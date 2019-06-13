Lifesaving opioid antidotes at lower cost

Overdose from opiates has skyrocketed. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The high cost of antidotes such as NARCAN® prevents many first responders from having access to lifesaving antidotes when they need it most.
Researchers at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center have identified a new method of producing these compounds using a microorganism discovered in a waste stream associated with the processing of opium poppy. This green chemistry process has the potential to greatly reduce the cost of the antidote drugs as well as decrease chemicals currently used that result in large amounts of harmful waste. Details of the discovery were published as the cover story in the journal Nature Sustainability: “Enzyme morphinan N-demethylase for more sustainable opiate processing”.
“Enzymes perform reactions at efficiencies that surpass synthetic chemistry, thereby reducing the cost and impact of drug production on the environment. We work now to optimize production levels of the enzyme to a scale sufficient for industrial processes. Greener manufacturing would make a difference in people’s lives,” said Megan Augustin, lead author and research associate in the Kutchan lab at the Danforth Center.
Naturally occurring opiates, such as morphine and thebaine, are produced in poppy species. Thebaine is converted into painkillers and opiate addiction treatments, the latter requiring a chemical reaction called N-demethylation. Current opiate N-demethylation utilizes noxious reagents, resulting in harmful waste. One way to make opiate production more sustainable is to use enzymes rather than chemicals. Microorganisms provide a rich source of enzymes useful for metabolizing unique compounds in their environment. Augustin and her colleagues probed an opium processing waste stream sample to identify an organism capable of catalyzing opiate N-demethylation. To identify a biocatalyst, a sludge sample was subjected to minimal medium containing thebaine as the sole carbon source. This led to the discovery of Thebainfresser, a Methylobacterium that metabolizes opiates by removing the N-methyl group. N-demethylation was induced following growth in minimal medium, a characteristic that led to discovery of the underlying gene MND(morphinan N-demethylase). The enzyme MND was found to be robust and versatile, N-demethylating structurally diverse substrates at varying temperatures and pH levels. In addition, MND tolerated selected organic solvents and maintained activity when immobilized. These properties make it an attractive candidate for further development for pharmaceutical manufacture.
Learn more: NEW RESEARCH REVEALS SUSTAINABLE METHOD TO PRODUCE LIFESAVING OPIATE ANTIDOTES AT A REDUCED COST
The Latest on: Opioid antidotes
via Google News
The Latest on: Opioid antidotes
- New method produces opiate antidotes using microorganism found in opium poppy waste on June 12, 2019 at 7:02 am
Overdose from opiates has skyrocketed. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The high cost of antidotes such as ... […]
- Study Debunks Theory That Legalized Marijuana Helps Prevent Opioid Deaths on June 11, 2019 at 10:01 pm
In the opioid crisis, dozens of forces are playing out across the nation in different ways. How widely available is the overdose antidote naloxone? Who has insurance? How broadly does insurance cover ... […]
- Sustainable method to produce lifesaving opiate antidotes at reduced cost on June 11, 2019 at 12:28 pm
Overdose from opiates has skyrocketed. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. The high cost of antidotes such as ... […]
- Medical Pot Laws Are Not an Antidote to U.S. Opioid Deaths, Study Finds on June 11, 2019 at 11:12 am
A new study shoots down the notion that medical marijuana laws can prevent opioid overdose deaths, challenging a favorite talking point of legal pot advocates. Researchers reexamined a 2014 analysis ... […]
- OD antidote giveaway planned for 1 day in June in N.J. Here’s where to find it in Warren County. on June 11, 2019 at 10:29 am
First responders in New Jersey used naloxone to reverse opioid overdoses 16,000 times last year. Residents can get their hands on it for free one day this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced. ... […]
- Study: Half of people who misuse opioids also binge drink on June 11, 2019 at 8:03 am
RELATED Opioid antidote naloxone often isn't available at pharmacies, study says Strategies to slow down prescription opioid use could include to the CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic ... […]
- New initiative in opioid battle on June 11, 2019 at 1:05 am
Sessions will center on the use of naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, and information about recovery options for families. The coalition’s emergence taps into a wellspring of community-based and ... […]
- Making medical marijuana legal does not prevent fatal opioid overdoses, study says on June 10, 2019 at 9:20 pm
In the opioid crisis, dozens of forces are playing out across the nation in different ways. Among them: How widely available is the overdose antidote naloxone? Who has medical insurance, and does it ... […]
- Free opioid overdose antidote available at NJ pharmacies June 18 on June 8, 2019 at 3:58 am
TRENTON – Residents of New Jersey will be able to obtain free naloxone on June 18 at several local pharmacies as part of the governor's initiative to combat the opioid crisis, the state announced ... […]
- Opioid antidote naloxone often isn't available at pharmacies, study says on June 7, 2019 at 1:22 pm
Even though the drug naloxone can be a lifesaving antidote to an opioid overdose, researchers in Philadelphia report that only a third of drugstores in that city carried it. What's more, although ... […]
via Bing News