Wasted food can be affordably turned into a clean substitute for fossil fuels.

Table scraps can be used to reduce reliance on fossil fuels
The chemical could also be used to replace petroleum-based chemicals in a host of products including drugs and plastic packaging.
“People like me, environmental biotechnologists, look at food waste as a tremendous resource,” said Hyung-Sool Lee, a civil and environmental engineering professor at Waterloo. “With the right technologies, we can extract numerous useful chemicals and fuel from it.”
Wasted food in North America adds up to about 400 kilograms per person per year, with the worldwide economic loss estimated at $1.3 trillion every year. Most of that discarded food goes into landfills.
Technology already exists to reduce the environmental impact by diverting food waste, collecting methane gas as it is broken down by microorganisms and burning the gas to produce electricity.
But Lee said that system – known as anaerobic digestion – ultimately yields little or no net benefits when the high costs of food waste mixing and wastewater treatment are taken into account.
The technology developed at Waterloo dramatically cuts those costs by collecting and recirculating leachate – a microbial cocktail mixed with microorganisms and nutrients – that trickles through the food waste in holding tanks, rather than stimulating biodegradation by intensive mixing.
As they eat and digest food waste, the microorganisms in those tanks also spit out a chemical byproduct called carboxylate, which has numerous potential uses as a substitute for petroleum, or crude oil.
“The amount of food we waste is staggering,” said Lee, director of the Waterloo Environmental Biotechnology Lab. “That’s what motivated me to find a better way to utilize it to mitigate the damage caused by fossil fuels.”
In addition to being cheaper and more productive than existing technology, he said, the system is designed for use on small and medium scales.
“Even small towns could have their own systems,” said Lee, who collaborates with GHD, a consulting firm in the clean-technology market. “Food waste collected in green bin programs wouldn’t have to be transported long distances to enormous, centralized facilities.
The next step in the research involves testing the technology on a larger scale, with a long-term goal to commercialize it within four to five years.
Learn more: Table scraps can be used to reduce reliance on fossil fuels
The Latest on: Food waste
via Google News
The Latest on: Food waste
- What does "best if used by" on packaged food really mean? on May 24, 2019 at 11:58 am
Regulators say the move would curtail misunderstandings that lead to 20% of household food waste. When it comes to labels on food, there's no agreed upon wording to let consumers know when to toss ... […]
- FDA to Food Industry: Stop Waste by Fixing Your Date Labels on May 24, 2019 at 8:54 am
The US Food and Drug Administration’s deputy commissioner of food policy and response sent a letter to the food industry urging better date labels. Consumer confusion over date labeling accounts for ... […]
- FDA wants standard expiration date to be ‘Best If Used By’ in an effort to reduce food waste on May 24, 2019 at 8:36 am
It may depend based on the food product, and whether the label says “sell by,” “expires on" or “best if used by,” according to a letter the FDA issued to the food industry Thursday. The FDA is urging ... […]
- SWACO releases plan to cut central Ohio's food waste in half by 2030 on May 24, 2019 at 6:34 am
The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio has created a plan to cut food waste in the area by half by 2030. It's estimated that nearly 13% of all material sent to the landfill by Franklin County ... […]
- FDA changing expiration date rules to limit food waste on May 24, 2019 at 5:06 am
FDA changing expiration date rules to limit food waste. The Wall Street Journal. BuzzVideos ... […]
- FDA changing expiration date rules to limit food waste, beef may be labeled a ‘Product of USA’ but isn’t and more on May 24, 2019 at 3:54 am
In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the FDA which is the guidelines for expiration dates to limit food waste, grass fed beef which might be labeled "Product of USA" but is actually ... […]
- Food expiration labels are confusing. The FDA wants to change that on May 24, 2019 at 2:35 am
That's about 20% of consumer food waste in homes. "That's not surprising when you consider the variety of terms used with date labels, such as use before, sell by, expires on and many more," it said ... […]
- Day-long food innovation conference tackles food waste, innovations on May 24, 2019 at 1:33 am
On Thursday, the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design’s (d.school) atrium was filled with over 150 attendees of the fourth annual FoodInno conference. The theme for this year’s day-long conference ... […]
- To Reduce Food Waste, FDA Urges 'Best If Used By' Date Labels on May 23, 2019 at 3:32 pm
The Food and Drug Administration sent a letter to the food industry on Thursday, urging companies to get behind the initiative to standardize the use of the phrase "best if used by" on packaged food ... […]
- FDA wants food expiration dates standardized with 'best if used by' to cut waste on May 23, 2019 at 12:24 pm
Sell by, best by and best if used by – what, if anything, is the actual difference? Amy Schloerb has some beans in a cupboard in her Los Angeles home that are a year or two older than the date printed ... […]
via Bing News