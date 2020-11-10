via Michigan Technological University
A virus attaches to a cell, picks the lock and enters, then takes control of genetic production and pumps out many versions of itself that explode out through the cell wall.
Get your popcorn. Engineers and virologists have a new way to watch viral infection go down.
The technique uses microfluidics — the submillimeter control of fluids within a precise, geometric structure. On what is basically a tricked-out microscope slide, chemical engineers from Michigan Technological University have been able to manipulate viruses in a microfluidic device using electric fields. The study, published this summer in Langmuir, looks at changes in the cell membrane and gives researchers a clearer idea of how antivirals work in a cell to stop the spread of infection.
Viral Infection Starts with the Capsid
Viruses carry around an outer shell of proteins called a capsid. The proteins act like a lockpick, attaching to and prying open a cell’s membrane. The virus then hijacks the cell’s inner workings, forcing it to mass produce the virus’s genetic material and construct many, many viral replicas. Much like popcorn kernels pushing away the lid of an overfilled pot, the new viruses explode through the cell wall. And the cycle continues with more virus lockpicks on the loose.
“When you look at traditional techniques — fluorescent labeling for different stages, imaging, checking viability — the point is to know when the membrane is compromised,” said Adrienne Minerick, study co-author, dean of the College of Computing and a professor of chemical engineering. “The problem is that these techniques are an indirect measure. Our tools look at charge distribution, so it’s heavily focused on what’s happening between the cell membrane and virus surface. We discovered with greater resolution when the virus actually goes into the cell.”
The Latest Updates from Bing News & Google News
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Watching viral infections in real time
- COVID-19 reveals how obesity harms the body in real time, not just over a lifetimeon November 9, 2020 at 7:01 am
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the obesity epidemic once again into the spotlight, revealing that obesity is no longer a disease that harms just in the long run but one that can have acutely ...
- How MSNBC's Steve Kornacki became a viral sensation in the wake of Election Nighton November 7, 2020 at 12:02 pm
Who is Steve Kornacki, and why is everyone suddenly obsessed with him? The MSNBC anchor has become a viral sensation over the past week, his profile bolstered by cable news' ongoing election coverage ...
- Microfluidics Helps Watch Viral Infection in Real Timeon November 4, 2020 at 10:26 am
Scientists have manipulated viruses in a microfluidic device using electric fields. The technique uses microfluidics -- the submillimeter control of fluids within a precise, geometric structure.
- Engineers use electric fields to manipulate viruses in microfluidic deviceon November 2, 2020 at 10:48 pm
The technique uses microfluidics -- the submillimeter control of fluids within a precise, geometric structure. On what is basically a tricked-out microscope slide, chemical engineers from Michigan ...
- Microfluidics helps MTU engineers watch viral infection in real timeon November 2, 2020 at 10:38 am
Watching a viral infection happen in real time is like a cross between a zombie horror film, paint drying, and a Bollywood epic on repeat. Over a 10-hour span, chemical engineers from Michigan Tech ...
Go deeper with Google Headlines on:
Watching viral infections in real time
Go deeper with Bing News on:
Tuberculosis
- Global Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market 2020 Revenue Share, SWOT Analysis, Product Types, Analysis and Forecast Presumption till 2025on November 9, 2020 at 8:44 pm
Global Tuberculosis (TB) Detection Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 comprehensively describes the overall market by presenting actual market size and the ...
- 5 employees at Brentwood Borough School District test positive for tuberculosison November 9, 2020 at 6:18 am
Five employees of the Brentwood Borough School District have tested positive for tuberculosis, officials announced over the weekend. In a letter to district families, Superintendent Amy Burch said the ...
- Global Tuberculosis Infection Testing Market 2020 Report Explores Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge to 2025on November 8, 2020 at 3:57 pm
The latest market study published by MarketQuest.biz entitled Global Tuberculosis Infection Testing Market 2020 ...
- Five Brentwood Teachers Test Positive For Tuberculosison November 7, 2020 at 5:19 pm
Five teachers in the Brentwood School District have tested positive for tuberculosis.Spontaneous celebrations broke out across Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon after it became apparent that former ...
- Methotrexate Users Need Tuberculosis Tests in High-TB Areason November 7, 2020 at 11:54 am
Those taking corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants are at particularly high risk, a systematic review of literature finds.