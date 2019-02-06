The Latest
A natural herbicide alternative to controversial glyphosate?

    KKo

    1. “The sugar molecule blocks a key enzyme of the shikimate pathway, a metabolic pathway that occurs only in microorganisms and plants. For this reason, the scientists classify the substance as harmless for humans and animals and have already demonstrated this in initial studies.”
    Human body consists of microorganisms as well. They are playing very important role. So contaminating food with substances that kill microorganisms is affecting human health.
    2. “In contrast to glyphosate, the newly discovered deoxy sugar is an entirely natural product.”
    Well, poisonous mushrooms are also entirely natural product…
    3. “We believed it to have good degradability and low ecotoxicity”
    Believing is not enough. Long lasting trials are needed to prove that it is safe for entire ecosystem including humans, bees etc.

