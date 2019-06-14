A vaccine that could protect against Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive memory disorder that affects nearly one in three seniors and is on the rise, currently affecting 43 million people worldwide.
Behind the memory impairments, there is a perfect storm of destruction in the brain, stemming in part from accumulations of a protein called tau. Normally a stabilizing structure inside of neurons, tau can accumulate in long tangles that disrupt the ability of neurons to communicate with one another.
University of New Mexico researchers have developed a vaccine that could prevent the formation of the tau tangles and potentially prevent the cognitive decline typically seen in Alzheimer’s patients.
In a paper published last week in NPJ Vaccines, the team reported it had engineered a vaccine using virus-like particles (VLPs, for short) that eliminated the tau tangles in mice that had been bred to develop symptoms like those affecting human Alzheimer’s patients.
“We’re excited by these findings, because they seem to suggest that we can use the body’s own immune system to make antibodies against these tangles, and that these antibodies actually bind and clear these tau tangles,” said Nicole Maphis, a PhD candidate in UNM’s Biomedical Sciences Graduate Program.
Maphis, working in the lab of Kiran Bhaskar, PhD, an associate professor in UNM’s Department of Molecular Genetics & Microbiology, found that when the vaccine was given to mice, they developed antibodies that cleared the tau protein from their brains – and the response lasted for months.
Then, she tested the animals in a battery of maze-like tests. Mice receiving the vaccination performed remarkably better than those that hadn’t. MRI scans showed that the vaccinated animals had less brain shrinkage, suggesting that the vaccine prevented neurons from dying.
Maphis also found significantly fewer tangles in both the cortex and the hippocampus – areas in the brain that are important for learning and memory, and which are destroyed in Alzheimer’s.
“These results confirm that targeting tau tangles using a vaccine intervention could rescue memory impairments and prevent neurons from dying,” Maphis said.
The vaccine was created with help from UNM scientists David Peabody and Bryce Chackerian. The pair helped pioneer the use of VLPs to create vaccines targeting dengue virus, hepatitis B, human papillomavirus and amyloid beta protein (which is also present in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients).
VLPs are derived from viruses that have their genomes removed, leaving only their outer protein shell. Lacking a genome, they’re unable to reproduce, but the body’s immune system still recognizes them as foreign invaders and manufactures antibodies to neutralize the proteins attached to their surface. In this case, a portion of tau protein on the surface of the VLP triggers an immune response, leading to the elimination of the tau tangles.
Going forward, Bhaskar hopes to obtain funding to commercialize this vaccine in order to create an injection that could potentially be tested in human patients. However, moving a drug from bench to bedside can cost millions of dollars and take decades.
By partnering with AgilVax, Inc., a company formed to commercialize the VLP technology, and STC.UNM (UNM’s technology commercialization arm), Bhaskar hopes to receive funding from a federal Small Business Innovation Research grant to help move the research project forward.
The Latest on: Alzheimer’s vaccine
via Google News
The Latest on: Alzheimer’s vaccine
- Alzheimer’s Disease Vaccine Developed on June 13, 2019 at 4:44 pm
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an insurmountable epidemic will hit the U.S. by 2050, affecting 13.8 million Americans. Consistent research over the years has not yielded much potential. Not ... […]
- Researchers develop a vaccine that could in hopes prevent Alzheimer's on June 13, 2019 at 1:10 pm
Alzheimer's affects one in three senior citizens and it is on the rise affecting around 45 million people worldwide. ... […]
- Researchers have long dreamed of an Alzheimer's vaccine. Now it may finally be within reach on June 12, 2019 at 4:28 pm
A cure for Alzheimer’s Disease does not exist just yet, but researchers at the University of New Mexico (UNM) are one step closer to finding one. Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive memory disorder, ... […]
- New Vaccine Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s on June 12, 2019 at 4:15 pm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A vaccine that could protect against Alzheimer’s disease may be heading for clinical trials. “I really wanted to take this as a challenge to see if we could develop any ... […]
- Study reveals Alzheimer’s vaccine protected mice from impairment on June 12, 2019 at 3:51 pm
Researchers have announced the development of a vaccine that may prevent the formation of tau accumulation in the brain, in particular the tau tangles implicated in the development of Alzheimer’s ... […]
- An Alzheimer’s Vaccine Won’t Be Approved Anytime Soon, Here’s Why on June 12, 2019 at 3:47 pm
Ignore those headlines that promise a vaccine for Alzheimer’s disease in the near future. Share on Pinterest New research studied a vaccine that was effective in mice, not people. Getty Images Close ... […]
- Researchers develop vaccine that could protect against Alzheimer's disease on June 12, 2019 at 11:30 am
The University of New Mexico researchers have developed a vaccine that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Nicole Maphis and Kiran Bhaskar found that when the vaccine was given to mice, they developed ... […]
- Researchers make progress on Alzheimer's vaccine on June 11, 2019 at 3:48 pm
ALBUQUERQUE (CBS) Some promising news for people who fear developing Alzheimer's disease. Researchers have developed a vaccine that could protect against the disease and say it's only a matter of time ... […]
- Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice on June 11, 2019 at 1:42 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A team of researchers at the University of New Mexico is developing a new vaccine that they hope will be able to prevent Alzheimer's disease in humans after seeing promising ... […]
- An Alzheimer’s vaccine? Scientists say they created one that has promise on June 11, 2019 at 11:24 am
The Mayo Clinic takes a look at new developments in Alzheimer's research, giving new ways to diagnose and treat the illness earlier. By Scientists at the University of New Mexico say they have ... […]
via Bing News