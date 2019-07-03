3D-printed spacecraft parts made and assembled in orbit

NASA has awarded a $73.7 million contract to Made In Space, Inc. of Mountain View, California, to demonstrate the ability of a small spacecraft, called Archinaut One, to manufacture and assemble spacecraft components in low-Earth orbit. The in-space robotic manufacturing and assembly technologies could be important for America’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.
The contract is the start of the second phase of a partnership established through NASA’s Tipping Point solicitation. The public-private partnership combines NASA resources with an industry contribution of at least 25% of the program costs, shepherding the development of critical space technologies while also saving the agency, and American taxpayers, money.
Archinaut One is expected to launch on a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from New Zealand no earlier than 2022. Once it’s positioned in low-Earth orbit, the spacecraft will 3D-print two beams that extend 32 feet (10 meters) out from each side of the spacecraft. As manufacturing progresses, each beam will unfurl two solar arrays that generate as much as five times more power than traditional solar panels on spacecraft of similar size.
In-space robotic manufacturing and assembly are unquestionable game-changers and fundamental capabilities for future space exploration,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. “By taking the lead in the development of this transformative technology, the United States will maintain its leadership in space exploration as we push forward with astronauts to the Moon and then on to Mars.”
The potential of these technologies is profound and includes such benefits as:
- Enabling remote, in-space construction of communications antennae, large-scale space telescopes and other complex structures;
- Enabling small satellites to deploy large surface area power systems and reflectors that currently are reserved for larger satellites;
- Eliminating spacecraft volume limits imposed by rockets; and,
- Avoiding the inherent risk of spacewalks by performing some tasks currently completed by astronauts.
Made In Space began working on Archinaut as a ground demonstration in 2016 and, just a year later, successfully 3D-printed structural beams in a unique NASA facility that mimics the conditions of space. In a thermal vacuum chamber at the agency’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, they were able to prove the printing equipment and printed hardware can withstand the pressure, temperature, and other rigors of space.
Learn more: NASA Funds Demo of 3D-Printed Spacecraft Parts Made, Assembled in Orbit
The Latest on: 3D-printed spacecraft parts
via Google News
The Latest on: 3D-printed spacecraft parts
- NASA Funds Demo of 3D-Printed Spacecraft Parts Made and Assembled in Orbiton July 15, 2019 at 10:20 pm
ABOVE VIDEO: NASA has awarded a $73.7 million contract to Made In Space, Inc. of Mountain View, California, to demonstrate the ability of a small spacecraft, called Archinaut One, to manufacture ... […]
- As the space industry evolves, women are taking on more visible roleson July 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm
which aims to launch a fully 3D-printed rocket into space from Cape Canaveral next year. Fu's role specifically is to determine which materials are suitable for the additive manufacturing process, ... […]
- NASA Approves Plan to 3D Print Giant Spaceship Parts in Orbiton July 15, 2019 at 9:04 am
NASA just awarded Made In Space a $73.3 million contract to demonstrate 3D-printing spacecraft parts while in orbit ... Made in Space has already successfully 3D-printed a structural beam in ... […]
- NASA funds demo for 3D printed parts to be made and assembled in spaceon July 15, 2019 at 7:52 am
NASA has awarded a $73.7 million contract to Made In Space, Inc. to manufacture and assemble spacecraft components in low-Earth orbit. WASHINGTON - NASA has awarded a $73.7 million contract to Made In ... […]
- Made in Space wins NASA contract to 3D-print satellite structures in orbiton July 14, 2019 at 9:43 pm
Made in Space touts the 3D-printed solar array booms as enabling ... far removed from ground-based supply chains for replacement parts and other equipment. Manufacturing satellite components ... […]
- NASA thinks 3D-printing spacecraft parts in orbit will help Moon to Mars missionon July 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm
NASA awarded a $73.7 million contract to California-based Made in Space to demonstrate how a small spacecraft named Archinaut One will manufacture and assemble parts while in low ... Made in Space has ... […]
- NASA backs demo that will 3D-print spacecraft parts in orbiton July 14, 2019 at 1:48 pm
The agency has given Made In Space a $73.3 million contract to demonstrate the ability to 3D-print spacecraft parts in orbit using Archinaut ... Made In Space has already 3D-printed beams in 2017, ... […]
- NASA Funds Demo of 3D-Printed Spacecraft Parts Made, Assembled in Orbiton July 12, 2019 at 1:54 pm
WASHINGTON, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a $73.7 million contract to Made In Space, Inc. of Mountain View, California, to demonstrate the ability of a small spacecraft, called ... […]
- Designs For 3D Printing: Startup nTopology Raises $20 Million To Expand Its Next-Generation Design Softwareon July 12, 2019 at 7:09 am
nTopology's Brad Rothenberg with a bracket for a space satellite ... of making complex parts and co-authored a paper for SPIE, the International International Society for Optics and Photonics, on the ... […]
- Supply chain expands to meet demand for 3D-printed space partson July 10, 2019 at 8:19 am
This article originally appeared in the June 10, 2019 issue of SpaceNews magazine. It’s not clear whether the additive manufacturing supply chain will expand rapidly enough to meet growing ... […]
via Bing News