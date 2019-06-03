Organic laser diodes move from dream to reality for biosensing, displays, healthcare, and optical communications

Organic laser diodes move from dream to reality: Thorough characterization demonstrates lasing by direct electrical stimulation of an organic film is possible, KOALA Tech Inc. founded to further develop the technology
Researchers from Japan have demonstrated that a long-elusive kind of laser diode based on organic semiconductors is indeed possible, paving the way for the further expansion of lasers in applications such as biosensing, displays, healthcare, and optical communications.
Long considered a holy grail in the area of light-emitting devices, organic laser diodes use carbon-based organic materials to emit light instead of the inorganic semiconductors, such as gallium arsenide and gallium nitride, used in traditional devices.
The lasers are in many ways similar to organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), in which a thin layer of organic molecules emits light when electricity is applied. OLEDs have become a popular choice for smartphone displays because of their high efficiency and vibrant colors, which can easily be changed by designing new organic molecules.
Organic laser diodes produce a much purer light enabling additional applications, but they require currents that are magnitudes higher than those used in OLEDs to achieve the lasing process. These extreme conditions caused previously studied devices to break down well before lasing could be observed.
Further complicating progress, previous claims of electrically generated lasing from organic materials turned out to be false on several occasions, with other phenomena being mistaken for lasing because of insufficient characterization.
But now, scientists from the Center for Organic Photonics and Electronics Research (OPERA) at Kyushu University report in the journal Applied Physics Express that they have enough data to convincingly show that organic semiconductor laser diodes have finally been realized.
“I think that many people in the community were doubting whether we would actually one day see the realization of an organic laser diode,” says Atula S. D. Sandanayaka, lead author on the paper, “but by slowing chipping away at the various performance limitations with improved materials and new device structures, we finally did it.”
A critical step in lasing is the injection of a large amount of electrical current into the organic layers to achieve a condition called population inversion. However, the high resistance to electricity of many organic materials makes it difficult to get enough electrical charges in the materials before they heat up and burn out.
On top of that, a variety of loss processes inherent to most organic materials and devices operating under high currents lowers efficiency, pushing the necessary current up even higher.
To overcome these obstacles, the research group led by Prof. Chihaya Adachi used a highly efficient organic light-emitting material (BSBCz) with a relatively low resistance to electricity and a low amount of losses—even when injected with large amounts of electricity. But having the right material alone was not enough.
They also designed a device structure with a grid of insulating material on top of one of the electrodes used to inject electricity into the organic thin films. Such grids—called distributed feedback structures—are known to produce the optical effects required for lasing, but the researchers took it one step farther.
“By optimizing these grids, we could not only obtain the desired optical properties but also control the flow of electricity in the devices and minimize the amount of electricity required to observe lasing from the organic thin film,” says Adachi.
The researchers are so confident in the promise of these new devices that they founded the startup company KOALA Tech Inc.—short for Kyushu Organic Laser Technology Inc.—on March 22, 2019, to accelerate research and overcome the final obstacles remaining for using the organic laser diodes in commercial applications.
The founding members of KOALA Tech Inc., Prof. Chihaya Adachi, Dr. Jean-Charles Ribierre, Dr. Fatima Bencheikh, and Dr. Takashi Fujihara, are now hard at work improving the performance of their organic laser diodes to bring this most advanced organic light-emitting technology to the world.
Learn more: Organic laser diodes move from dream to reality
The Latest on: Organic laser diodes
via Google News
The Latest on: Organic laser diodes
- Organic Laser Diodes Move from Dream to Reality on May 31, 2019 at 8:32 am
Researchers from Japan have demonstrated that a long-elusive kind of laser diode based on organic semiconductors is indeed possible, paving the way for the further expansion of lasers in applications ... […]
- Holy grail of photonic devices achieved with new organic laser tech on May 31, 2019 at 1:06 am
Long considered impossible, a new organic laser diode could have a multitude of uses in biosensing, displays, healthcare and optical communications. A team of researchers in Japan based at Kyushu ... […]
- Realization of high-efficiency fluorescent organic light-emitting diodes with low driving voltage on May 24, 2019 at 2:26 am
Finally, in spite of a lower quantum efficiency, a blue fluorescent organic light-emitting diode having a power efficiency higher ... spectra of the molecules were collected with an LP920 laser flash ... […]
- BMW Laserlights will be celebrating their world premiere as of Fall 2014. Organic Light planned on April 9, 2019 at 5:00 pm
In the laser headlight, the beams of light are bundled together ... BMW innovation in light design: BMW Organic Light – OLEDs open up new avenues for styling. Organic light-emitting diodes, or OLEDs, ... […]
- Princeton Develops Organic Laser on February 19, 2019 at 9:49 pm
Researchers at Princeton University in New Jersey have developed a laser from vacuum-deposited organic thin-film materials. Organic lasers have been eyed for years as a possible replacement for ... […]
- Characterisation of Phosphorescent Organic Light Emitting Diode (PhOLED) Using Photoluminescence and Electroluminescence Spectroscopy on February 18, 2019 at 2:25 am
Daily experiences with organic (carbon based) materials ... A Xenon lamp was used to measure photoluminescence for steady state spectra and a 445 nm pulsed diode laser with variable pulse width ... […]
- Organic Diode Laser Goes Electric on December 30, 2018 at 6:52 pm
Record-small electrically pumped microlasers have been epitaxially grown on industry standard (001) silicon substrates. Continuous-wave lasing up to 100 degrees Celsius was demonstrated at 1.3 μm... ... […]
- A new member of laser diode family: Electrically pumped organic semiconductor laser on December 18, 2017 at 6:34 am
Organic light emitting diode (OLED) has entered the industrialization stage as a kind of advanced display technology. Low-cost organic semiconductor materials belong to four-level laser system that ... […]
- A Curious Quirk Brings Organic Diode Lasers One Step Closer on November 21, 2017 at 8:41 am
“It’s usually not a big leap to turn a light emitting diode (LED) into a laser. You essentially just add mirrors and drive it harder,” said Chris Giebink, assistant professor of electrical engineering ... […]
- A curious quirk brings organic diode lasers one step closer on November 20, 2017 at 8:53 am
These diode lasers use inorganic semiconductors grown in elaborate high vacuum systems. Now, a team of researchers from Penn State and Princeton University have taken a big step toward creating a ... […]
via Bing News