The Latest
MRI scanners can steer tumour busting viruses to specific target sites within the body

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. Thomas Prevenslik

    MRI to direct nanoparticles (NPs) to a cancer cell is a great idea. It may be simpler and economically better to intravenously inject biodegradable 80 nm NPs in to the blood stream, the NPs sized to emit low levels of UV, the UV killing the cancer by damaging the reproductive DNA of the cancer. With patients tested positive for Covid-19, the virus is killed in vivo and the killed virus acts as the antigen to elict immunity. See the “Nanoparticle Treatment” at nanoQED.org , 2020.

You are most welcome to leave your comments or ideas

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2020 Innovation Toronto

Desktop Version Mobile Version
%d bloggers like this: