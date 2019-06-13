A promising new organism for the bio-refining of brown macroalgae which can replace starch-crop biomass

- Professor Gyoo Yeol Jung and his research team utilized algae that grow three times faster than starch crops and succeeded in producing biofuel and biochemicals
- They developed a new artificial microorganism as a microbial platform for the biorefinery of brown macroalgae which is possible to accelerate biochemical production rate
The biorefinery technology uses biomass as a feedstock and converts it to energy and other beneficial byproducts. It is drawing attention as an eco-friendly and sustainable technology to prepare for depletion of fossil fuels. However, the types of biomass that can be used for this technology are very limited. Starch crops such as corns are utilized as biomass (mainly glucose), but they are easily consumed by microorganism. Such processes have limitations in satisfying the growing demands of bioproducts, for example, the consumption of food resources and limited cultivation capabilities.
To overcome such limitations, the joint research team of POSTECH and Seoul National University developed a new microorganism, which they named as Vibrio sp. dhg. In their study, they successfully demonstrated that Vibrio sp. dhg can be a promising microbial platform for the biorefinery of brown macroalgae which can replace starch-crop biomass. Their research is published in the latest publication of the world-renowned journal, Nature Communications on June 6th, 2019.
Continuing efforts on studying utilization of non-edible biomass have been made and brown macroalgae have been suggested as an alternative feedstock. Brown macroalgae grow two to three times faster than the starch crops and only require light and seawater to grow. Although they are only consumed in a few countries such as Korea, they are not eaten in most of the countries. Because of these advantages, they seem to be a reasonable alternative choice. However, there was no industrial microorganism that can easily metabolize polysaccharides like alginic acid in algae and it was difficult to develop the process for utilizing algae as biomass.
To solve this problem, Prof. Gyoo Yeol Jung and his research team at POSTECH and Prof. Sang Woo Seo and his research group at Seoul National University successfully developed a new microorganism, Vibrio sp. dgh, that can rapidly metabolize alginic acid in algae and genetic engineering techniques optimized for this new microorganism based on omics analysis. In addition, they succeeded in developing biorefinery processes that directly produce ethanol (biofuel), 2,3-butanediol (raw material for plastics), lycopene (physiologically active substance) and other various chemical products by artificially manipulating the metabolic pathway of Vibrio sp. dhg.
Especially, the new artificial microorganism they found has many advantages and brings great expectations of its future usage. For example, Vibrio sp. dhg can not only use brown macroalgae as biomass but also other various biomass more efficiently than the conventional industrial microorganisms (E. coli, yeast). Also, their growth rate is two times faster and they convert biomass more rapidly. Therefore, it is expected to be used for improving the efficiency of microbial fermentation process using not only algae but also conventional gluose-based biomass.
Prof. Jung who led the research team explained, “The microorganism that we found, Vibrio sp. dhg can rapidly metabolize algae-derived carbon sources. So, it can be utilized in producing eco-friendly value-added chemicals. Also, it can convert raw materials to high value-added chemicals exceptionally faster than the existing industrial microorganism. Therefore, we expect that this will exceedingly improve the efficiency and economic feasibility of microbial fermentation process which has been studied globally.”
Learn more: A new microorganism for algae biomass to produce alternative fuels
The Latest on: Microbial platform
via Google News
The Latest on: Microbial platform
- Synlogics Wins $80M Investment From Ginkgo on June 12, 2019 at 7:36 am
Synlogic will use Ginkgo’s cell programming platform for building and testing thousands of microbial strains to accelerate progression of early preclinical leads to drug candidates optimized for ... […]
- Berkeley Lights and Amyris collaborate to improve testing of microbial strains on June 12, 2019 at 5:56 am
This is the first application of BLI's Beacon® platform for microbial strains within synthetic biology. The goal of the collaboration is to implement the Beacon platform to identify and isolate ... […]
- US Department of Defense Reports Final Results from Travelan® Shigellosis Challenge Study on June 12, 2019 at 5:00 am
"This is further validation of our technology platform," said Dr. Gary Jacob, CEO of Immuron. "The work completed by our research collaborators at the WRAIR has clearly demonstrated the effectiveness ... […]
- Ginkgo Bioworks to invest $80M in Synlogic at a premium on June 12, 2019 at 3:54 am
Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Ginkgo Bioworks announce a platform collaboration to accelerate ... programming platform for building and testing microbial strains to accelerate progression of early ... […]
- Synlogic and Ginkgo Bioworks Establish Transformational Platform Collaboration for the Accelerated Development of Novel Synthetic Biotic Medicines on June 12, 2019 at 3:30 am
Synlogic will use Ginkgo’s cell programming platform for building and testing thousands of microbial strains to accelerate progression of early preclinical leads to drug candidates optimized for ... […]
- Synlogic and Ginkgo Bioworks Establish Transformational Platform Collaboration for the Accelerated Development of Novel Synthetic Biotic™ Medicines on June 12, 2019 at 3:30 am
Synlogic will use Ginkgo’s cell programming platform for building and testing thousands of microbial strains to accelerate progression of early preclinical leads to drug candidates optimized for ... […]
- New microorganism for algae biomass to produce alternative fuels on June 11, 2019 at 6:36 am
They developed a new artificial microorganism as a microbial platform for the biorefinery of brown macroalgae which is possible to accelerate biochemical production rate. The biorefinery technology ... […]
- Global Market Expands for PathogenDX's Preventative Environmental Monitoring Product for Microbials - Envirox™ on June 11, 2019 at 5:49 am
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PathogenDx, Inc., the Arizona based technology company which provides a DNA-based customized pathogen testing platform for the cannabis industry ... […]
- Biologics Market To Be Valued At USD 399.5 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research Inc. on June 10, 2019 at 6:41 pm
Jun 10, 2019 (AB Digital via COMTEX) -- According to a report “Biologics Market Analysis By Source (Microbial, Mammalian), By Products ... Supported by an interactive market intelligence ... […]
- Artizan Biosciences Announces Corporate Progress and Financing on June 10, 2019 at 5:43 am
A microbial geneticist by training ... The company is leveraging its proprietary IgA-SEQ™ technology platform to distinguish disease-driving bacteria from the intestinal microbiota with the goal of ... […]
via Bing News