The University of São Paulo (Portuguese: Universidade de São Paulo; USP) is a public university in the Brazilian state of São Paulo.
The Latest Research from University of São Paulo (USP)
The Latest Research from University of São Paulo (USP)
- New Mechanism That Makes Infants More Likely Than Adults to Die from Sepsis Discoveredon July 7, 2019 at 1:21 am
A new immune mechanism that makes babies more likely than adults to die from sepsis has been discovered by scientists affiliated with the Center for Research ... at the University of São Paulo's ... […]
- University of São Paulo With new Laboratory That Identifies Emerging Diseaseson July 6, 2019 at 12:20 am
The new platform has a set of 17 laboratories of the renowned French Pasteur Institute focused on the research of emerging pathogens ... by the French government, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL – The University of ... […]
- Discovered: The mechanism that makes infants more likely than adults to die from sepsison July 5, 2019 at 7:16 am
CRID is one of the Research, Innovation and ... the Department of Pharmacology at the University of São Paulo's Ribeirão Preto Medical School (FMRP-USP). In humans, it is more difficult to ... […]
- Yellow fever virus responsible for current epidemic in Brazil originated in Amazon in 1980on July 2, 2019 at 3:57 am
The first deaths of humans in São Paulo occurred in 2016. Findings of the study, which was supported by São Paulo Research ... University of São Paulo's Tropical Medicine Institute (IMT-USP ... […]
- Replacing diesel with liquefied natural leads to a fuel economy of up to 60% in São Pauloon May 28, 2019 at 9:27 am
supported by the São Paulo Research Foundation - FAPESP - and Shell. Hosted at the Engineering School of the University of São Paulo (Poli-USP), the RCGI is one of the Engineering Research Centers ... […]
Rice synthetic biologists shine light on genetic circuit analysis In a significant advance for the growing field of synthetic biology, Rice University bioengineers have created a toolkit of genes and hardware that uses colored lights and engineered bacteria to bring both mathematical predictability and cut-and-paste simplicity to the world of genetic circuit design. “Life is controlled by
Drug addiction continues to plague vast numbers of people across the world, destroying and ending lives, while attempts to develop more effective pharmaceutical addiction treatments continue. Scientists now report in the Journal of the American Chemical Society the development of a potent new medicine to fight addiction, which might also be an effective treatment for epilepsy and
Without explicit safeguards, your personal biometric data are destined for a government database Security through biology is an enticing idea. Since 2011, police departments across the U.S. have been scanning biometric data in the field using devices such as the Mobile Offender Recognition and Information System (MORIS), an iPhone attachment that checks fingerprints and iris scans.
A novel cryptographic method that makes it possible to collect data and protect the privacy of the user at the same time The statistical evaluation of digital user data is of vital importance for analyzing trends. But it can also undermine the privacy. Computer scientists from Saarbrücken have now developed a novel cryptographic method that
This is especially interesting when you have an idea for a product. Crowd-funding platforms like Kickstarter and IndieGoGo have become a huge phenomenon in the tech & geek space in 2011. The idea behind those platforms is pretty simple. People who want to raise money for a project, product or cause set up a
Our life expectancy lengthens and members of the ‘silver generation’ make up an ever-larger proportion of the population. Can technologies help us in caring for ourselves, our older relatives and friends? Could we learn to live together with robots while being watched over by sensors? The people behind one EU research project certainly think so.
Although rechargeable batteries in smartphones, cars and tablets can be charged again and again, they don’t last forever. Old batteries often wind up in landfills or incinerators, potentially harming the environment. And valuable materials remain locked inside. Now, a team of researchers is turning to naturally occurring fungi to drive an environmentally friendly recycling process
As anyone living near railway tracks will tell you, speeding trains generate quite a bit of wind as they whoosh past. Industrial designers Qian Jiang and Alessandro Leonetti Luparini have come up with a device that’s installed between the sleepers on a track, and as the train passes overhead, the wind drives a turbine to
One Comment
Rodrigo Aragão Rebello
PLEASE don’t confused University of Sao Paulo (USP) with Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP).
Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_S%C3%A3o_Paulo