Creating multi-junction solar cells from inexpensive off-the-shelf components

Multi-junction solar cells are both the most efficient type of solar cell on the market today and the most expensive type of solar cell to produce. In a proof-of-concept paper, researchers from North Carolina State University detail a new approach for creating multi-junction solar cells using off-the-shelf components, resulting in lower cost, high-efficiency solar cells for use in multiple applications.
Multi-junction, or stacked, solar cells are currently the most efficient cells on the market, converting up to 45% of the solar energy they absorb into electricity. The cells are constructed by stacking semiconductors with varying bandgaps on top of one another, thereby allowing the cell to absorb differing wavelengths of solar radiation. However, these cells are much more expensive to produce than less efficient thin solar films.
“We want to create high efficiency solar cells at a reasonable cost,” says Salah Bedair, Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NC State and lead author of the research. “Silicon-based thin solar cells are very popular because the material has around 20% efficiency and the cells cost about 1/10th what a multi-junction solar cell costs. And other low cost, lower efficiency materials are gaining popularity as well. If we could create stacked solar cells using this existing technology we would be well on our way to reaching our goal.”
However, you cannot merely stack different solar cells on top of each other – the different materials are structurally incompatible, and so charges cannot pass through them to be collected. To solve that problem in current multi-junction solar cells heavily doped metals are used to create a tunnel junction between the various layers – adding significant expense and complexity to the multi-junction solar cell’s creation.
Bedair and his team developed a simpler approach, utilizing intermetallic bonding to bond solar cells made of different materials. In a proof-of-concept, the team stacked an off-the-shelf gallium arsenide solar cell on top of a silicon solar cell.
“In multi-junction solar cells the tunnel junction enables electric connectivity by acting as a metal-to-metal connection,” Bedair says. “In our system, indium serves as a shortcut to that. The existing metal contacts of the individual cells are covered with indium films. The indium films bond to themselves easily at room temperature under low pressure. The result is a solar cell made of two different materials that is mechanically stacked and electrically connected.
“With this technique we are able to take advantage of inexpensive, off-the-shelf solutions without having to develop all new technology. Manufacturers could simply tweak their existing products slightly to increase their efficiency in multi-junction solar cells, rather than having to create new products.”
A patent application has been submitted for the work. The authors are interested in collaborating with potential academic and industry partners.
Learn more: Researchers Create Multi-Junction Solar Cells from Off-the-Shelf Components
The Latest on: Multi-junction solar cells
via Google News
The Latest on: Multi-junction solar cells
- Solar Cells Made with Off-the-Shelf Componentson June 25, 2019 at 9:36 pm
Multi-junction solar cells are both the most efficient type of solar cell on the market today and the most expensive type of solar cell to produce. In a proof-of-concept paper, researchers from North ... […]
- HyperSolar Extends Research Agreement with University of Iowaon June 25, 2019 at 9:45 am
Focus of research to be on finalizing commercial processes for GEN 1 and further development of GEN 2 multi-junction nanoparticles ... that will integrate the essential components of the solar ... […]
- Creating Multi-junction Solar Cells Off-the-shelfon June 25, 2019 at 2:37 am
North Carolina State University team make lower cost, high-efficiency solar cells for use in multiple applications Multi-junction solar cells are both the most efficient type of solar cell on the ... […]
- Global Multi-junction Solar Collector Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2016-2022on May 5, 2019 at 11:18 pm
Multi-junction Solar Cell is one of the best technologies for achieving a high sunlight to electricity conversion ratio. Theoretically, an infinite-junction cell can obtain a maximum power conversion ... […]
- Spectrolab claims record efficiency for new solar cellon April 9, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Spectrolab has achieved a record 37.8 percent efficiency with a new multi-junction solar cell (not pictured) (Photo: Shutterstock) Spectrolab, a Boeing subsidiary known for the manufacture of solar ... […]
- Advanced solar cells deliver high efficiency, reduced costs for spaceon March 18, 2019 at 2:49 pm
A collaborative effort between the AFRL Materials and Manufacturing and Space Vehicles Directorates, the Space Industrial Base Working Group and SolAero Technologies has resulted in state-of-the art, ... […]
- Triple-junction solar cell design could break 50 percent conversion barrieron January 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm
The current world record for triple-junction solar cell efficiency is 44 percent ... and MicroLink Devices Inc. has led to a multi-junction photovoltaic cell design that could break the 50 percent ... […]
- Fraunhofer ISE achieves efficiency record for silicon multi-junction cellon January 8, 2019 at 4:39 am
Researchers at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute have achieved a record 22.3% efficiency for a silicon based, multi-junction solar cell, through advances made in tandem cells. Researchers have been ... […]
- The Next Wave Of Solar Tech Is Hereon December 11, 2018 at 5:52 am
Concentrated photovoltaics utilizes a combination of lenses and curved mirrors to focus the natural sunlight it gathers onto compact and extremely efficient multi-junction solar cells, and often comes ... […]
- Thin, Flexible New Solar Cells Could Soon Line Your Shirton November 19, 2018 at 6:00 am
These combination or “multi-junction” cells have already hit efficiencies above 40 percent—twice that of a traditional solar panel on the market today. “The most important thing to getting this ... […]
via Bing News