a lot of energy being wasted. “The most efficient way to turn heat into electricity now is to use turbines, and steam or ...
- U. professor creates chip that could harness laptop's extra heat, turn it into more battery lifeon July 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Machines that use energy — like laptops, cellphones, car engines and even refrigerators — become especially hot if they’re overused. But what if you could take the heat your laptop generates and ...
- University of Utah students make chip that converts heat into energyon July 14, 2019 at 7:56 am
SALT LAKE CITY - Engineers at the University of Utah now have a way to turn wasted heat from things like cell phones and laptops into energy. Associate Engineering Professor, Mathieu Francoeur, says ...
via Bing News