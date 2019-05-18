Deep learning enables automatic neurological disease diagnosis

Analyzing brain waveforms using neuroimaging big data helps improve diagnosis accuracy
A team of researchers from Osaka University and The University of Tokyo developed MNet, an automatic diagnosis system for neurological diseases using magnetoencephalography (MEG) (Figure 1), demonstrating the possibility of making automatic neurological disease diagnoses using MEG. Their research results were published in Scientific Reports.
MEG and electroencephalography (EEG) are essential for diagnosing neurological diseases such as epilepsy. MEG allows for the acquisition of detailed temporal-spatial patterns of human brain activity through the measurement of electro-magnetic field associated with neural activity, extracting detailed time-series signals from 160 sensors. Although information obtained from these tests is important for diagnosis, time and expertise are necessary for reading and analyzing, and abnormal waveform patterns may be missed.
Deep Neural Network (DNN), also known as deep learning, is a subset of machine learning in artificial intelligence (AI) and has drawn attention in recent years as a means for classifying data on various images, videos, and sounds at a high accuracy through a machine learning process using big data.
The AI-powered automatic classification system MNet, which utilizes DNN as a computational framework, is based on a neural network called EnvNet (end-to-end convolutional neural network for environmental sound classification) and can be trained to extract and learn features of neuroimaging signals unique to various neurological diseases from a massive amount of time-series neuroimaging data.
The team expected that the use of DNN would allow for the system to learn the characteristics of neurological diseases from many signals and classify patients with neurological diseases more accurately than conventional methods using waveforms.
With MNet, they tried to classify neuroimaging big data on 140 patients with epilepsy, 26 patients with spinal cord injuries, and 67 healthy subjects. The trained MNet succeeded in classifying healthy subjects and those with the two neurological diseases with an accuracy of over 70% and patients with epilepsy and healthy subjects with an accuracy of nearly 90%. The classification accuracy was significantly higher than that obtained by a support vector machine (SVM), a conventional general machine learning method based on waveforms (relative band powers of EEG signal). Moving forward, this technique will be used for diagnosis of various neurological diseases, evaluation of severity, prognosis, and efficacy of treatment.
“Machine learning is constantly advancing, with new techniques being developed all the time. However, no matter how much analytical methods advance, if the quality of underlying data is poor, a sharp distinction cannot be drawn. We carried out the process of machine learning by utilizing DNN, which processed big data mainly from the Osaka University Hospital Epilepsy Center. We’d like to increase the number and the types of diseases to be diagnosed without sacrificing quality of data so that our technique will be helpful in clinical practice,” says researcher Jo Aoe of Osaka University.
Learn more: Automatic neurological disease diagnosis using deep learning
The Latest on: Automatic diagnosis system
via Google News
The Latest on: Automatic diagnosis system
- Researchers develop automatic diagnosis system for neurological diseases using MEG on May 16, 2019 at 11:41 pm
A team of researchers from Osaka University and The University of Tokyo developed MNet, an automatic diagnosis system for neurological diseases using magnetoencephalography (MEG), demonstrating the ... […]
- Automatic neurological disease diagnosis using deep learning on May 16, 2019 at 10:24 am
A team of researchers has developed MNet, an automatic diagnosis system for neurological diseases using magnetoencephalography (MEG), demonstrating the possibility of making automatic neurological ... […]
- Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Key Companies Operating: GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, and SonoCine on May 16, 2019 at 7:33 am
Not only this, several charity organizations are also engaged in creating awareness for the disease and availability of advanced diagnostics for early detection of the same. Global Automated Breast ... […]
- Automated Breast Ultrasound System Market Size is set to Grow at a CAGR of 11% by 2018-2024 on May 16, 2019 at 6:28 am
Based on end user, the global Automated Breast Ultrasound System market is segmented in hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers. Competitive Rivalry Hitachi, Siemens AG, General Electric Company are ... […]
- Gold Standard Diagnostics Corp. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for the AIX1000® System on May 15, 2019 at 11:25 am
This is the first U.S. patent issued to cover the AIX1000 system, and Gold Standard Diagnostics has exclusive rights to the patented technology. Specifically, the patent covers automated methods ... […]
- Automatic Introduces New Connected Car Assistant, Expands Availability to More Retailers Nationwide on May 15, 2019 at 7:17 am
Each Automatic purchase includes 3 years of free Automatic Select service, which includes Crash Alert, engine light diagnostics and ... and communications systems; rapid technological and industry ... […]
- Deep learning system detects ACL tears as accurately as trained radiologists on May 14, 2019 at 2:46 pm
An artificial intelligence-powered diagnosis system was able to identify tears ... Artificial Intelligence. The fully automated deep learning system was trained to isolate the ACL and then detect ... […]
- Market Snapshot on Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Key Players: GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Siemens, SonoCiné, Qview Medical, Inc. on May 10, 2019 at 10:27 am
Also, the risk of breast cancer diagnosis increases with age. Such factors will augment automated breast ultrasound systems market size. Request for a sample of this research report @ ... […]
- VetTag: improving automated veterinary diagnosis coding via large-scale language modeling on May 9, 2019 at 3:32 pm
making automated coding a challenging task. Veterinary clinical notes, due to the lack of infrastructure and third-party payer system, are almost entirely uncoded, making it challenging to analyze the ... […]
- Franek Technologies announces Certified Category III-3 Instrumentation Grade Laboratory Protection Systems for the Applied BioCode MDx 3000 on May 9, 2019 at 8:15 am
Applied BioCode MDx 3000 System is an easy-to-use automated Molecular Diagnostic system that integrates all of the post extraction processes of Molecular Diagnostic Testing. The system has been ... […]
via Bing News