A feedback loop has formed due to damage to the ozone layer and climate change

New report finds that impacts of ozone-driven climate change span the ecosystem
Increased solar radiation penetrating through the damaged ozone layer is interacting with the changing climate, and the consequences are rippling through the Earth’s natural systems, effecting everything from weather to the health and abundance of sea mammals like seals and penguins.
These findings were detailed in a review article published today in Nature Sustainability by members of the United Nations Environment Programme’s Environmental Effects Assessment Panel, which informs parties to the Montreal Protocol.
“What we’re seeing is that ozone changes have shifted temperature and precipitation patterns in the southern hemisphere, and that’s altering where the algae in the ocean are, which is altering where the fish are, and where the walruses and seals are, so we’re seeing many changes in the food web,” said Kevin Rose, a researcher at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who serves on the panel and is a co-author of the review article.
The 1987 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer — the first multilateral environmental agreement to be ratified by all member nations of the United Nations — was designed to protect Earth’s main filter for solar ultraviolet radiation by phasing out production of harmful manmade substances, such as the chlorofluorocarbons class of refrigerants. The treaty has largely been considered a success, with global mean total ozone projected to recover to pre-1980 levels by the middle of the 21st century. Earlier this year, however, researchers reported detecting new emissions of ozone depleting substances emanating from East Asia, which could threaten ozone recovery.
While ozone depletion has long been known to increase harmful UV radiation at the Earth’s surface, its effect on climate has only recently become evident. The report points to the Southern Hemisphere, where a hole in the ozone layer above Antarctica has pushed the Antarctic Oscillation — the north-south movement of a wind belt that circles the Southern Hemisphere — further south than it has been in roughly a thousand years. The movement of the Antarctic Oscillation is in turn directly contributing to climate change in the Southern Hemisphere.
As climate zones have shifted southward, rainfall patterns, sea-surface temperatures, and ocean currents across large areas of the southern hemisphere have also shifted, impacting terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The effects can be seen in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, South America, Africa, and the Southern Ocean.
In the oceans, for example, some areas have become cooler and more productive, where other areas have become warmer and less productive.
Warmer oceans are linked to declines in Tasmanian kelp beds and Brazilian coral reefs, and the ecosystems that rely on them. Cooler waters have benefitted some populations of penguins, seabirds, and seals, who profit from greater populations of krill and fish. One study reported that female albatrosses may have become a kilogram heavier in certain areas because of the more productive cooler waters linked to ozone depletion.
Rose also pointed to subtler feedback loops between climate and UV radiation described in the report. For example, higher concentrations of carbon dioxide have led to more acidic oceans, which reduces the thickness of calcified shells, rendering shellfish more vulnerable to UV radiation. Even humans, he said, are likely to wear lighter clothes in a warmer atmosphere, making themselves more susceptible to damaging UV rays.
The report found that climate change may also be affecting the ozone layer and how quickly the ozone layer is recovering.
“Greenhouse gas emissions trap more heat in the lower atmosphere which leads to a cooling of the upper atmosphere. Because ozone is depleted at colder temperatures, the colder upper atmosphere is slowing the recovery of the ozone layer,” Rose said.
As one of three scientific panels to support the Montreal Protocol, the Environmental Effects Assessment Panel focused in particular on the effects of UV radiation, climate change, and ozone depletion. Thirty-nine researchers contributed to the article, which is titled “Ozone depletion, ultraviolet radiation, climate change and prospects for a sustainable future.” Rose, an aquatic ecologist, serves on the aquatic ecosystems working group, which is one of seven working groups that are part of the panel.
Learn more: Damage to the Ozone Layer and Climate Change Forming Feedback Loop
The Latest on: Climate change feedback loop
via Google News
The Latest on: Climate change feedback loop
- A Feedback Loop Between Damaged Ozone Layer and Climate Change (image)on June 24, 2019 at 8:16 am
Increased solar radiation penetrating through the damaged ozone layer is interacting with the changing climate, and the consequences are rippling through the Earth's natural systems, effecting ... […]
- Damage to Ozone Layer and Climate Change Forming Feedback Loopon June 24, 2019 at 7:48 am
Increased solar radiation penetrating through the damaged ozone layer is interacting with the changing climate, and the consequences are rippling through the Earth’s natural systems, effecting ... […]
- Managing climate change will require increased energy usageon June 24, 2019 at 7:15 am
If the world's economies don't quickly kick their fossil fuel habits and ramp up renewable energy supplies, the effects of global warming are likely to trigger a negative feedback loop. To determine ... […]
- It’s time to press the panic button on climate changeon June 21, 2019 at 7:44 am
This sort of a feedback loop could be catastrophic for the earth ... The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meeting that is underway in Bonn, Germany, has set itself the ... […]
- New Zealand scientists to launch world-leading climate change study in Antarcticaon June 18, 2019 at 6:12 pm
An expedition to study the ocean around Antarctica and its impact on climate change has been given the green ... Antarctica get transferred by the ocean further north, and the feedback loops that ... […]
- Global Warming Pushes Microbes into Damaging Climate Feedback Loopson June 18, 2019 at 10:38 am
Research is raising serious concerns about climate change's impact on the ... on a scale big enough to trigger damaging climate feedback loops, research is showing. Bacteria are feasting on ... […]
- Civilisation will be under threat by 2050 if we don’t tackle climate change, report warnson June 4, 2019 at 10:42 pm
“Climate-change impacts on food and water systems ... will likely result in a 3C average heating of the planet within just decades - triggering a feedback loop that will further accelerate the ... […]
- Civilization could crumble by 2050 if we don't stop climate change now, new paper sayson June 4, 2019 at 10:42 am
It seems every week there's a scary new report about how man-made climate change is going to cause the collapse ... world's largest carbon offsets); and the planet plunges into a feedback loop of ever ... […]
- Climate change could increase fertility rates in tropical countries, finds new studyon May 28, 2019 at 11:11 am
Higher fertility rates often produce economic struggles for countries, so fertility could be part of a feedback loop that exacerbates the effects of climate change. “Our model suggests that damage ... […]
- Upcoming climate change report warns of feedback loopson April 23, 2019 at 6:27 am
When the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its dire report in October warning of humanity’s fast-approaching reckoning with global warming, one factor adding to ... […]
via Bing News