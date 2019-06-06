Vitamin D can help cancer patients live longer

Michigan State University physicians have found that vitamin D, if taken for at least three years, could help cancer patients live longer.
The findings suggest that the vitamin carries significant benefits other than just contributing to healthy bones and were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting on June 3, 2019.
In the United States, cancer is the second leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Vitamin D had a significant effect on lowering the risk of death among those with cancer, but unfortunately it didn’t show any proof that it could protect against getting cancer,” said Tarek Haykal, a lead author on the study and an internal medicine resident physician at Michigan State University and Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Michigan.
The researchers looked at data related to disease prevention from more than 79,000 patients in multiple studies that randomly compared the use of vitamin D to a placebo over at least a three-year period. Haykal and his team zeroed in on any information that involved cancer incidence and mortality.
“The difference in the mortality rate between the vitamin D and placebo groups was statistically significant enough that it showed just how important it might be among the cancer population,” Haykal said.
While these findings show promise, Haykal cautioned that the exact amount of the vitamin to take and what levels are needed in the blood are still unknown. He also said that it’s unclear how much longer vitamin D extends lifespan and why it has this result.
“There are still many questions and more research is needed,” Haykal said. “All we can say is that at least three years of taking the supplement is required to see any effect.”
Results show enough promise, however, that Haykal would like to see more doctors, especially oncologists, prescribe vitamin D to patients in general.
“We know it carries benefits with minimal side effects, he said. “There’s plenty of potential here.”
Learn more: VITAMIN D COULD HELP CANCER PATIENTS LIVE LONGER
The Latest on: Vitamin D
via Google News
The Latest on: Vitamin D
- Vitamin D supplements can cut risk of dying from cancer, scientists find on June 5, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Vitamin D could cut the risk of dying from cancer, according to research which suggests sunshine and supplements could save lives. Scientists warned that modern lifestyles could be increasing the risk ... […]
- Vitamin D may help cancer patients live longer on June 5, 2019 at 7:42 am
Vitamin D supplements, if taken for at least three years, could add years to the lives of cancer patients, a study has found. The researchers from Michigan State University in the US suggest that the ... […]
- Why should sun-deprived Scots increase their levels of vitamin D? on June 4, 2019 at 8:17 pm
There are many reasons why one might choose to bring up a family in Scotland: the free education; the world famous friendliness; the possibility of your little ones bumping into and marrying a prince. ... […]
- Vitamin D could extend lifespan of cancer patients on June 4, 2019 at 7:23 pm
Michigan State University physicians have found that vitamin D, if taken for at least three years, could help cancer patients live longer. The findings suggest that the vitamin carries significant ... […]
- Vitamin D could help cancer patients live longer on June 4, 2019 at 8:42 am
Michigan State University physicians have found that vitamin D, if taken for at least three years, could help cancer patients live longer. The findings suggest that the vitamin carries significant ... […]
- Assessment of vitamin D status and parathyroid hormone during a combined intervention for the treatment of childhood obesity on June 4, 2019 at 2:27 am
Obesity is associated with vitamin D deficiency. The aim of this work is to analyze the changes in vitamin D status and PTH levels in a group of children with obesity receiving combined intervention ... […]
- Vitamin D cuts risk of dying from cancer on June 3, 2019 at 11:25 pm
Taking vitamin D supplements reduces the risk of dying from cancer by 13%, according to an overview of studies presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago. Many people ... […]
- Do You Really Need That Vitamin D Supplement? on June 3, 2019 at 6:52 pm
Are you one of the millions who pop a vitamin D pill every day? A vitamin D deficiency can raise the risk of bone fractures, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, depression and more. But Consumer Reports ... […]
- Vitamin D essential to maintain health on May 31, 2019 at 3:55 pm
Dear Doctor: Why is it that vitamin D is so important? I know you can get it from food and supplements, but I'd like to get it the old-fashioned way from the sun. Is that too dangerous? Dear Reader: ... […]
- 5 foods rich in vitamin D that might help you sleep better on May 31, 2019 at 1:29 pm
Vitamin D is the multitasking nutrient that most of us aren’t getting enough of. Studies have shown that it holds the potential to improve performance in your workouts, reduce bloating, and lower the ... […]
via Bing News