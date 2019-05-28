Getting much closer to room temperature superconductivity

A hydrogen-rich material becomes superconductive under high pressure and at minus 23 degrees Celsius
Fewer power plants, less greenhouse gases and lower costs: enormous amounts of electricity could be saved if researchers discovered the key to superconductivity at environmental temperatures. Because superconductors are materials that conduct electric energy without losses. A team from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry (MPIC) in Mainz has come a step closer to this goal. The researchers around Mikhail Eremets synthesized lanthanum hydride, a material that shows zero electrical resistance under high pressure at minus 23 degrees Celsius. So far, the record for high-temperature superconductivity was minus 70 degrees Celsius.
“Our study is a major step and milestone on the road to superconductivity at room temperature”, says Eremets, a research group leader at MPIC. For their experiments, the scientists synthesized small amounts of lanthanum hydride (LaH10). In a special chamber only a few hundred cubic microns in size, they exposed the samples to a pressure of 1.7 megabar, which is 1.7 million times the atmospheric pressure, and then cooled them. After reaching the critical temperature of minus 23 degrees Celsius (250 K), the electrical resistance of the samples dropped to zero. Since the superconductivity cannot be clearly demonstrated by resistance measurements alone, the researchers additionally performed measurements in an external magnetic field. A magnetic field disturbs the superconductivity, causing the transition to shift to lower temperatures. That is exactly what the physicists observed.
High pressure produces metallic lanthanum hydride
The high pressure produces metallic lanthanum hydride The latest success builds on major breakthrough that Eremets and colleagues had achieved a few of years ago: they discovered conventional superconductivity in hydrogen sulfide under 2,5 megabar pressure at minus 70 degrees Celsius, which was at much higher temperature than ever observed before. Apparently, hydrogen-rich compounds are capable of superconducting at particularly high temperatures – if they can be brought into a metallic state. In this case the pressure forms the hydride from the metal lanthanum and the hydrogen gas. This is exactly what the high pressure causes.
It is also necessary to put the lanthanum hydride under pressure in order for the hydride to form from the metallic lanthanum and hydrogen. Until the discovery of high-temperature superconductivity in hydrogen sulfide, copper-containing ceramics held the superconducting records. However, even the best of these materials loses their electrical resistance only at minus 135 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the superconductivity also arises through a different mechanism than with metallic superconductors. Therefore, the ceramic superconductors are called unconventional. The conventional metallic superconductors usually lose their electrical resistance at much lower temperatures. That´s why the discovery of high-temperature superconductivity in metallic hydrogen sulfide attracted much attention among physicists.
In search of superconductivity at even higher temperatures
With further experiments, the Mainz Max Planck researchers demonstrated that lanthanum hydride is one of the conventional superconductors. They replaced the hydrogen in the lanthanum hydride with the heavier hydrogen isotope deuterium. As predicted by the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory, the critical temperature of superconductivity in the lanthanum deuteride strongly decreased to minus 93 degrees Celsius (180 K). However, the team of Mikhail Eremets is not satisfied with the current success. Currently, the scientists are searching for superconductivity in yttrium hydride. “With this material we expect to achieve superconductivity at even higher, ambient temperatures”, says Eremets.
Learn more: Another major step towards room-temperature superconductivity
The Latest on: Superconductivity
via Google News
The Latest on: Superconductivity
- New superconductivity record edges closer to room temperature on May 27, 2019 at 12:04 am
A team used a pressure chamber, which squeezes samples to 1.7 million times atmospheric pressure, to make lanthanum hydride, which was found to remain superconductive at -23° C(Credit: Thomas ... […]
- IISc Team Reconfirms Its Superconductivity Claim but Doubts Linger on May 26, 2019 at 8:16 am
Ten months ago, two scientists from IISc Bangalore made the startling claim that they had discovered a room-temperature superconductor, but their data – or lack of it – was roundly criticised. ... […]
- Finally, IISc team confirms breakthrough in superconductivity at room temperature on May 25, 2019 at 9:00 am
Putting to rest all doubts and criticism, a team led by Prof. Anshu Pandey from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru confirms that their material exhibits major properties of ... […]
- Another major step towards room-temperature superconductivity on May 24, 2019 at 6:59 am
“Our study is a major step and milestone on the road to superconductivity at room temperature”, says Eremets, a research group leader at MPIC. For their experiments, the scientists synthesized small ... […]
- Superconductivity Highest Temperature Record May Have Just Been Smashed By Almost 50ºC on May 24, 2019 at 5:07 am
A sample of lanthanum hydride has passed two of the three tests for superconductivity at -23ºC (-9ºF). Easily the highest temperatures at which we have found such strong signs of zero electrical ... […]
- Humanity Is Thoughtlessly Wasting An Essential, Non-Renewable Resource: Helium on May 23, 2019 at 11:03 pm
It plays a pivotal role in some of society's most important scientific and medical applications, from MRI machines to superconductivity to particle accelerators to the creation of the strongest ... […]
- Scientists Set New Temperature Record for Superconductivity on May 23, 2019 at 1:23 pm
An international team of scientists has built a superconductor that functions at 250 Kelvin, or -23 degrees Celsius — or just-9 degrees Fahrenheit. First discovered in 1911, superconductors are ... […]
- Researchers set new mark for highest-temperature superconductor on May 23, 2019 at 8:30 am
May 23 (UPI) --Scientists have demonstrated superconductivity at the highest temperatures yet. An international team of researchers observed superconductivity at minus-23 degrees Celsius, or minus-9 ... […]
- Did Scientists Just Break the Record for Highest-Temperature Superconductor? Maybe. on May 23, 2019 at 7:26 am
But this phenomenon, known as superconductivity, has historically worked only at extremely cold temperatures that are just a tiny bit above absolute zero. That has made them useless for applications ... […]
- Scientists break record for highest-temperature superconductor on May 22, 2019 at 2:05 pm
An international research team of scientists has discovered superconductivity -- the ability to conduct electricity perfectly -- at the highest temperatures ever recorded. University of Chicago ... […]
via Bing News