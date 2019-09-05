A different approach to turning carbon dioxide into valuable fuels

Lab’s ‘green’ invention reduces carbon dioxide into valuable fuels
A common greenhouse gas could be repurposed in an efficient and environmentally friendly way with an electrolyzer that uses renewable electricity to produce pure liquid fuels.
The catalytic reactor developed by the Rice University lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Haotian Wang uses carbon dioxide as its feedstock and, in its latest prototype, produces highly purified and high concentrations of formic acid.
Formic acid produced by traditional carbon dioxide devices needs costly and energy-intensive purification steps, Wang said. The direct production of pure formic acid solutions will help to promote commercial carbon dioxide conversion technologies.
The method is detailed in Nature Energy.
Wang, who joined Rice’s Brown School of Engineering in January, and his group pursue technologies that turn greenhouse gases into useful products. In tests, the new electrocatalyst reached an energy conversion efficiency of about 42%. That means nearly half of the electrical energy can be stored in formic acid as liquid fuel.
“Formic acid is an energy carrier,” Wang said. “It’s a fuel-cell fuel that can generate electricity and emit carbon dioxide — which you can grab and recycle again.
“It’s also fundamental in the chemical engineering industry as a feedstock for other chemicals, and a storage material for hydrogen that can hold nearly 1,000 times the energy of the same volume of hydrogen gas, which is difficult to compress,” he said. “That’s currently a big challenge for hydrogen fuel-cell cars.”
The Latest on: CO2 to fuel
via Google News
The Latest on: CO2 to fuel
- EPA wrong to reduce emissions controls on fossil fuelson September 6, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Right now, companies are required to maintain a higher level of oversight regarding methane emissions; a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide that is a byproduct ... list of friendly breaks ...
- A New Route for Indirect Mineralization of Carbon Dioxide–Sodium Oxalate as a Detergent Builderon September 6, 2019 at 2:13 am
On the basis of economic and environmental considerations, this strategy will result in a reduction in the emission of fossil-fuel-derived carbon dioxide, which is beneficial to the environment. STPP ...
- CO2 leaks, phone chargers and lots more: Boat-blaze inquiry looks at multiple potential causeson September 5, 2019 at 2:18 pm
“This fire spread quickly, so you'd be looking for the presence of a source of fuel, called an accelerant. "This boat supplied nitrox as a diving gas. I'd be looking closely at the nitrox generator ...
- Dear 2020 Democrats, If you want to slow climate change, carbon pricing is a necessity.on September 5, 2019 at 12:12 pm
The Democrats leading in the polls are aware of the benefits of putting a price on each ton of carbon dioxide emissions ... Corporate polluters must be held accountable. Adding fuel to the concerns of ...
- Methane reduction rules won't change gas producer's plans to cut back on emissionson September 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm
Methane is a greenhouse gas that environmentalists want to see reduced because it traps heat in the atmosphere more efficiently than carbon dioxide. Natural gas producers ... gas — that can't be sold ...
- Greenhouse gases transformed into liquid fuelon September 5, 2019 at 8:19 am
“Formic acid is an energy carrier,” Wang said. “It’s a fuel-cell fuel that can generate electricity and emit carbon dioxide — which you can grab and recycle again. It’s also fundamental in the ...
- Rice scientists develop clean tech to transform carbon dioxide into fuelson September 5, 2019 at 5:32 am
Chemical and biomolecular engineer Haotian Wang and his team of researchers at Rice University developed a cleaner and more efficient process to turn carbon dioxide into a feedstock for chemicals and ...
- Here's a Machine That Turns Carbon Dioxide Into Liquid Fuelon September 4, 2019 at 2:06 pm
Scientists at Rice University have devised an environmentally friendly way to take carbon dioxide and turn it into liquid fuel. The device uses a catalytic reactor to transform the greenhouse gas into ...
- Carbon dioxide reactor developed at Rice University turns the greenhouse gas into fuelon September 4, 2019 at 10:40 am
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is one of the most common greenhouse gases found on our planet, in large part because of human consumption. The gas enters the atmosphere every time we burn fossil fuels including ...
- Crystalline nets harvest water from desert air, turn carbon dioxide into liquid fuelon September 3, 2019 at 3:40 pm
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA—When Omar Yaghi was growing up in Jordan, outside of Amman, his neighborhood received water for only about 5 hours once every 2 weeks. If Yaghi wasn’t up at dawn to turn on the ...
via Bing News