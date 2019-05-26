Using the power of sound to build next generation smart materials

Researchers have used sound waves to precisely manipulate atoms and molecules, accelerating the sustainable production of breakthrough smart materials.
Metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs, are incredibly versatile and super porous nanomaterials that can be used to store, separate, release or protect almost anything.
Predicted to be the defining material of the 21st century, MOFs are ideal for sensing and trapping substances at minute concentrations, to purify water or air, and can also hold large amounts of energy, for making better batteries and energy storage devices.
Scientists have designed more than 88,000 precisely-customised MOFs – with applications ranging from agriculture to pharmaceuticals – but the traditional process for creating them is environmentally unsustainable and can take several hours or even days.
Now researchers from RMIT have demonstrated a clean, green technique that can produce a customised MOF in minutes.
Dr Heba Ahmed, lead author of the study published in Nature Communications, said the efficient and scaleable method harnessed the precision power of high-frequency sound waves.
“MOFs have boundless potential, but we need cleaner and faster synthesis techniques to take full advantage of all their possible benefits,” Ahmed, a postdoctoral researcher in RMIT’s Micro/Nanophysics Research Laboratory, said.
“Our acoustically-driven approach avoids the environmental harms of traditional methods and produces ready-to-use MOFs quickly and sustainably.
“The technique not only eliminates one of the most time-consuming steps in making MOFs, it leaves no trace and can be easily scaled up for efficient mass production.”
Sound device: how to make a MOF
Metal-organic frameworks are crystalline powders full of tiny, molecular-sized holes.
They have a unique structure – metals joined to each other by organic linkers – and are so porous that if you took a gram of a MOF and spread out its internal surface area, you would cover an area larger than a football pitch.
Some have predicted MOFs could be as important to the 21st century as plastics were to the 20th.
During the standard production process, solvents and other contaminants become trapped in the MOF’s holes. To flush them out, scientists use a combination of vacuum and high temperatures or harmful chemical solvents in a process called “activation”.
In their novel technique, RMIT researchers used a microchip to produce high-frequency sound waves.
Co-author and acoustic expert Dr Amgad Rezk said these sound waves, which are not audible to humans, can be used for precision micro- and nano-manufacturing.
“At the nano-scale, sound waves are powerful tools for the meticulous ordering and manoeuvring of atoms and molecules,” Rezk said.
The “ingredients” of a MOF – a metal precursor and a binding organic molecule – were exposed to sound waves produced by the microchip.
Using the sound waves to arrange and link these elements together, the researchers were able to create a highly ordered and porous network, while simultaneously “activating” the MOF by pushing out the solvents from the holes.
Lead investigator, Distinguished Professor Leslie Yeo, said the new method produces MOFs with empty holes and a high surface area, eliminating the need for post-synthesis “activation”.
“Existing techniques usually take a long time from synthesis to activation but our approach not only produces MOFs within a few minutes, they are already activated and ready for direct application,” said Yeo, a Professor of Chemical Engineering and Director of the Micro/Nanophysics Research Laboratory at RMIT.
The researchers successfully tested the approach on copper and iron-based MOFs, with the technique able to be expanded to other MOFs and scaled out for efficient green production of these smart materials.
Learn more: Building next gen smart materials with the power of sound
The Latest on: Smart materials
via Google News
The Latest on: Smart materials
- Amazon Echo Spot vs. Lenovo Smart Clock on May 25, 2019 at 1:42 pm
The Lenovo Smart Clock features a rectangular design ... One last point about the design of these clocks: While promotional materials from both brands show the clocks sitting by themselves as if they ... […]
- Why You're Smart to Buy Tellurian on May 25, 2019 at 7:12 am
He graduated from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (2012) with a Bachelor of Science in Bioprocess Engineering and from Carnegie Mellon University (2016) ... […]
- Sound used to develop gen-next smart materials on May 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm
Scientists have used sound waves to precisely manipulate atoms and molecules, accelerating the sustainable production of smart materials that can be used to store, separate, release or protect almost ... […]
- Why green stormwater infrastructure is smart policy and smart business on May 24, 2019 at 7:47 am
SBN proudly supports a strong network of 70+ local businesses in the five-county region that perform design, construction, and maintenance work for GSI projects as well as supply materials. This group ... […]
- Global Technical Ceramics Market to 2023 - Opportunities in Smart Multi-Material Concepts, Diversification, & Process Technology on May 24, 2019 at 6:29 am
Dublin, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Technical Ceramics Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Fabrication of technical ceramics is a ... […]
- Patent Trends Study Part Thirteen: Building Materials on May 24, 2019 at 5:23 am
This tech cluster is pushing the envelope for cutting-edge applications that will find their way into such things as green or smart building materials over time so that all consumers benefit. Our ... […]
- Increased Enthusiasm for Smart Tires Expected to Impact Market Proliferation, Details Fact.MR Study on May 24, 2019 at 3:34 am
The concentrated investments from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) into research and development for sustainable materials and ... from Fact.MR Automotive Smart Display Market- According ... […]
- Are Smart Phones Smart to Use on a Work Site? on May 23, 2019 at 2:23 pm
Whether for coordinating movement of materials or issuing warnings ... may interfere with the worker's actions. Unlike radios, smart phones are duplex communication devices that allow simultaneous ... […]
- We can now 3D-print diamond material -- but not for jewelry on May 23, 2019 at 11:27 am
The material can be formed into many custom shapes ... Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera. ... […]
- Smart robotic system developed to sniff out pollution and toxic leaks on May 23, 2019 at 11:10 am
Engineers at Duke University are developing a smart robotic system for sniffing out pollution ... Yoh, Jr., associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Duke. “These methods ... […]
via Bing News