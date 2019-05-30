Taking social neuroscience to the next level with a new cable-free brain imaging method

Researchers at Osaka University develop a cable-free recording method that can be used to measure brain activity associated with social behavior in mice
Existing electrophysiological and fluorescence-based brain imaging techniques in mice are generally invasive, require head fixes or cables, and are not suitable for long-term recordings. While there have been recent advances in imaging methods in freely moving animals, these are major limitations for researchers that are interested in the brain correlates of social behaviors.
Researchers at Osaka University have developed a new method to record brain activity simultaneously in multiple, freely moving mice. The method is based on a recent bioluminescence-based indicator of membrane voltage called “LOTUS-V”. The LOTUS-V bioluminescent probe is genetically encoded, which means that it is delivered to target cells non-invasively via a common gene expression system (the adeno-associated virus). Its signal is derived from cell membrane voltage changes, which reflect brain activity.
“The LOTUS-V method reported brain activity in freely moving mice with a good sensitivity and without motion artifacts,” says corresponding author Takeharu Nagai. “More importantly, it could measure dynamically changing brain activity in the primary visual cortex during social interactions.”
LOTUS-V was applied to cells in the primary visual cortex; this area was targeted because it is known to respond to locomotor activity and visual stimulation. LOTUS-V signal changes reflected neural activity in response to visual stimuli and locomotor activity, as well as during interactions with other mice; neural activity was significantly higher when a mouse approached others. Furthermore, the LOTUS-V signal was not affected by leaky signals emitted from other, nearby mice, which means that it faithfully reflected in vivo brain activity.
“Our method successfully detected activity of the superficial layer of the primary visual cortex–this is about 300 ?m deep,” says Shigenori Inagaki, first author of the study. “It will be important to test its applicability to recording in deeper brain regions.”
While the temporal resolution of the LOTUS-V method was sufficient to investigate the dynamics of brain activity triggered by specific events, it is not yet superior to that of the fiber-based method.
“These results could be really exciting for social neurobiologists,” Nagai says. “It is minimally invasive, doesn’t require cables or head fixes, and is suitable for long-term recordings in freely moving animals, meaning it could be useful in a broad range of other research fields, too.”
Learn more: New cable-free brain imaging method may take social neuroscience to the next level
The Latest on: Social neuroscience
via Google News
The Latest on: Social neuroscience
- New cable-free brain imaging method may take social neuroscience to the next level on May 28, 2019 at 6:35 pm
Researchers developed a cable-free recording method that can measure brain activity associated with social behavior in mice. The method was based on a bioluminescent indicator of membrane voltage ... […]
- The Institute for Social Neuroscience new college offers free public mental health clinic on May 13, 2019 at 5:13 pm
A small group of hand-picked students based at a dedicated Banyule mental health clinic will combine their studies with helping the community at little to no cost. Only 25 students were accepted to ... […]
- Social Neuroscience on March 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm
description Social neuroscience explained by neuropsychiatrist Richard Restak. OT – Exceptionally gorgeous, adaptable and informative webcast design by FORA.tv. Seriously, it’s video geekery glee. ... […]
- Females find social interactions to be more rewarding than males, study reveals on January 29, 2019 at 4:00 pm
OT receptors in the brain play a major role in regulating many forms of social behavior as well as pair bonding. Social neuroscience literature indicates social support reduces drug use, ameliorates ... […]
- The Social Neuroscience of Education: Optimizing Attachment and Learning in the Classroom on October 7, 2018 at 5:00 pm
“They may forget what you said but they will never forget how you made them feel.” That’s the anonymous quote introducing the infant brain in The Social Neuroscience of Education: Optimizing ... […]
- Neuroscience Shows Psychopaths Can Use Emotional Intelligence to Harm. Here's How to Protect Yourself on July 26, 2018 at 4:18 am
For example, consider one particularly fascinating experiment by Dr. Christian Keysers, Professor of Social Neuroscience at the University of Amsterdam. In one study, Keysers and his team analyzed the ... […]
- Face-to-Face Diplomacy: Social Neuroscience and International Relations on April 11, 2018 at 10:48 am
Despatched in 2 business days. Face-to-face diplomacy has long been the lynchpin of world politics, yet it is largely dismissed by scholars of International Relations as unimportant. Marcus Holmes ... […]
- John T. Cacioppo, pioneer and founder of the field of social neuroscience, 1951-2018 on March 8, 2018 at 8:28 am
Prof. John T. Cacioppo, a pioneer and founder of the field of social neuroscience whose research on loneliness helped to transform psychology and neuroscience, died unexpectedly and peacefully at home ... […]
- John Cacioppo, a Founder of Social Neuroscience, Dies on March 8, 2018 at 5:31 am
“John’s influence across the fields of psychology, social neuroscience, and health science cannot be overstated,” Amanda Woodward, the interim dean of the Division of the Social Sciences at the ... […]
- 7 Tips to Maintain Social Connections in Retirement on May 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm
director of the Center for Cognitive and Social Neuroscience at the University of Chicago and author of "Loneliness: Human Nature and the Need for Social Connection." "Loneliness across retirement is ... […]
via Bing News