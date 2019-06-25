Any single hair from anywhere on the human body can be used to identify a person.
This conclusion is one of the key findings from a nearly year-long study by a team of researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL) Forensic Science Center (FSC) and Michigan State University.
The team’s study, published in Scientific Reports, a journal of Nature Magazine, could provide an important new avenue of evidence for law enforcement authorities in sexual assault cases
In 2016, FSC scientists developed the first-ever biological identification method that exploits the information encoded in the proteins of human hair from people’s heads. This forensic science breakthrough provides a second science-based, statistically validated way to identify people and link individuals to evidence in addition to DNA profiling.
“This new paper focuses on elucidating more of the hair protein chemistry and its effects on the protein marker identification,” said chemist Fanny Chu, the paper’s lead author, a graduate student at Michigan State University and a Livermore Graduate Scholar, a program that allows Ph.D. students to work on their thesis at LLNL.
“We’ve already shown that we can use human hair from people’s heads for identifying people. Now the question arises: Can you get the same identification information from hair in other body locations?
“In this paper, we studied arm and pubic hair compared with head hair. We found that arm and pubic hair essentially give us the same information as head hair,” Chu continued.
It is anticipated by the LLNL-Michigan State team that the “real relevance” of their research could come in helping law enforcement authorities investigate sexual assault cases, said paper co-author and FSC chemist Deon Anex.
“Pubic hair from an assailant can often be found during an examination of a sexual assault victim. Because of this research, the analysis of protein identification markers in such pubic hair could someday be used as evidence in criminal cases,” Anex said.
Based on the protein content of the hairs, the forensic scientists indicated that they also can determine whether an individual hair is from a person’s head, arm or pubic area.
The Latest on: Biological identification
via Google News
The Latest on: Biological identification
- Biological Seed Treatment Market Worth $1,251.4 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2017 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarketson June 24, 2019 at 10:04 am
Thus, the use of biological seed treatments in soybean crops is expected ... The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, ... […]
- Athletes should compete as their biological genderon June 23, 2019 at 12:13 am
athletes must compete as their biological gender. Three female high school track athletes in Connecticut have filed a federal complaint over a statewide policy that requires students to be treated ... […]
- Cancer Biological Therapy Market Expansion to be Persistent during 2019-2025on June 21, 2019 at 11:46 am
Global Cancer Biological Therapy Product Types In-Depth ... research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also ... […]
- How to identify weeds and invasive species vs. ornamental plantson June 20, 2019 at 3:00 am
I am having a terrible time keeping up with the weeds in my garden this year. Is there a biological difference between a weed and an ornamental plant? The staff at the Garden is also dealing with a ... […]
- Characterizing building blocks of resource constrained biological networkson June 19, 2019 at 5:31 pm
Identification of motifs–recurrent and statistically significant patterns–in biological networks is the key to understand the design principles, and to infer governing mechanisms of biological systems ... […]
- High school girl files federal complaint for having to race boys who identify as ‘girls’on June 19, 2019 at 11:46 am
If the two boys who identify as girls had not been allowed to compete as ... Since the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference implemented a protocol "that allows biological males who claim a ... […]
- Biological Drugs Market 2019: Size, Industry Share, Approaches and Forecast By 2024 - Market Research Engineon June 19, 2019 at 7:33 am
The Biological Drugs Market is segmented on the lines of its ... Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies. ... […]
- Study finds any single hair from the human body can be used for identificationon June 19, 2019 at 5:06 am
FSC scientists developed the first-ever biological identification method that exploits the information encoded in the proteins of human hair from people's heads. This forensic science breakthrough ... […]
- Genetic similarity of biological samples to counter bio-hacking of DNA-sequencing functionalityon June 18, 2019 at 2:29 am
This article proposes to use genetic similarity of biological samples to identify material that has been generated for bio-hacking. We considered freely available genetic data from 506 mammary, ... […]
- Researchers identify the source of asymmetry in RNA-DNA hybridson June 13, 2019 at 7:01 am
Done in collaboration with the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) and the Institute for Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia (IQAC, CSIC), the study analyzed the source and biological consequences of ... […]
via Bing News