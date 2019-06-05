Boosting research into development and regenerative medicine with a major stem cell discovery

Expanded Potential Stem Cell lines of pig and human cells established
A new approach has enabled researchers to create Expanded Potential Stem Cells (EPSCs) of both pig and human cells. These stem cells have the features of the very first cells in the developing embryo, and can develop into any type of cell. The research from LKS Faculty of Medicine of The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), the Wellcome Sanger Institute, and the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut in Germany offers incredible potential for studying human development and regenerative medicine.
The study published in Nature Cell Biology today (3rd June) is the first time scientists have been able to derive stem cells from early pig embryos. Domestic pigs have great potential for biomedical research because of their genetic and anatomical similarities to humans, including comparable organ sizes. Being able to genetically-modify pig stem cells will also be beneficial for animal health and food production.
Stem cells have the ability to develop into other cell types, and existing stem cell lines are already extremely useful for research into development, disease and treatments. However, currently available types of stem cell lines have limitations, and until now it has also not been possible to create embryonic stem cells from pigs and many other farm animals.
“Scientists have been attempting to derive porcine embryonic stem cells for decades without much success. With our Expanded Potential Stem Cell technology, we have now successfully derived and characterised stem cells from porcine preimplantation embryos. We have also established similar human stem cells. Our study represents a significant advance in stem cell research.”
Professor Pentao Liu, the leader of the study from the School of Biomedical Sciences and Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Consortium, HKUMed, and previously of the Wellcome Sanger Institute
Since human EPSCs can produce large numbers of placenta cells – called trophoblasts – they offer new opportunities to investigate pregnancy complications such as pre-eclampsia and miscarriages.
EPSCs come from culturing cells from the earliest stage of development, when the fertilised egg has only divided into 4 or 8 cells and the cells retain some totipotency – the ability to produce all cell types.
“These EPSC stem cells possess developmental potency that is not generally seen in conventional embryonic or induced pluripotent stem cells. They have the potential to produce all embryonic and extra-embryonic cell lines – including those in the placenta and yolk sac, turning back the development clock to the very earliest cell type. These cells will enable researchers to study early embryonic development, miscarriage and developmental disorders.”
Dr Xuefui Gao, a first author on the paper from HKUMed, and previously from the Wellcome Sanger Institute
The first EPSCs were created in 2017, when the group targeted key molecular pathways during very early development in mice. At these very earliest embryonic developmental stages, mammalian species are very similar and the cells are like a blank sheet of paper. This study has shown that it is possible to use the same approach to create human EPSCs and also to establish EPSCs from pigs – mammals that had previously been elusive to stem cell researchers.
“Our porcine EPSCs isolated from pig embryos are the first well-characterized pig cell lines worldwide. EPSC’s great potential to develop into any type of cell provides important implications for developmental biology, regenerative medicine, organ transplantation, disease modelling, and screening for drugs.”
Dr Monika Nowak-Imialek, an author on the paper from the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI) in Germany
Learn more: Major stem cell discovery to boost research into development and regenerative medicine
The Latest on: Stem cells
via Google News
The Latest on: Stem cells
- FDA Obtains Permanent Injunction Against US Stem Cell on June 4, 2019 at 6:18 pm
A US District Court granted a permanent injunction requiring US Stem Cell Clinic to stop marketing adipose-derived stem cell treatments, which have been associated with severe complications in ... […]
- FDA scores victory in lawsuit to regulate stem cell treatments on June 4, 2019 at 3:41 pm
June 4 (UPI) --A federal judge in Florida has handed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a victory in a case seeking to prevent unproven stem cell treatments from being used on patients. The Monday ... […]
- FDA wins case against Florida stem cell clinic that harmed three women's vision on June 4, 2019 at 10:16 am
The Food and Drug Administration has won a federal judge's backing for its efforts to crack down on the rapidly growing stem cell industry that promises all kinds of unproven treatments for serious ... […]
- Stem cell patch may help repair damage caused by heart attacks on June 4, 2019 at 4:10 am
Heart patches could provide a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people after a heart attack. The patches are grown in a lab and could one day provide a way to help repair damaged hearts. Each ... […]
- Hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell proliferation and differentiation requires the trithorax protein Ash2l on June 4, 2019 at 2:23 am
Cell identity is defined by differential gene expression 1,2. This is achieved by the coordinated action of transcription factors and cofactors that control chromatin accessibility and the recruitment ... […]
- Backing the FDA, a federal judge delivers a blow against bogus stem cell clinics on June 4, 2019 at 1:35 am
In an important ruling protecting public health, a federal judge in Miami on Monday backed the Food and Drug Administration in its campaign to rein in stem cell clinics offering unproven and ... […]
- Stem cell patches could help mend hearts after heart attack on June 3, 2019 at 10:00 pm
The patches contain up to 50m human stem cells programmed to turn into working heart muscle cells. Photograph: British Heart Foundation/PA Scientists have developed heart patches that could benefit ... […]
- FDA wins major victory in campaign against stem cell clinic on June 3, 2019 at 8:36 pm
(CNN)The US Food and Drug Administration won a major legal victory in its ongoing effort to crack down on clinics marketing bogus and potentially hazardous stem cell products. On Monday, a federal ... […]
- F.D.A. Can Act Against Stem Cell Clinic, Judge Rules on June 3, 2019 at 7:43 pm
A federal judge on Monday struck a blow against the rapidly growing stem cell industry, ruling for the Food and Drug Administration in its efforts to halt treatments by U.S. Stem Cell, a clinic in ... […]
- FDA wins groundbreaking case against for-profit stem cell company on June 3, 2019 at 4:10 pm
In a decision expected to send a chill through the booming stem cell industry, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Food and Drug Administration on Monday in a lawsuit against a Florida-based stem ... […]
via Bing News