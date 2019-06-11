Synthetic polar bear fur for heat insulation

For polar bears, the insulation provided by their fat, skin, and fur is a matter of survival in the frigid Arctic. For engineers, polar bear hair is a dream template for synthetic materials that might lock in heat just as well as the natural version. Now, materials scientists in China have developed such an insulator, reproducing the structure of individual polar bear hairs while scaling toward a material composed of many hairs for real-world applications in the architecture and aerospace sectors.
Their work appears June 6 in the journal Chem.
“Polar bear hair has been evolutionarily optimized to help prevent heat loss in cold and humid conditions, which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator,” says co-senior author Shu-Hong Yu, a professor of chemistry at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC). “By making tube aerogel out of carbon tubes, we can design an analogous elastic and lightweight material that traps heat without degrading noticeably over its lifetime.”
Unlike the hairs of humans or other mammals, polar bear hairs are hollow. Zoomed in under a microscope, each one has a long, cylindrical core punched straight through its center. The shapes and spacing of these cavities have long been known to be responsible for their distinctive white coats. But they also are the source of remarkable heat-holding capacity, water resistance, and stretchiness, all desirable properties to imitate in a thermal insulator.
“The hollow centers limit the movement of heat and also make the individual hairs lightweight, which is one of the most outstanding advantages in materials science,” says Jian-Wei Liu, an associate professor at USTC. To emulate this structure and scale it to a practical size, the research team–additionally co-led by Yong Ni, a mechanical engineering professor at USTC–manufactured millions of hollowed-out carbon tubes, each equivalent to a single strand of hair, and wound them into a spaghetti-like aerogel block.
Compared to other aerogels and insulation components, they found that the polar-bear-inspired hollow-tube design was lighter in weight and more resistant to heat flow. It was also hardly affected by water–a handy feature both for keeping polar bears warm while swimming and for maintaining insulation performance in humid conditions. As a bonus, the new material was extraordinarily stretchy, even more so than the hairs themselves, further boosting its engineering applicability.
Scaling up the manufacturing process to build insulators on the meter scale rather than the centimeter one will be the next challenge for the researchers as they aim for relevant industrial uses. “While our carbon-tube material cannot easily be mass produced at the moment, we expect to overcome these size limitations as we work toward extreme aerospace applications,” says Yu.
Learn more: A polar-bear-inspired material for heat insulation
The Latest on: Synthetic heat insulator
via Google News
The Latest on: Synthetic heat insulator
- Polar bears inspire novel heat insulating material on June 10, 2019 at 12:50 am
Scientists have developed an insulator that mimics the structure of individual ... For engineers, polar bear hair is a dream template for synthetic materials that might lock in heat just as well as ... […]
- Autumn/Winter 2015-2016: News highlights on June 9, 2019 at 7:23 am
Side zippers release excess heat and simplify taking the anorak off and ... Facts: G-Loft Supreme is a high-performance synthetic padding with exceptional insulating properties, even in wet, cold ... […]
- Polar bear fur-inspired insulation is even better than the real thing on June 7, 2019 at 9:15 am
which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator," says Prof. Shu-Hong Yu, co-senior author of a paper on the research. "By making tube aerogel out of carbon tubes, we can design ... […]
- Chinese scientists design heat insulator inspired by polar bear hair on June 6, 2019 at 6:22 pm
which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator," said Yu, the paper's co-senior author. The heat conductivity of the material is even lower than that of dry air, since the air inside ... […]
- Researchers copy off of polar bear fur to create new, powerful insulator on June 6, 2019 at 10:28 am
which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator,” says co-senior author Shu-Hong Yu, a professor of chemistry at the USTC. “By making tube aerogel out of carbon tubes, we can design ... […]
- A polar-bear-inspired material for heat insulation on June 6, 2019 at 8:05 am
which makes it an excellent model for a synthetic heat insulator," says co-senior author Shu-Hong Yu, a professor of chemistry at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC). ... […]
- World's Most Efficient Insulation Made From Synthetic Crystal Could Keep Satellites Pinging From Deepest Space on March 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Deep-space probes and scientific devices in Antarctica could soon get a new form of insulation based on synthetic ... heat-related phonons. Phonons reflected by the new material represent ... […]
- How to Shop for Puffy Jackets on February 28, 2019 at 4:11 am
There are two main types of puffy insulation: down and synthetic (usually made from polyester fibers). I’ve written about both, but here are the abbreviated notes. Pros: The insulating clusters ... ... […]
- Scientists develop first fabric to automatically cool or insulate depending on conditions on February 7, 2019 at 11:46 am
Researchers have engineered a new fabric from synthetic yarn with a carbon nanotube coating that is activated by temperature and humidity, releasing heat in warm humid conditions ... been a material ... […]
- Sneak Peak: Marmot West Rib Parka on February 4, 2019 at 7:16 am
The idea is to minimize the shifting of fill and trap heat within the grid-like channels between ... To ward off wet weather, an additional synthetic insulating and water resistant layer on the ... […]
via Bing News