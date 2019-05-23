Capturing a wealth of data in an instant with a new hyperspectral camera

Rice’s NASA-funded TuLIPSS project sets high standard for portable spectrometers
Standard snapshots from space don’t quite show Earth in all its glory. There’s so much more to see.
To reveal details impossible to observe with the naked eye, Rice University engineers are building a portable spectrometer that can be mounted on a small satellite, flown on an airplane or a drone or someday even held in the hand.
Continuous capture images of moving traffic in the Houston neighborhood around Rice University shows how the TuLIPSS spectrometer filters motion blur in dynamic situations. The full-color video is a composite of the filtered spectral data captured by the device. The portable spectrometer has proven its ability to capture far more data much quicker than other fiber-based systems. Courtesy of the Modern Optical Instrumentation and Bio-Imaging Laboratory
Bioengineer Tomasz Tkaczyk and his colleagues at Rice’s Brown School of Engineering and Wiess School of Natural Sciences have published the first results from a NASA-funded project to develop a small, sophisticated spectrometer with unusual versatility. Their paper appears in Optics Express.
A spectrometer is an instrument that gathers light from an object or a scene, separates the colors and quantifies them to determine the chemical contents or other characteristics of what it sees.
The Rice device, called the Tunable Light-Guide Image Processing Snapshot Spectrometer (TuLIPSS), will let researchers instantly capture data across the visible and near-infrared spectrum, unlike current systems that scan a scene line-by-line and for later reassembly.
Each pixel in the hyperspectral images produced by TuLIPSS contains either spectral or spatial information. The “pixels” in this case are thousands of optical fibers, flexible light guides that deliver the image components to a detector. Because they can reposition the fibers, researchers can customize the balance of image and spectral data sent to the detector.
The device, for example, can be tuned to measure the chemistry of a tree to see if it’s healthy or diseased. It can do the same for a cell, a single leaf, a neighborhood or farm, or a planet. In continuous-capture mode, akin to a camera’s motor drive, it can show how the spectral “fingerprints” in a stationary scene change over time, or grab the spectral signature of a lightning bolt in real time.
Tkaczyk said TuLIPSS is unique because it works like any camera, capturing all the hyperspectral data – what researchers refer to as a data cube – in an instant. That means an airplane or orbiting satellite can snap an image of the ground quickly enough to avoid motion blur that would distort the data. Onboard processing will filter the data and send only what’s required back to Earth, saving time and energy.
“This would be an interesting tool in the case of an event like Hurricane Harvey,” Tkaczyk said. “When there’s a flood and potential contamination, a device able to fly over a reservoir could tell if that water is safe for people to drink. It would be more effective than sending someone to a site that may be hard to reach.”
The Latest on: Portable spectrometer
via Google News
The Latest on: Portable spectrometer
- Toxic phorbol esters in medical products: Ambient mass spectrometry for mobile testing on May 22, 2019 at 1:51 am
In paper spray mass spectrometry, a small paper triangle containing the sample is held in front of the inlet of a commercial portable mass spectrometer operating. When a voltage is applied to the ... […]
- Image Spectrometer Captures and Calibrates Record Amounts of Data Rapidly on May 21, 2019 at 1:11 pm
Professor Tomasz Tkaczyk and researcher Ye Wang led the development of a portable spectrometer able to capture far more data much quicker than other fiber-based systems. The TuLIPSS camera will be ... […]
- Hyperspectral camera captures wealth of data in an instant on May 20, 2019 at 2:13 pm
Scientists and engineers develop a portable spectrometer able to capture far more data much quicker than other fiber-based systems. The TuLIPSS camera will be useful for quick analysis of ... […]
- Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer Market with Growing CAGR in Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 on May 20, 2019 at 3:43 am
This study presents the Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer production ... Photonics Market Segment by Product Type Stationary Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer Portable Gas Chromatograph-Mass ... […]
- Spectrometry Market Is Predicted to Hit US $19,608.7 Mn by the Year of 2020 on March 26, 2019 at 8:27 pm
Advancement in spectrometry methods has been a noteworthy contributing factor for the development and demand in recent years. Portable and handheld gadgets with improved imaging quality have ... […]
- The Move Towards Portable Technologies in Forensic Science on March 14, 2019 at 5:15 am
Portable Raman spectroscopy ... 2015. ‘An update on MALDI mass spectrometry based technology for the analysis of fingermarks – stepping into operational deployment’ — Francese S, Bradshaw R, Denison N ... […]
- Nanopores make portable mass spectrometer for peptides a reality on February 20, 2019 at 5:16 am
University of Groningen scientists have developed nanopores to directly measure the mass of peptides. Although the resolution needs improvement, this proof of principle shows that a cheap and portable ... […]
- Nanopores make portable mass spectrometer for peptides a reality on February 19, 2019 at 12:23 pm
(Nanowerk News) University of Groningen scientists have developed nanopores that can be used to directly measure the mass of peptides. Although the resolution needs to be improved, this proof of ... […]
- Nanopores make portable mass spectrometer for peptides a reality on February 19, 2019 at 11:14 am
Scientists have developed nanopores that can be used to directly measure the mass of peptides. Although the resolution needs to be improved, this proof of principle shows that a cheap and portable ... […]
via Bing News