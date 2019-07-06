Successful automatic landing with vision assisted navigation
Automatic landings have long been standard procedure for commercial aircraft. While major airports have the infrastructure necessary to ensure the safe navigation of the aircraft, this is usually not the case at smaller airports. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and their project partners have now demonstrated a completely automatic landing with vision assisted navigation that functions properly without the need for ground-based systems.
Camera-based optical reference system
In the project “C2Land”, supported by the German federal government, TUM researchers have partnered with Technische Universität Braunschweig to develop a landing system which lets smaller aircraft land without assistance from ground-based systems.
The autopilot uses GPS signals to navigate. The problem: GPS signals are susceptible to measurement inaccuracies, for example due to atmospheric disturbances. The GPS receiver in the aircraft can’t always reliably detect such interferences. As a result, current GPS approach procedures require the pilots to take over control at an altitude of no less than 60 meters and land the aircraft manually.
In order to make completely automated landings possible, the TU Braunschweig team designed an optical reference system: A camera in the normal visible range and an infrared camera that can also provide data under conditions with poor visibility. The researchers developed custom-tailored image processing software that lets the system determine where the aircraft is relative to the runway based on the camera data it receives.
TUM research aircraft features Fly-by-Wire system
The TUM team developed the entire automatic control system of TUM’s own research aircraft, a modified Diamond DA42. The aircraft is equipped with a Fly-by-Wire system enabling control by means of an advanced autopilot, also developed by the TUM researchers.
In order to make automatic landings possible, additional functions were integrated in the software, such as comparison of data from the cameras with GPS signals, calculation of a virtual glide path for the landing approach as well as flight control for various phases of the approach.
Learn more: “Eyes” for the autopilot
The Latest on: Automatic landing system
via Google News
The Latest on: Automatic landing system
- Tinier airports to have autopilot landings soonon July 5, 2019 at 7:11 pm
This comes after researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and TU Braunschweig demonstrated a complete automatic landing with vision assisted navigation that functions properly without ... […]
- Watch a plane land itself truly autonomously for the first timeon July 5, 2019 at 12:14 pm
A team of German researchers has created an automatic landing system for small aircraft that lets them touch down not only without a pilot, but without any of the tech on the ground that lets ... […]
- 'Eyes' for the autopilot: Successful automatic landing with vision assisted navigationon July 5, 2019 at 7:18 am
Procedures are also currently being developed that will allow automatic landing based on satellite navigation. Here too a ground-based augmentation system is required. However, systems like these ... […]
- Autonomous aircraft set for automatic landingson July 5, 2019 at 1:34 am
With automated aircraft set to take off, researchers in Germany have developed an automatic landing system that will let future platforms land at small airports. Automatic landing with vision assisted ... […]
- Successful automatic landing with vision assisted navigationon July 4, 2019 at 7:42 pm
Researchers have now demonstrated a completely automatic landing with vision assisted navigation that functions properly without the need for ground-based systems. Automatic landings have long been ... […]
- 'Eyes' for the autopiloton July 4, 2019 at 2:44 pm
Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and TU Braunschweig have now demonstrated a completely automatic landing with vision assisted navigation that functions properly without the ... […]
- German tech may bring automatic landings to small airportson July 4, 2019 at 1:26 pm
"The system then guides the aircraft through the landing approach on a completely automatic basis and lands it precisely on the runway's centerline." ... […]
- New automatic aircraft landing system passes its first teston July 4, 2019 at 11:07 am
German researchers have demonstrated an automatic landing system for aircraft that they say works without the need for ground-based support systems. If they’re right, it could change life in the ... […]
- The Future of Automation in the Aviation Industryon July 4, 2019 at 2:45 am
The job of the pilot, for the most part, is restricted to take off and landing ... should expect these systems to grow more sophisticated in the future, in the same way that autopilot itself did. ... […]
- The Moon Landing’s 50th Anniversary and What it Means for Product Technologyon July 1, 2019 at 7:58 pm
The devices and systems created for the Moon landing have left a legacy in both history and ... The LEM descent engine had no automatic guidance, and the astronauts had to make a mid-flight adjustment ... […]
via Bing News