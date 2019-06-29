Slowing agricultural methane emissions is vital for the ongoing health of the planet and sustaining economies

An international research collaboration has made an important discovery in the quest to help lower global agricultural methane emissions.
The team has identified new processes that control methane production in the stomach (rumen) of sheep and other ruminants.
Specifically, they determined the microbes and enzymes that control supply of hydrogen, the main energy source for methane producing microbes (methanogens).
This discovery is important because scientists can now begin to manipulate the process to reduce methane production from sheep, cattle and deer.
The international study, led by Associate Professor Chris Greening of Monash University’s School of Biological Sciences, also involved researchers from AgResearch, and the Universities of Otago (New Zealand), Illinois (USA) and Hokkaido (Japan). The findings are published in the prestigious International Society for Microbial Ecology Journal.
Associate Professor Greening said: “We’re excited about this research because it has strong potential to lead to new strategies that slow agricultural methane emissions, which will vital for the ongoing health of the planet and sustaining economies like ours.”
Previous research has already shown that microbes play an important role in controlling methane levels. Now for the first time researchers understand why.
The researchers studied two types of sheep – those producing high amounts of methane and those producing less. They found the most active hydrogen-consuming microbes differed between the sheep: methanogens were the main hydrogen users in high emitters, whereas non-methane producers (including acetogens, fumarate, nitrate and sulfate reducers) dominated in low emitters.
Similar analysis of the hydrogen-producing organisms found that one group of microbes, the Clostridia, accounted for most of the activity.
Researchers studied hydrogen production in detail in a representative group called Ruminococcus albus. They showed the organism fine-tuned its metabolism in response to hydrogen levels in sheep and this increased energetic efficiency.
These findings lay the foundation for strategies to reduce methane emissions by controlling hydrogen supply. One strategy is to introduce feed supplements that encourage non-methane producers to outcompete methanogens.
“Controlling the supply of hydrogen to the methanogens will lead to reduced ruminant methane emissions and allow us to divert the hydrogen towards other microbes that we know do not make methane,” Associate Professor Greening said.
Learn more: International research alliance discovers new strategies to reduce global agricultural methane emissions
The Latest on: Agricultural methane emissions
via Google News
The Latest on: Agricultural methane emissions
- Gut Microbe Manipulation Could End Climate-Destroying Sheep Fartson June 28, 2019 at 12:16 pm
“We’re excited about this research because it has strong potential to lead to new strategies that slow agricultural methane emissions, which will vital for the ongoing health of the planet and ... […]
- Manipulating gut microbes in livestock could cut their methane emissionson June 28, 2019 at 12:41 am
Researchers have investigated the gut microbes of sheep to find ways to reduce agricultural methane emissions(Credit: bogdan.hoda/Depositphotos) Fossil fuels cop the brunt of attention for ... […]
- Satellite data offers new hope for taming oil’s methane emissionson June 28, 2019 at 12:39 am
the majority of that from agriculture. It all sounds like bad news, but as scientists become more aware of the particular qualities of methane, it is also becoming clear that it could be much easier ... […]
- UN raises concern over methane release in oil, gas operationson June 27, 2019 at 9:40 pm
According to a report released ahead of the UN Climate Summit in September, the petroleum industry is one of the largest man-made emission sources of methane, alongside agriculture, and waste. ... […]
- Meals from methane: BP Ventures invests $30m in green animal feedon June 27, 2019 at 4:12 pm
Instead, a bacterium called methylococcus is placed in fermentation tanks and fed methane ... the already massive contribution agriculture makes to climate change - estimated to contribute 13 per cent ... […]
- 'We're all in this together': Farming group responds to greenhouse gas emissions reporton June 26, 2019 at 11:47 pm
Total emissions decreased by 0.9 percent between 2007 and 2017, with greenhouse gases emitted by agriculture dropping at a rate of ... However, he said carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels, not ... […]
- Greenhouse gas emissions have barely budged in a decade, new data showson June 26, 2019 at 3:53 pm
the amount of emissions we produce for each million dollars of GDP is in the top third of developed nations, due to the significant amount of methane emitted by agriculture," said Statistic NZ's ... […]
- Mars methane spike, stem-cell clinics and India’s space planson June 26, 2019 at 5:16 am
Record methane level found on Mars NASA’s Curiosity rover last ... and is gearing up for crewless missions to the Sun in mid-2020 and to Venus in mid-2023. Emissions rule The US Environmental ... […]
- Policies to reduce pollution emissions have cut deaths...on June 25, 2019 at 12:07 pm
sulphur dioxide and non-methane volatile organic compounds in the UK had all reduced substantially, by between 58% and 93%, over the 40 years. Emissions of ammonia, which largely come from agriculture ... […]
- Scientists Suggest Turning Methane Into Carbon Dioxide Could Reduce Global Warmingon June 25, 2019 at 7:44 am
Moreover, I can’t see us ever getting to zero methane emissions without negative emissions. We'll never eliminate all emissions from agriculture and industry, even if we stopped eating meat, for ... […]
via Bing News