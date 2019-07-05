Cyborgs or machine enhanced humans get one step closer

Machine enhanced humans – or cyborgs as they are known in science fiction – could be one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to new research from the University of Surrey and Harvard University.
Researchers have conquered the monumental task of manufacturing scalable nanoprobe arrays small enough to record the inner workings of human cardiac cells and primary neurons.
The ability to read electrical activities from cells is the foundation of many biomedical procedures, such as brain activity mapping and neural prosthetics. Developing new tools for intracellular electrophysiology (the electric current running within cells) that push the limits of what is physically possible (spatiotemporal resolution) while reducing invasiveness could provide a deeper understanding of electrogenic cells and their networks in tissues, as well as new directions for human-machine interfaces.
In a paper published by Nature Nanotechnology, scientists from Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute(ATI) and Harvard University detail how they produced an array of the ultra-small U-shaped nanowire field-effect transistor probes for intracellular recording. This incredibly small structure was used to record, with great clarity, the inner activity of primary neurons and other electrogenic cells, and the device has the capacity for multi-channel recordings.
Dr Yunlong Zhao from the ATI at the University of Surrey said: “If our medical professionals are to continue to understand our physical condition better and help us live longer, it is important that we continue to push the boundaries of modern science in order to give them the best possible tools to do their jobs. For this to be possible, an intersection between humans and machines is inevitable.
“Our ultra-small, flexible, nanowire probes could be a very powerful tool as they can measure intracellular signals with amplitudes comparable with those measured with patch clamp techniques; with the advantage of the device being scalable, it causes less discomfort and no fatal damage to the cell (cytosol dilation). Through this work, we found clear evidence for how both size and curvature affect device internalisation and intracellular recording signal.”
Professor Charles Lieber from the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Harvard University said: “This work represents a major step towards tackling the general problem of integrating ‘synthesised’ nanoscale building blocks into chip and wafer scale arrays, and thereby allowing us to address the long-standing challenge of scalable intracellular recording.
“The beauty of science to many, ourselves included, is having such challenges to drive hypotheses and future work. In the longer term, we see these probe developments adding to our capabilities that ultimately drive advanced high-resolution brain-machine interfaces and perhaps eventually bringing cyborgs to reality.”
Professor Ravi Silva, Director of the ATI at the University of Surrey, said: “This incredibly exciting and ambitious piece of work illustrates the value of academic collaboration. Along with the possibility of upgrading the tools we use to monitor cells, this work has laid the foundations for machine and human interfaces that could improve lives across the world.”
Learn more: Ultra-small nanoprobes could be a leap forward in high-resolution human-machine interfaces
The Latest on: Machine enhanced humans
via Google News
The Latest on: Machine enhanced humans
- Nanoprobes Could Represent A Leap Forward In Human Machine Interfaceson July 4, 2019 at 5:23 pm
Science fiction based machine enhanced humans has moved a step closer to being science reality thanks to new research from Leber Group at Harvard University in collaboration with scientists from the ... […]
- 5G and enhanced data protection: Singapore maps out plans for a digital-ready futureon July 4, 2019 at 11:31 am
AI will be a major driving force of this job creation as humans and machines work closely in the digital workplace.” “Apart from an increased volume of jobs, we believe that we’ll see new work ... […]
- Happiness is a hammock in the great outdoors: Nature writer explores the biodiversity across eight acres of marshlandon July 4, 2019 at 10:02 am
It is enhanced throughout by the presence of his teenage son ... The owl’s eerily inaudible flight — compared to the flapping and clapping of a wood pigeon, say, or the machine-gun eruption of a ... […]
- Ultra-small nanoprobes could be a leap forward in human-machine interfaceson July 3, 2019 at 10:33 am
Machine enhanced humans -- or cyborgs as they are known in science fiction -- could be one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to new research. Machine enhanced humans -- or cyborgs as they are ... […]
- Ultra-small nanoprobes could be a leap forward in high-resolution human-machine interfaceson July 3, 2019 at 2:49 am
(Nanowerk News) Machine enhanced humans – or cyborgs as they are known in science fiction – could be one step closer to becoming a reality, thanks to new research from the University of Surrey and ... […]
- A high-throughput screening and computation platform for identifying synthetic promoters with enhanced cell-state specificity (SPECS)on June 28, 2019 at 2:14 am
Our machine-learning based computational approach enabled us to use fewer fluorescence bins to achieve good accuracy in prediction, thereby facilitating screening while also allowing an accurate ... […]
- Using structured data to create a semantically enhanced webon June 26, 2019 at 9:24 am
But recent practical applications of semantic organization, from Knowledge Graph to Schema.org to the machine learning behind ... evolving Semantically Enhanced Web, where the old architecture ... […]
- Crowcon develops Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solution to provide enhanced customer experienceon June 26, 2019 at 1:53 am
Crowcon develops an HMI solution that creates complete system visibility. The solution can run alongside existing DCS/SCADA/PLC systems or mimic panels which are used to monitor wider system views, ... […]
- Stellar Cyber Launches Starlight 3.1, First Unified Security Analytics Solution with Enhanced AI and Machine Learningon June 25, 2019 at 7:27 am
Security analytics provider Stellar Cyber today announced Starlight™ 3.1, the first Unified Security Analytics Platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML ... […]
- Detection of circulating tumor cells in blood by shell-isolated nanoparticle – enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SHINERS) in microfluidic deviceon June 25, 2019 at 4:42 am
Isolation and detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from human blood plays an important role in non ... tumor cells via taking advantages of shell-isolated nanoparticle-enhanced Raman ... […]
via Bing News