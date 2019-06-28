A robotic gripping arm that uses engineered bacteria to “taste” for a specific chemical has been developed by engineers at the University of California, Davis, and Carnegie Mellon University. The gripper is a proof-of-concept for biologically-based soft robotics.
“Our long-term vision is about building a synthetic microbiota for soft robots that can help with repair, energy generation or biosensing of the environment,” said Cheemeng Tan, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at UC Davis. The work was published June 26 in the journal Science Robotics.
Soft robotics uses lightweight, flexible and soft materials to create machines that match the versatility of living things, and soft robot designs often draw inspiration form nature. Adding actual living cells to soft robots brings scientists another step closer to creating biological-mechanical hybrid machines.
“By combining our work in flexible electronics and robotic skin with synthetic biology, we are closer to future breakthroughs like soft biohybrid robots that can adapt their abilities to sense, feel and move in response to changes in their environmental conditions,” said Carmel Majidi, a co-author and associate professor of mechanical engineering at CMU.
Biosensing with engineered bacteria
The new device uses a biosensing module based on E. coli bacteria engineered to respond to the chemical IPTG by producing a fluorescent protein. The bacterial cells reside in wells with a flexible, porous membrane that allows chemicals to enter but keeps the cells inside. This biosensing module is built into the surface of a flexible gripper on a robotic arm, so the gripper can “taste” the environment through its fingers.
When IPTG crosses the membrane into the chamber, the cells fluoresce and electronic circuits inside the module detect the light. The electrical signal travels to the gripper’s control unit, which can decide whether to pick something up or release it.
As a test, the gripper was able to check a laboratory water bath for IPTG then decide whether or not to place an object in the bath.
So far, this biohybrid bot can only taste one thing and it’s difficult to design systems that can detect changing concentrations, Tan said. Another challenge is to maintain a stable population of microbes in, or on, a robot — comparable to the microbiome or ecosystem of bacteria and fungi that live in or on our own bodies and carry out many useful functions for us.
Biohybrid systems potentially offer more flexibility than conventional robotics, he said. Bacteria could be engineered for different functions on the robot: detecting chemicals, making polymers for repairs or generating energy, for example.
Learn more: Robot Arm Tastes With Engineered Bacteria
The Latest on: Biologically-based soft robotics
via Google News
The Latest on: Biologically-based soft robotics
- Robot Arm Tastes With Engineered Bacteriaon June 27, 2019 at 6:54 am
The gripper is a proof-of-concept for biologically-based soft robotics. “Our long-term vision is about building a synthetic microbiota for soft robots that can help with repair, energy generation or ... […]
- Researchers create a soft robotic arm that tastes using bacteriaon June 27, 2019 at 6:39 am
The robotic gripper arm is a proof-of-concept for biologically-based soft robots. Researcher Cheemeng Tan ... energy generation, or biosensing. Soft robotics is an area of significant research and aim ... […]
- Robot arm can 'taste' chemicals using bacteriaon June 26, 2019 at 11:10 pm
The gripper, developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis and Carnegie Mellon University in the US, is a proof-of-concept for biologically-based soft robotics. "Our long-term vision ... […]
- Robot arm tastes with engineered bacteria (w/video)on June 26, 2019 at 12:41 pm
The gripper is a proof-of-concept for biologically-based soft robotics. "Our long-term vision is about building a synthetic microbiota for soft robots that can help with repair, energy generation or ... […]
- Waupun Wastewater Utilities to Host Open House Event, Featuring The CLEARAS Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR™) Systemon May 23, 2019 at 5:00 pm
The facility, located at 501 Fond du Lac Street incorporates the CLEARAS® Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR™) system, a chemical-free and biologically-based water treatment technology used ... […]
- Shifting focus from life extension to 'healthspan' extensionon September 17, 2018 at 4:07 pm
"There's been a lot of focus in the news lately about what is the maximum human lifespan, with some researchers claiming that it has the potential to be infinite, but there is a biologically based ... […]
- How maggots are influencing the future of roboticson September 1, 2016 at 5:05 pm
What can software designers and ICT specialists learn from maggots? Quite a lot, it would appear. Through understanding how complex learning processes in simple organisms work, EU-funded scientists ... […]
- How maggots are influencing the future of roboticson September 1, 2016 at 5:00 pm
‘We have also developed a soft robot maggot, but it has been difficult to control its movement. Biologically-based learning could be the answer, and we firmly believe that such robots have potential ... […]
- How maggots are influencing the future of roboticson September 1, 2016 at 5:00 pm
What can software designers and ICT specialists learn from maggots? Quite a lot ... "We have also developed a soft robot maggot, but it has been difficult to control its movement. Biologically-based ... […]
- New method shrinks metastatic ovarian cancer and reduces chemotherapy doseon February 2, 2015 at 9:08 am
It shows that biologically-based inhibitors of angiogenesis work ... Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. "New method shrinks metastatic ovarian cancer and reduces chemotherapy ... […]
via Bing News