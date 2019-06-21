A first step towards affordable consumer quantum computers

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba investigate a new method for generating coherent signals in silicon chips using laser-induced vibrations which may greatly accelerate the development of new quantum computers with superior performance
A team at the University of Tsukuba studied a novel process for creating coherent lattice waves inside silicon crystals using ultrashort laser pulses. Using theoretical calculations combined with experimental results that were obtained at the University of Pittsburgh, they were able to show that coherent vibrational signals could be maintained inside the samples. This research may lead to quantum computers based on existing silicon devices that can rapidly perform tasks out of the reach of even the fastest supercomputers now available.
From home PCs to business servers, computers are a central part of our everyday life, and their power continues to grow at an astounding rate. However, there are two big problems looming on the horizon for classical computers. The first is a fundamental limit on how many transistors we can pack into a single processor. Eventually, a totally new approach will be needed if we are to continue to increase their processing capacity. The second is that even the most powerful computers struggle with certain important problems, such as the cryptographic algorithms that keep your credit card number safe on the internet, or the optimization of routes for delivering packages.
The solution to both problems may be quantum computers, which take advantage of the rules of physics that govern very small length scales, as with atoms and electrons. In the quantum regime, electrons act more like waves than billiard balls, with positions that are “smeared-out” rather than definite. In addition, various components can become entangled, such that the properties of each one cannot be completely described without reference to the other. An effective quantum computer must maintain the coherence of these entangled states long enough to perform calculations.
In the current research, a team at the University of Tsukuba and Hrvoje Petek, RK Mellon Chair of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Pittsburgh used very short laser pulses to excite electrons inside a silicon crystal. “The use of existing silicon for quantum computing will make the transition to quantum computers much easier,” first author Dr. Yohei Watanabe explains. The energetic electrons created coherent vibrations of the silicon structure, such that the motions of the electron and the silicon atoms became entangled. The state of the system was then probed after a variable delay time with a second laser pulse.
Based on their theoretical model, the scientists were able to explain oscillations observed in the charge generated as a function of delay time. “This experiment reveals the underlying quantum mechanical effects governing the coherent vibrations,” says senior author Prof. Muneaki Hase, who performed the experiments. “In this way, the project represents a first step towards affordable consumer quantum computers.”
Learn more: A sound idea: a step towards quantum computing using vibrations in silicon
The Latest on: Consumer quantum computers
via Google News
The Latest on: Consumer quantum computers
- A Sound Idea: A Step Towards Quantum Computing Using Vibrations In Siliconon June 20, 2019 at 12:08 am
Muneaki Hase, who performed the experiments. “In this way, the project represents a first step towards affordable consumer quantum computers.” ... […]
- Significant step towards affordable quantum computingon June 19, 2019 at 4:07 pm
Muneaki Hase, who performed the experiments. "In this way, the project represents a first step towards affordable consumer quantum computers." ... […]
- A sound idea: A step towards quantum computingon June 19, 2019 at 7:58 am
Muneaki Hase, who performed the experiments. "In this way, the project represents a first step towards affordable consumer quantum computers." ... […]
- Smart Dust and Other Wild Tech Ideas That Could Become Major Breakthroughs in the Next Decadeon June 19, 2019 at 2:39 am
it’s quantum computing. Not even Bill Gates fully understands it ... meticulously-planned implementation of AGI into modern computers will probably be necessary to maximize consumer trust. ... […]
- Quantum Hubs led by the Universities of York, Glasgow, Oxford and Birmingham are showcasing innovation excellenceon June 17, 2019 at 6:05 am
The National Quantum Computing Centre will speed up development in this area ... And it is thought that, ultimately, the quantum technology market as a whole could be comparable to the consumer ... […]
- When Will Quantum Computers Outperform Regular Computers?on June 11, 2019 at 8:30 pm
Any day now, quantum computers will solve a problem too hard for a classical ... will almost certainly be a contrived problem that won’t have a practical or consumer use. Nonetheless, it’s a crucial ... […]
- ‘Quantum computers will soon outperform classical machines’on June 4, 2019 at 1:59 am
And a quantum computer (finds it) easy to follow the rules of quantum ... and suddenly we save a couple of percent on global energy loss from the power plants to the consumer.&rsquo […]
- Business Bets on a Quantum Leapon May 21, 2019 at 2:54 am
Q System One was a quantum computer. The machine was the culmination of a year ... By the time IBM unveiled its creation this January, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas—a venue normally ... […]
- Generating high-quality single photons for quantum computingon May 14, 2019 at 5:06 am
The design, they say, holds promise for the development of practical quantum computers. Quantum emitters generate photons that can be detected one at a time. Consumer quantum computers and devices ... […]
via Bing News