Imperial academics have developed low-cost, smartphone-linked, eco-friendly spoilage sensors for meat and fish packaging.
These sensors are cheap enough that we hope supermarkets could use them within three years – Dr Firat GüderDepartment of Bioengineering
The researchers say the new sensors could help detect spoilage and reduce food waste for supermarkets and consumers.
One in three UK consumers throw away food solely because it reaches the use-by date, but sixty per cent (4.2 million tonnes) of the £12.5 billion-worth of food we throw away each year is safe to eat.
These new laboratory prototype sensors, developed at Imperial College London, cost two US cents each to make. Known as ‘paper-based electrical gas sensors’ (PEGS), they detect spoilage gases like ammonia and trimethylamine in meat and fish products.
The sensor data can be read by smartphones, so that people can hold their phone up to the packaging to see whether the food is safe to eat.
Dr Firat Güder‘s team at Imperial’s Department of Bioengineering, made the sensors by printing carbon electrodes onto readily available cellulose paper.
The materials are biodegradable and nontoxic, so they don’t harm the environment and are safe to use in food packaging. The sensors are combined with ‘near field communication (NFC)’ tags – a series of microchips that can be read by nearby mobile devices.
During laboratory testing on packaged fish and chicken, PEGS picked up trace amounts of spoilage gases quickly and more accurately than existing sensors, at a fraction of their price.
The researchers say the sensors could also eventually replace the ‘use-by’ date – a less reliable indicator of freshness and edibility. Lower costs for retailers may also eventually lower the cost of food for consumers.
Dr Güder said: “Although they’re designed to keep us safe, use-by dates can lead to edible food being thrown away. In fact, use-by dates are not completely reliable in terms of safety as people often get sick from foodborne diseases due to poor storage, even when an item is within its use-by.
“Citizens want to be confident that their food is safe to eat, and to avoid throwing food away unnecessarily because they aren’t able to judge its safety. These sensors are cheap enough that we hope supermarkets could use them within three years.
“Our vision is to use PEGS in food packaging to reduce unnecessary food waste and the resulting plastic pollution.”
Learn more: Food freshness sensors could replace ‘use-by’ dates to cut food waste
The Latest on: Spoilage sensors
via Google News
The Latest on: Spoilage sensors
- Researchers discover sensors which can detect food spoilage on June 6, 2019 at 9:41 pm
Washington DC , June 6 : A recent study discovered new sensors which could help in detecting food spoilage and reduce wastage of food for supermarkets and consumers. The laboratory prototype sensors ... […]
- Sensors Detect Food Freshness to Replace Use-By Dates on June 6, 2019 at 8:49 am
Researchers at Imperial College in London hope to change that practice. They have developed paper-based electrical gas sensors, called PEGS, which can detect spoilage gases like ammonia and ... […]
- Fresh food sensors scanned by smartphones could replace use-by-dates, say scientists on June 5, 2019 at 1:34 pm
Use-by-dates may have had their day as scientists develop the first ever commercially viable food fresh sensors to spot spoilage and reduce waste. One in three UK consumers throw away food when it ... […]
- Mobile app could replace use-by-dates to cut down on waste and food poisoning, researchers say on June 5, 2019 at 9:47 am
Bioengineers have created “paper-based” sensors that can be printed onto food packaging to detect spoilage gases like ammonia and trimethylamine in meat and fish products. Consumers can then scan ... […]
- Food freshness sensors could replace ‘use-by’ dates to cut food waste on June 5, 2019 at 6:01 am
Imperial academics have developed low-cost, smartphone-linked, eco-friendly spoilage sensors for meat and fish packaging. These sensors are cheap enough that we hope supermarkets could use them within ... […]
- Phone sensors could replace use-by dates on food on June 5, 2019 at 5:43 am
These sensors are cheap enough that we hope supermarkets could use them within three years.” The disposable and biodegradable “spoilage sensors” can be made using cellulose paper and a ballpoint pen ... […]
- PEGS sensors aim to cut food waste on June 5, 2019 at 5:06 am
Sensors that detect spoilage gases emitted by food could help reduce the approximately £12.5bn worth of edible produce thrown away annually in the UK. PEGS tested on real meat and fish products (Image ... […]
- Sensors that cost PENCE to produce can detect gasses from spoiled meat and fish on June 5, 2019 at 1:00 am
Existing food spoilage sensors are not commonly used because they are either too expensive, often comprising a quarter of overall packaging costs, or too difficult to understand. Colour-changing ... […]
- Sensor to indicate milk spoilage on May 8, 2019 at 4:58 am
Scientists develop sensor to detect spoiled milk. Scientists are confident that they can succeed and help improve food safety and shelf life for consumers. (Photo: Representational/Pexels) Washington: ... […]
- Sensor to indicate milk spoilage on May 8, 2019 at 4:58 am
Washington: Researchers have developed a sensor that can tell if milk is still fresh or has gone stale. The sensor consists of chemically coated nanoparticles that react to the gas produced by milk ... […]
via Bing News